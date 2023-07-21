Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) was awarded an Ecotech Leader 2023 national green tech award for the Company's construction of environmental protection facilities. The award ceremony took place in Moscow on 19 July.

The expert jury lauded MMK's efforts to integrate best available technologies, enabling the Company to significantly reduce its environmental impact.

"The creation of a comfortable and pleasant environment in the locations where our assets are located is the cornerstone of our development strategy. Last year alone, we invested around RUB 30 billion on conservation efforts and the implementation of our environmental programme. Our goal is to radically improve the air quality in and around Magnitogorsk, enabling it to receive Clean City status by 2025. In order to achieve this goal, we are carrying out a large-scale programme to modernise our sintering, coke-chemical and blast furnace operations by removing obsolete units from service and replacing them with state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly equipment," said MMK's Director for Occupational Health, Industrial Safety and the Environment Oleg Parfilov.

The Company submitted several important environmental projects that were completed in 2022: the launch of a dust suppression system in the blast furnace and the sinter mix preparation shops, the commissioning of gas treatment facilities in the oxygen-converter and electric steelmaking shops, and the construction of an aspiration system for the stock house for blast furnace No. 9. Together, these measures will reduce dust emissions into the atmosphere by more than 1,000 tonnes per year.

MMK is also continuing its work on another ambitious project: the construction of the new coke plant No. 12, which has a capacity of 2.5 million tonnes of dry coke per year. With the launch of both phases of the facility in 2023-2024, five obsolete plants will be phased out, enabling the Company to reduce dust emissions into the atmosphere by another 11,350 tonnes per year.

The Ecotech Leader award is supported by Russia's Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, and the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation. The award recognises companies for their achievements in the development, integration and promotion of effective environmental and resource-management technologies. This year, the organisers received more than 200 submissions from 50 regions across Russia. MMK was named among the winners for the third year in a row.