Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : Report on the Results of Voting results at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works 26.05.2023

Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (PJSC MMK) REPORT # 64 May 26, 2023 City of Magnitogorsk Re.: Voting results at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works Full name of the Company: Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (hereinafter the Company). Location of the Company: 93, ul. Kirova, Magnitogorsk, 455000, Chelyabinsk Region, Russia. Type of the General Shareholders' Meeting (hereinafter the general meeting, the Meeting): annual. Form of the General Meeting: absent voting. Date and time of defining the persons entitled to participate in the Meeting: May 02, 2023, as of the end of the business day. Date of the General Meeting (the deadline for the receipt of ballots): May 26, 2023. Agenda of the General Meeting: Approval of the annual report, annual accounting (financial) statements of PJSC MMK based on the performance results in reporting year 2022. Profit distribution, including payment (declaration) of dividends based on the performance results in reporting year 2022. Election of the members of PJSC MMK's Board of Directors. Formation of the sole executive body - the General Director of PJSC MMK. Approval of PJSC MMK's auditor. Approval of remuneration and compensation amount to be paid to the members of PJSC MMK's Board of Directors. Chairman of the Meeting Secretary of the Meeting Information about the Chairman and the Secretary of the Meeting shall not be disclosed or provided in accordance with clause 1 of the RF Government Resolution No. 351 dated March 12, 2022 "On Peculiarities of Disclosure and Presentation in 2022 of Information Subject to Disclosure and Presentation under the Federal Law "On Joint Stock

2 Companies" and the Federal Law "On the Securities Market" and Specifics of Insider Information Disclosure under the Federal Law "On Combating Illegal Use of Insider Information and Market Manipulation and on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation". I. FIRST ITEM ON THE AGENDA: "Approval of the annual report, annual accounting (financial) statements of PJSC MMK based on the performance results in reporting year 2022". The number of votes held by the persons included in the list of persons entitled to participate in the Meeting on this item of the agenda is 11 174 330 000. The number of votes attributable to the Company's voting shares determined subject to the provisions of Clause 4.24 of the Regulations on General Shareholders' Meetings, approved by the Bank of Russia dated 16.11.2018 # 660-P (hereinafter - "Regulations on General Shareholders' Meetings "), is 11 174 330 000. The number of votes owned by the persons who participated in the Meeting on this issue is 8 930 511 870, which in total accounts for 79,9199% of votes under the placed ordinary (voting) shares of the Company subject to the provisions of Clause 4.24 of the Regulations on General Shareholders' Meetings. Quorum is available. Decision on the first point of the first item on the agenda put to vote: 1. To approve the Annual Report for reporting year 2022. The number of votes cast for each of the voting options: "IN FAVOR" - 8 930 033 245 "AGAINST" - 41 890 "ABSTAINED" - 394 735. The decision on this item of the agenda is adopted in accordance with Clause 1 of Article 48 and Clause 2 of Article 49 of the Federal Law On Joint-Stock Companies, by a majority of the votes of holders of the Company's ordinary (voting) shares who attended the Meeting on this item. Adopted decision: To approve the Annual Report for reporting year 2022. Decision on the second point of the first item on the agenda put to vote: 2. To approve PJSC MMK's annual accounting (financial) statements based on the performance results in reporting year 2022. The number of votes cast for each of the voting options: "IN FAVOR" - 8 929 995 211, "AGAINST" - 88 524, "ABSTAINED" - 386 135. The decision on this item on the agenda is adopted in accordance with Clause 1 of Article 48 and Clause 2 of Article 49 of the Federal Law On Joint-Stock Companies, by a majority of the votes of holders of the Company's ordinary (voting) shares who attended the Meeting on this item. Adopted decision: To approve PJSC MMK's annual accounting (financial) statements based on the performance results in reporting year 2022. II. SECOND ITEM ON THE AGENDA: "Profit distribution, including payment (declaration) of dividends based on the performance results in reporting year 2022". The number of votes held by the persons included in the list of persons entitled to

3 participate in the Meeting on this item of the agenda is 11 174 330 000. The number of votes attributable to the Company's voting shares determined subject to the provisions of Clause 4.24 of the Regulations on General Shareholders' Meetings is 11 174 330 000. The number of votes, owned by the persons who participated in the Meeting on this issue is 8 930 511 870, which in total accounted for 79,9199% of votes under the placed ordinary (voting) shares of the Company subject to the provisions of Clause 4.24 of the Regulations on General Shareholders' Meetings. Quorum is available. Decision on the second item on the agenda, put to the vote: Not to pay dividends on the placed ordinary shares of PJSC MMK based on the results of PJSC MMK's performance in the reporting year 2022. To approve PJSC MMK's profit distribution for the reporting year 2022 as recommended by PJSC MMK's Board of Directors. The number of votes cast for each of the voting options: "IN FAVOR" - » 8 928 426 215, "AGAINST" - 1 703 877, "ABSTAINED" - 339 778. The decision on this item of the agenda is adopted in accordance with Clause 1 of Article 48 and Clause 2 of Article 49 of the Federal Law On Joint-Stock Companies, by a majority of the votes of holders of the Company's ordinary (voting) shares who attended the Meeting on this item. Adopted decision: Not to pay dividends on the placed ordinary shares of PJSC MMK based on the results of PJSC MMK's performance in the reporting year 2022. To approve PJSC MMK's profit distribution for the reporting year 2022 as recommended by MMK's Board of Directors. III. THIRD ITEM ON THE AGENDA: "Election of members of the Company's Board of Directors" Pursuant to Clause 4 of Article 66 of the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies and p. 11.15 of the Charter of PJSC MMK, members of the Company's Board of Directors shall be elected by cumulative voting. The number of votes held by the persons included in the list of persons entitled to participate in the Meeting on this item of the agenda is 111 743 300 000. The number of votes attributable to the Company's voting shares determined subject to the provisions of p. 4.24 of the Regulations on General Shareholders' Meetings is 111 743 300 000. The number of votes held by the persons who participated in the Meeting on this issue is 89 305 118 700, which in total accounts for 79,9199% of the votes under the placed ordinary (voting) shares of the Company subject to the provisions of p. 4.24 of the Regulations on General Shareholders' Meetings. Quorum is available. Voting results and wording of the resolution passed by the General Shareholders' Meeting on the third item on the agenda of the General Meeting are not disclosed or provided in accordance with Clause 1 of RF Government Regulation No. 351 of March 12, 2022 "On Specifics of Information Disclosure and Provision in 2022 Subject to the Requirements of the Federal Law "On Joint Stock Companies" and the Federal Law "On Securities Market", and Specifics of Insider Information Disclosure in Accordance with the Requirements of the Federal Law "On Combating Illegal Use of Insider Information and Market Manipulation

4 and on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation". IV. FOURTH ITEM ON THE AGENDA: "The formation of the sole executive body - the General Director of PJSC MMK" The number of votes held by the persons, included in the list of persons entitled to participate in the Meeting on this item of the agenda is 11 174 330 000. The number of votes attributable to the Company's voting shares determined subject to the provisions of p. 4.24 of the Regulations on General Shareholders' Meetings is 11 174 330 000. The number of votes held by the persons who participated in the Meeting on this issue is 8 930 511 870, which in total accounts for 79,9199% of the votes under the placed ordinary (voting) shares of the Company subject to the provisions of p. 4.24 of the Regulations on General Shareholders' Meetings. Quorum is available. Decision on the fourth item on the agenda, put to the vote: To form the sole executive body of PJSC MMK. To appoint Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev to the position of General Director of PJSC MMK. The number of votes cast for each of the voting options: "IN FAVOR" - 8 929 643 571 "AGAINST" - 504 309 "ABSTAINED" - 321 990. In accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 48 and paragraph 2 of Article 49 of the Federal Law On Joint-Stock Companies, a resolution on this matter shall be adopted by a majority vote of the shareholders owning ordinary (voting) shares in the Company and participating in the Meeting on this matter. Adopted decision: To form the sole executive body of PJSC MMK. To appoint Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev to the position of General Director of PJSC MMK. V. FIFTH ITEM ON THE AGENDA: "Approval of the auditor of PJSC MMK" The number of votes held by the persons included in the list of persons entitled to participate in the Meeting on this item of the agenda is 11 174 330 000. The number of votes attributable to the Company's voting shares determined subject to the provisions of p. 4.24 of the Regulations on General Shareholders' Meetings is 11 174 330 000. The number of votes owned by the persons who participated in the Meeting on this issue is 8 930 511 870, which in total accounts for 79,9199% % of votes under the placed ordinary (voting) shares of the Company subject to the provisions of p. 4.24 of the Regulations on General Shareholders' Meetings. Quorum is available. Decision on the fifth item on the agenda, put to the vote: To approve Business Solutions and Technologies Joint Stock Company as the Auditor of PJSC MMK. The number of votes cast for each of the voting options: "IN FAVOR" - 8 929 630 175, "AGAINST" - 77 900, "ABSTAINED"-761 795. In accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 48 and paragraph 2 of Article 49 of the