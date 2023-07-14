The second phase of the Attraction resort, a large-scale project aimed at transforming the urban environment in Magnitogorsk, was opened in the city on the eve of Metallurgist's Day (16 July). Victor Rashnikov, Chairman of MMK's Board of Directors, initiated the project and is its key investor.

In addition to Mr Rashnikov, Vladimir Yakushev, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Ural Federal District, and Alexey Teksler, Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region, also took part in the launch of the project's second phase. More than 100 hectares of landscaped grounds have been added to the part of the park developed previously.

One of the highlights of the second phase is an artificial hill 36 metres in height with an observation deck at the top. The site features various facilities for outdoor activities, including all-season slopes for beginner snowboarders and skiers and for tubing, as well as trails for mountain biking. In addition, the park also plans to unveil a zipline - a metal cable 440 metres in length enabling visitors to descend at high speeds to the artificial lake below.

The lake consists of two bodies of water - an upper and a lower one - which are separated by a multitier cascade. The surface of the lake covers a total area of 12 hectares, with a maximum depth of about 6 metres. A 400-metre-long bridge has been built over the lake, offering excellent views. Visitors to the urban resort will also have access to a boathouse and a beach, an island for picnics, a nature walk and a floating stage.

Another feature of Attraction's second phase is an open-air sports complex that includes futsal fields as well as volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. A minigolf course as well as a special training and exercise area for dogs are also planned.

An additional 40 kilometres of bicycle and pedestrian paths have been added to the park's existing network. In addition to playgrounds built earlier, a waterpark for children has been added that is outfitted with water sprayers. Another pleasant surprise in store for guests of the Attraction resort is a children's Adventure playground, which will open as part of the second phase of the project.

"I hope the city's residents will be pleased with all the new additions - the hill, the lake and the sports facilities - that they were able to see here today. This is a very large-scale project: a genuine urban resort that we are committed to making even more exciting and more inviting for Magnitogorsk residents of all ages and interests, so that it becomes a real point of attraction for residents and visitors to the city," said Mr Rashnikov.

The Attraction project, which is unprecedented in scale for Magnitogorsk and the surrounding region, involves the integrated development of grounds covering an area of about 400 hectares. The project will culminate in the creation of a year-round multifunctional park space that will be conceptually divided into clusters for different types of recreation for all seasons (entertainment, education, sports) and a complex of buildings with total floor space of about 100 thousand square metres. Educational, museum, social, business, sports, event, hotel, park and recreational facilities will be located on the same grounds.

In July 2022, the first phase of the project was commissioned with a total area of 27 hectares, including 23 hectares of park grounds with greenery and walking paths. An information centre, a food court, a skate park, a central children's playground, a pedestrian boulevard with a prominent entrance, and a fountain with lights and music were opened for Magnitogorsk residents and visitors to the city. The project won the Premio del Pubblico audience award in two separate categories at the Golden Trezzini 2022 international architectural and design awards.

At present, the construction of facilities for the next phase of the Attraction project is underway, including an indoor children's amusement park as well as spaces for flora and fauna. Among Attraction's prospective projects are a freestyle arena, a four-star hotel, and the construction of an urban thermal bath complex.