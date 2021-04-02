Log in
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK launches corporate marketplace

04/02/2021 | 12:04am EDT
01.04.2021

A modern and convenient service for the purchase and delivery of MMK's products will significantly increase the Company's share of online sales and shorten the product chain from manufacturer to end customer.

'The launch of the marketplace will help us be closer to the end consumer, quickly and efficiently fulfilling orders of the widest range in an online format,' said Pavel Shilyaev, CEO of Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK). 'This is in line with MMK's strategic goal: to achieve the status of the best supplier by 2025. We work with a focus on customers, constantly improving the level of service and developing sales through digital channels. The opening of a modern and convenient service for online sales is another important step in developing customer focus.'

At present, this electronic marketplace offers products from MMK and MMK-METIZ, an MMK subsidiary. In the future, the marketplace will offer the widest possible range of MMK steel products: consumers will be able to purchase products from both MMK Group companies and third-party processors that manufacture products from MMK steel.

The user-friendly interface of MMK Group's electronic platform considers the latest trends in online sales. The intuitive interface of the personal account allows each customer to make an order, determine delivery terms and conditions, sel ect additional services and generate the necessary reporting documents.

When registering, each customer is assigned a personal manager who, if necessary, will provide support over the phone for customers placing an order, choosing the best delivery terms or arranging pick-up from one of more than 36 sites across Russia at a time convenient for the customer. 'One-Click Purchase' is also available.

The spectrum of products available on the marketplace is greatly diverse, orders can range fr om just a box of nails to industrial-scale purchases. Both legal entities and individuals can use the marketplace.

For the convenience of retail customers, the site has implemented a bank card payment option. Legal entities can pay for purchased products by invoice, including deferred payment. In addition, with the help of a partner bank, an online loan can be obtained.

Simultaneously with the launch of the marketplace, a unified call centre for MMK Trade House customer support has begun to operate, focused on supporting users of the marketplace. The call centre will inform customers about the availability of in-stock goods, provide order statuses and advice on other issues, and connect customers to sales managers. MMK Group's new electronic marketplace will be developed in line with customers' requests and as new products become available.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 04:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
