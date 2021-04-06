Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : Notice of Q1 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference call

06.04.2021

PJSC MMK ('MMK', or 'the Group') (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q1 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference call.

MMK management will hold a conference call on 21 April 2021:

16:30 Moscow time

14:30 London time

9:30 New York time

To register for the webcast please use the following link.

The full version of the press-release can be found here.

