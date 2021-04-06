Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works    MAGN   RU0009084396

MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : Notice of Q1 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference call

04/06/2021 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
06.04.2021

PJSC MMK ('MMK', or 'the Group') (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q1 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference call.

MMK management will hold a conference call on 21 April 2021:

  • 16:30 Moscow time
  • 14:30 London time
  • 9:30 New York time

To register for the webcast please use the following link.

The full version of the press-release can be found here.

Investor Relations Department
Veronika Kryachko
tel.: +7 915-380-62-66
E-mail: kryachko.vs@mmk.ru

ESG Department
Yaroslava Vrubel
tel.: +7 982-282-96-82
E-mail: vrubel.ys@mmk.ru

Communication Department
Dmitry Kuchumov
tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13
E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

Oleg Egorov
tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13
E-mail: egorov.oa@mmk.ru

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 07:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
03:08aMAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : Notice of Q1 2021 IFRS results webcast & conf..
PU
03:01aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : Notice of Q1 2021 Financial Results
EQ
04/02MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : MMK receives Archimedes awards for innovative..
PU
04/02MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : MMK launches corporate marketplace
PU
04/01MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : Fitch Ratings affirmed MMK's Long-Term IDR at..
PU
04/01PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR :
EQ
03/22MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : MMK strengthens business in Uzbekistan
PU
03/17MMK GROUP : A client-focused leader in the coated steel products segment
PU
03/16MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : MMK wins awards for best corporate videos
PU
03/11MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : MMK introduces new mobile app for industrial ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 749 M - -
Net income 2021 1 285 M - -
Net Debt 2021 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,04x
Yield 2021 17,2%
Capitalization 8 782 M 8 819 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,95 $
Last Close Price 0,79 $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Kirill Yuryevich Liovin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS7.69%8 819
ARCELORMITTAL28.89%30 287
NUCOR CORPORATION51.36%24 047
POSCO22.98%22 608
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION40.85%15 640
TATA STEEL LIMITED34.78%14 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ