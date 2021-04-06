Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : Notice of Q1 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference call

06.04.2021
PJSC MMK ('MMK', or 'the Group') (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q1 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference call.
MMK management will hold a conference call on 21 April 2021:
-
16:30 Moscow time
-
14:30 London time
-
9:30 New York time
To register for the webcast please use the following link.
The full version of the press-release can be found here.
Investor Relations Department
Veronika Kryachko
tel.: +7 915-380-62-66
E-mail: kryachko.vs@mmk.ru
ESG Department
Yaroslava Vrubel
tel.: +7 982-282-96-82
E-mail: vrubel.ys@mmk.ru
Communication Department
Dmitry Kuchumov
tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13
E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru
Oleg Egorov
tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13
E-mail: egorov.oa@mmk.ru
Disclaimer
OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 07:07:05 UTC.