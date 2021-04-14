PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q1 2021
MMK Group trading update for Q1 2021
14 april 2021
Magnitogorsk, Russia
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its Trading Update for Q1 2021.
HIGHLIGHTS
Q12021
VS Q42020
Pig iron output increased by 2.0% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 2,572thousandtonnes, driven by the continuing high steel demand.
Steel output remained broadly flat q-o-q at 3,300thousandtonnes, reflecting favourable market conditions.
MMKGroup's sales of finished products totalled 2,904thousandtonnes, down 4.6% q-o-q due to the build-up of metal products inventories ahead of the construction season.
The Group's sales of premium products fell by 14.1% to 1,154thousandtonnes due to the restocking ahead of the construction season and a decrease in Steel Turkey segment's sales.
MMK Coal's coal concentrate production amounted to 815thousandtonnes, down 2.6% q-o-q due to convention loading restrictions and preparation of faces for re-mounting.
HIGHLIGHTS
Q12021
VS Q12020
Pig iron output increased by 9.2% q-o-q due to the absence of overhauls in blast furnace operations during the quarter.
Steel output increased by 9.2% q-o-q, which was due to the absence of overhauls at converter facilities and completion of modernisation of Hot-Rolling Mill2500.
MMKGroup's sales of finished products increased by 5.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) driven by the high utilisation rate of Mill2500 after the modernisation.
Premium products sales dropped by 11.8% y-o-y due to a change in thick plate order mix at Mill5000 and an increase in intragroup sales of cold-rolled products on the back of the reconstruction of reverse Cold-Rolling Mill1700.
Production of coal concentrate remained flat year-on-year at 815thousandtonnes.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Global steel products market: In Q12021, global prices continued to rise due to the undersupply in key regions. By late March, prices for flat products hit their record highs in the USA and the EU since 2008, and in Turkey since 2011. In March, the authorities of the Tangshan municipality, the largest steel production centre in China, presented a plan to reduce production at most local steel plants by the end of 2021. Fears of a decline in metal product supply have given a new impetus to price growth in both the Chinese domestic market and in exports.
Russian steel products market: Prices for flat products continued to grow in Q12021 fuelled by high global prices for metal products, fluctuations in the rouble exchange rate and higher raw materials prices. There has been a correction in the rebar market, following the growth in late Q42020. Closer to the end of Q12021, prices for rebars began to recover due to renewed growth in scrap prices and improved demand ahead of the construction season.
Global iron ore market: Average values of the 62%Fe iron ore index remained high in Q12021 (USD165- USD170per tonne CFR China). China's consumer demand for iron ore was low since the beginning of the year, with restrictions imposed in Tangshan in March further subduing demand for the raw materials and minimising the risks of physical shortages of iron ore in China in 2021.
Russian iron ore market: In the first quarter, demand for raw materials was quite strong both in the domestic and in key export markets. Since Q42020, iron ore exports from Russia to Europe and Turkey have been growing, with the rapid increase in prices in these markets further contributing to soaring prices for Russian consumers.
Global coking coal market: The global market remained volatile in the first quarter due to China's ongoing ban on coal imports from Australia. Prices for alternative supplies to China consolidated around USD200- USD220 pertonne, while prices for Australian imports returned to USD110- USD120 per tonne FOB amid the ongoing glut in available raw materials. The likelihood that the ban will be lifted soon is no longer assessed as high by market players.
Russian coking coal market: Prices in the Russian market grew by more than 50% in Q12021. This strong rise was driven by the low base effect of former prices. There are no any drivers for price changes for coking coal on the Russian market, which could lead to significant price fluctuations in Russia before the end of 2021.
Russian metal scrap market: Scrap prices in the Russian market peaked in early 2021, but then declined due to the introduction of an increased duty on scrap exports from Russia. However, this decline was short-lived, with seasonality and high prices for metal products preventing scrap prices from falling significantly.
MMK GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
thousand tonnes
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
%
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
%
Crude steel production
3,300
3,312
-0.4
3,300
3,022
9.2
Pig iron production
2,572
2,521
2.0
2,572
2,355
9.2
Coal concentrate production
815
837
-2.6
815
814
0.2
Iron ore production
631
638
-1.0
631
658
-4.0
Finished products sales, including:
2,904
3,045
-4.6
2,904
2,745
5.8
Slabs and billets
53
0
-
53
0
-
Long products
268
297
-9.8
268
357
-24.7
Flat hot-rolled products
1,428
1,404
1.7
1,428
1,080
32.2
Premium products, including:
1,154
1,343
-14.1
1,154
1,308
-11.8
Thick plate (Mill5000)
165
202
-18.3
165
231
-28.6
Flat cold-rolled products
184
226
-18.4
184
245
-24.7
Downstream products, including:
805
916
-12.1
805
833
-3.4
Tinplate
43
38
14.9
43
42
4.1
Galvanised steel
439
460
-4.6
439
443
-1.1
Polymer-coated steel
150
200
-24.8
150
140
7.3
Band
35
42
-15.2
35
32
11.4
Formed section
26
36
-28.0
26
44
-41.9
Pipe
12
24
-48.4
12
13
-3.3
Metalware
97
111
-12.2
97
108
-9.8
Other metal products
2
6
-72.0
2
11
-84.8
Share of premium products
39.7%
44.1%
39.7%
47.7%
CONSOLIDATED PRICES
FOR METAL PRODUCTS
USD/tonne
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
%
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
%
Average price per tonne:
713
575
24.0
713
591
20.6
Slabs and billets
568
-
-
568
-
-
Long products
633
493
28.4
633
497
27.4
Flat hot-rolled products
638
514
24.1
638
520
22.7
Premium products, including:
832
657
26.6
832
675
23.3
Thick plate (Mill5000)
667
593
12.5
667
688
-3.1
Flat cold-rolled products
731
573
27.6
731
602
21.4
Downstream products, including:
889
691
28.7
889
692
28.5
Tinplate
736
672
9.5
736
773
-4.8
Galvanised steel
853
659
29.4
853
651
31.0
Polymer-coated steel
1,121
852
31.6
1,121
827
35.6
Band
798
600
33.0
798
663
20.4
Formed section
863
621
39.0
863
760
13.6
Pipe
706
538
31.2
706
555
27.2
Metalware
820
627
30.8
820
659
24.4
Other metal products
1,100
777
41.6
1,100
692
59.0
AVERAGE SELLING PRICE
Average selling prices for Q12021 grew by 24.0% q-o-q in Q12021 to USD713 per tonne, driven by a significant increase in global prices for metal products amid global supply constraints. Prices grew by 20.6% y-o-y driven by favourable pricing conditions in the global steel markets.
MMK GROUP'SPERFORMANCE
ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS
STEEL SEGMENT RUSSIA
thousand tonnes
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
%
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
%
Crude steel production
3,300
3,312
-0.4
3,300
3,022
9.2
Pig iron production
2,572
2,521
2.0
2,572
2,355
9.2
Finished products sales, including:
2,853
2,933
-2.7
2,853
2,597
9.8
Slabs and billets
53
0
-
53
0
-
Long products
268
297
-9.8
268
357
-24.7
Flat hot-rolled products
1,570
1,505
4.3
1,570
1,095
43.3
Premium products, including:
961
1,131
-15.0
961
1,145
-16.1
Thick plate (Mill5000)
165
202
-18.3
165
231
-28.6
Flat cold-rolled products
184
226
-18.4
184
245
-24.7
Downstream products, including:
612
703
-13.0
612
670
-8.6
Tinplate
43
38
14.9
43
42
4.1
Galvanised steel
270
298
-9.1
270
311
-13.1
Polymer-coated steel
126
150
-16.1
126
109
15.3
Band
35
42
-15.2
35
32
11.4
Formed section
26
36
-28.0
26
44
-41.9
Pipe
12
24
-48.4
12
13
-3.3
Metalware
97
111
-12.2
97
108
-9.8
Other metal products
2
6
-72.1
2
11
-85.1
Share of premium products
33.7%
38.5%
33.7%
44.1%
Sales of finished steel products in Q12021 decreased by 2.7% q-o-q to 2,853thousandtonnes mainly due to the build-up of metal products inventories ahead of the construction season. The 9.8% y-o-y increase in sales was due to the completion of modernisation of Hot-Rolling Mill2500.
Sales of long products in Q12021 were down by 9.8% q-o-q to 268thousandtonnes due to the restocking ahead of the construction season. Sales declined by 24.7% y-o-y driven by the scheduled repairs to rolling equipment and an increase in inventories ahead of the construction season.
In Q12021, sales of hot-rolled products grew by 4.3% q-o-q to 1,570thousandtonnes as a result of the growing export sales supported by favourable situation on global markets. The 43.3% y-o-y increase in sales was driven by the production growth at Hot-Rolling Mill2500 after its modernisation.
Sales of premium products in Q12021 decreased by 15.0% to 961thousandtonnes due to the restocking ahead of the construction season and an increased share of export sales of thick plates from Mill5000 with longer selling periods. The share of sales of premium products in the portfolio was 33.7%. Sales decreased by 16.1% y-o-y, reflecting the change in order mix for Mill5000 thick plates and higher intragroup sales of cold-rolled products amid the reconstruction of the reverse Cold-Rolling Mill1700.
Mill5000 sales decreased by 18.3% q-o-q to 165thousandtonnes due to an increase in the share of export orders with longer selling periods. The 28.6%y-o-y decrease in sales was caused by a change in the order mix.
Sales of cold-rolled products in Q12021 were down by 18.4% q-o-q to 184thousand tonnes, due to an increase in intragroup sales. The 24.7% y-o-y decrease in sales was due to an increase in intragroup sales and the reconstruction of the reverse Cold-Rolling Mill1700.
The increase in tinplate sales in Q12021 by 14.9% to 43thousandtonnes was due to the completion of scheduled equipment repairs. The 4.1% y-o-y increase in tinplate sales reflects higher equipment performance driven by the changes in order mix.
Sales of galvanised steel in Q12021 decreased by 9.1%q-o-q to 270thousand tonnes, driven by the build-up of inventories in the distribution network ahead of the construction season. Sales of galvanised steel were down by 13.1% y-o-y.
Sales of coated steel in Q12021 decreased by 16.1% q-o-q to 126thousandtonnes due to pre-season build-up of inventories and a more attractive pricing environment for galvanised steel. Sales were up 15.3% y-o-y, reflecting the low 2020 base amid the spread of the pandemic.
STEEL SEGMENT TURKEY
thousand tonnes
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
%
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
%
Finished products sales, including:
196
220
-10.9
196
167
17.0
Flat hot-rolled products
3
7
-58.9
3
4
-31.5
Premium products, including:
193
213
-9.3
193
163
18.2
Flat cold-rolled products
-
-
-
-
-
-
Downstream products, including:
193
213
-9.3
193
163
18.2
Galvanised steel
168
163
3.5
168
132
27.4
Polymer-coated steel
25
50
-50.8
25
31
-20.8
Share of premium products
98.5%
96.8%
98.5%
97.5%
Intersegment sales from Steel segment Russia
145
108
34.8
145
19
648.5
The sales of finished products in the Turkish steel segment in Q12021 decreased by 10.9% q-o-q to 196thousand tonnes, reflecting the shortage of semi-finished hot-rolled stock amid unscheduled repairs by key third-party contractors and challenging weather conditions in Russia and in Turkey in the first quarter, which increased the delivery time of sea cargo.
A 17.0% y-o-y increase in sales reflects a low 2020 base amid the spread of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.
COAL MINING SEGMENT
thousand tonnes
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
%
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
%
Coking coal mining
1,282
1,246
2.9
1,282
1,238
3.6
Coking coal processing
1,356
1,404
-3.4
1,356
1,442
-5.9
Mined
1,177
1,208
-2.6
1,177
1,358
-13.3
Purchased
114
159
-28.2
114
84
35.1
Toll
65
37
74.7
65
-
-
Coking coal concentrate
815
837
-2.6
815
814
0.2
Coking coal production in Q12021 increased by 2.9%q-o-q to 1,282thousand tonnes. Coking coal production decreased by 3.6% y-o-y due to the challenging mining and geological conditions at the Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mine.
Coking coal concentrate production in Q12021 decreased by 2.6% q-o-q due to convention loading restrictions and preparation of faces for re-mounting. The output of coal concentrate remained flat year-on-year.
MMK GROUP'S
SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE(ESG)
HIGHLIGHTS
On 21 January 2021, BSI issued a report confirming the reliability of MMK's statement on its greenhouse gas emissions. This is the first BSI verification among Russian and other CIS companies to the latest version of ISO 14064-1:2018.
In March 2021, the ISS international rating agency changed its ESG Corporate Rating outlook for MMK from "D+" to "C". The rating upgrade reflects the Group's continued strong performance and commitment to UN corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives.
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
%
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
%
LTIFR
1.20
0.53
126.4
1.20
1.09
10.1
Gross air emissions, thousand tonnes
47.5
50.5
-5.9
47.5
42.8
11.0
Specific air emissions, kg/tonne
14.4
15.2
-5.3
14.4
14.2
1.4
The LTIFR for Q12021 increased by 10.1% y-o-y to 1.20, reflecting the increased number of accidents on the back of adverse weather conditions (icy conditions of roads). The Group continues to implement initiatives to address the root causes of accidents and improve the production safety culture.
Specific air emissions in Q12021 increased by 1.4% y-o-y to 14.4kg per tonne due to an increase in air emissions from power facilities as a result of the colder winter period of 2021.
In Q42020, specific air emissions decreased by 5.3%q-o-q to 14.4kg per tonne driven by the implementation of measures to decrease dust emissions.
OUTLOOK
The favourable conditions in global markets coupled with seasonal growth in demand in Russia will positively impact the Group's sales in Q22021. In May 2021, the reverse Cold-Rolling Mill1700 is expected to be commissioned, which, given our 100% utilisation of premium products, will positively impact the structure of the Group's sales portfolio.
The beginning of the construction season in Russia and positive dynamics of global prices for metal products amid the continued shortages in foreign markets will support the growth of prices for MMKGroup's metal products in Q22021.
CAPEX for Q22021 is expected to grow q-o-q, in line with the implementation schedule for projects pursued under the Group's strategy
Operational excellence measures implemented under MMK's updated strategic initiatives will further boost the Group's profitability in Q22021.
ABOUT MMK
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6mlntonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8mlntonnes of commercial steel products.
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 totalled USD6,395mln, with an EBITDA of USD1,492mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P.
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%.
