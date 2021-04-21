PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group financial results for Q1 2021
MMK Group IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS for q1 2021
21 APRIL 2021
Magnitogorsk, Russia
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its financial results for Q1 2021.
MMKGROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q12021
USDmln
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
%
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
%
Revenue
2,185
1,852
18.0%
2,185
1,710
27.8%
EBITDA
726
474
53.2%
726
442
64.3%
EBITDA margin, %
33.2%
25.6%
7.6p.p.
33.2%
25.8%
7.4p.p.
Profit for the period
477
313
52.4%
477
131
264.1%
Free cash flow1
125
125
0.0%
125
115
8.7%
Net debt
145
-88
-
145
30
-
Net debt/EBITDA
0.08x
-0.06x
-
0.08x
0.02x
-
Net working capital
1,050
745
40.9%
1,050
882
19.0%
L3MNet working capital/revenue
12.0%
10.1%
1.9p.p.
12.0%
12.9%
-0.9p.p.
1- Free cash flow is calculated as net cash from operating activities plus interest received and proceeds from disposal of PPE and intangible assets, net of purchase of PPE and intangible assets (CAPEX).
KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS
FOR Q1 2021
VS Q4 2020
MMKGroup's revenue increased by 18.0% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to USD2,185mln, which reflects a growth in steel prices in Russia and globally.
EBITDA for Q12021 grew to USD726mln, up 53.2% q-o-q, reflecting revenue growth fuelled by favourable market developments. EBITDAmargin increased by 7.6p.p. to 33.2%.
Net profit was USD477mln, up 52.4% q-o-q as a result of higher margins.
FCF for the quarter remained flat at USD125mln, driven by working capital build-up amid higher prices for metal products and an increase in the share of export sales with longer sales realisation period, as well as restocking ahead of the construction season.
KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS
FOR Q1 2021
VS Q12020
MMKGroup's revenue increased by 27.8% year-on-year (y-o-y), driven by higher sales due to the completion of the modernisation at Hot-Rolling Mill2500 and an upward trend in market prices for metal products.
EBITDA increased by 64.3% y-o-y reflecting higher revenues. EBITDA margin was up 7.4p.p. to 33.2%.
Net profit for Q12021 more than tripled year-on-year reflecting the increased business margins amid the recovering global markets.
FCF for the quarter increased by 8.7% year-on-year and amounted to USD125mln.
COMMENT BY MMK'S CEO
CEO
PAVEL SHILYAEV
«
Dear shareholders and colleagues,
The gradual recovery of Russia's economy that took shape at the end of the last year continued into the first quarter of 2021. The government's stimulus package launched last year continued to support all sectors of the economy, which in turn had a positive impact on apparent steel use and helped us demonstrate strong financial performance, corroborating once again that we are on a right track in our strategic development.
Ensuring a safe working environment remains our top priority. For instance, our LTISR substantially decreased in the first quarter year-on-year, witnessing a notable decline in the injury rate. I am pleased to note that our efforts to foster and improve our sustainability practices are recognised by wider community. In March 2021, the ISS international rating agency changed its ESG Corporate Rating outlook for MMK from "D+" to "C". The rating upgrade reflects our continued strong performance and commitment to UN corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives.
In the first quarter, demand for steel was significantly driven by the continuing effect of the pent-up demand generated last year and supported by economic stimulus packages launched by governments around the world. In Russia, key steel consumers during the first quarter included the automotive industry and the construction sector. As for our sales structure, during the first quarter our domestic sales (Russia and CIS) were 73% and sales of premium products - 40% of total sales.
During the first quarter, we continued working on the new coke-oven battery project as well as performing preparatory works for the Cold-Rolling Mill 1700 start-up. The launch of the mill is tentatively slated for May. The revamped mill will boost our annual output of premium products by 0.8 mln tonnes. Previously announced plans for CAPEX expected in 2021 remain unchanged at USD 1 bn.
Financial stability remains a top priority for the Company. MMK's debt leverage remains among the industry's lowest at 0.08x Net Debt/EBITDA as of the end of the first quarter. The Group's high level of available liquidity (USD 1.4 bn) provides it with a strong cushion to successfully meet its strategic commitments.
MMK consistently generates sufficient cash flow and reiterates its commitment to our dividend policy. Reliable dividend payouts are a key element of our operations, aimed at creating more value for all shareholders of the Company. Considering the Q1 2021 results, coupled with our confidence in our financial outlook amid the further economic recovery both in Russia and globally, the Board of Directors can recommend that MMK shareholders approve a dividend of RUB 1.795 per ordinary share (212% of FCF) for Q1 2021, in line with the Company's strategic commitment to maximize TSR.
»
MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE
ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS
STEEL SEGMENT RUSSIA
USDmln
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
%
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
%
Revenue
2,105
1,734
21.4%
2,105
1,602
31.2%
EBITDA
707
447
58.2%
707
421
67.9%
EBITDA margin, %
33.6%
25.8%
7.8p.p.
33.6%
26.3%
7.3p.p.
Cash cost of slab, USD/t
340
285
19.3%
340
267
27.3%
+21.4% Q-o-Q
REVENUE
+58.2% Q-o-Q
EBITDA
+19.3% Q-o-Q
SLAB CASH COST
The Russian steel segment's revenue for Q12021 increased by 21.4% to USD2,105mln driven by the growth in global prices for metal products and the continuing strong demand. The increase in revenue by 31.2% y-o-y was caused by the global business recovery and favourable pricing.
The segment's EBITDA for Q12021 grew by 58.2% q-o-q to USD707mln, as a result of growing sales margins amid an increase in global prices for metal products. EBITDA grew by 67.9% y-o-y, following the increase in revenue.
The Group's Q12021 profitability saw a positive boost to the sum of USD11mln for the quarter from the operational efficiency and cost optimisation programmes under our updated strategic initiatives.
The slab cash cost in Q12021 increased by 19.3% to USD340 pertonne, mainly reflecting the rising prices for key raw materials. The slab cash cost grew by 27.3% y-o-y.
STEEL SEGMENT TURKEY
USDmln
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
%
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
%
Revenue
166
165
0.6%
166
113
46.9%
EBITDA
27
21
28.6%
27
3
9x
EBITDA margin, %
16.3%
12.7%
3.6p.p.
16.3%
2.7%
13.6p.p.
+0.6% Q-o-Q
REVENUE
The Turkish steel segment's revenue for Q12021 almost remained flat q-o-q to USD166mln, as higher steel prices fully offset lower sales. Revenue grew by 46.9% y-o-y, reflecting higher sales volumes and a favourable market environment.
The favourable environment coupled with measures to improve business efficiency increased the segment's EBITDA for Q12021 by 28.6%to USD27mln. Year-on-year, the Turkish steel segment's EBITDA grew ninefold to USD27mln due to the last year's low base caused by the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.
COAL MINING SEGMENT
USDmln
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
%
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
%
Revenue
60
46
30.4%
60
54
11.1%
EBITDA
25
7
257.1%
25
16
56.3%
EBITDA margin, %
41.7%
15.2%
26.5p.p.
41.7%
29.6%
12.1p.p.
+30.4% Q-o-Q
REVENUE
The coal mining segment's revenue for Q12021 increased by 30.4% q-o-q to USD60mln as a result of growing sales and prices for coal concentrate amid favourable market conditions. The segment's revenue grew 11.1% y-o-y.
Supported by higher prices for coal concentrate, the segment's EBITDA for Q12021 more than tripled to USD25mln. The segment's EBITDA grew 56.3% y-o-y.
CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL POSITION
OF MMKGROUP
CAPEX AND CASH FLOW
In Q12021, CAPEX decreased by 38.0% q-o-q to USD142mln, following the project implementation schedule, and grew 9.2% y-o-y.
The increase in export sales and inventory stockpiling ahead of the construction season driven by higher steel prices resulted in a USD360mln working capital build-up in Q12021, with the net working capital to revenue ratio for Q12021 rising by 1.9p.p. to 12.0%.
FCF for Q12021 remained flat quarter-on-quarter at USD125mln, as a result of an increase in working capital. FCF increased by 8.7% year-on-year.
DEBT
BURDEN
The Group's total debt for Q12021 was USD955mln, down from USD970mln in Q42020. The Group's debt slightly grew year-on-year from USD899mln.
As of the end of Q12021, the Group held USD810mln in cash and deposits in its accounts.
The Group's net debt as of the end of Q12021 totalled USD145mln, while its net debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.08?, one of the lowest among leading global steelmakers.
Dividends
OF MMKGROUP
The Group remains committed to its dividend policy and previous statements. Considering that CAPEX for the year will exceed the normalised level, and given our high margins, the Board of Directors is convinced that the Group sits in a stable position and can recommend the shareholders to approve the payment of a dividend of RUB1.795 pershare (212% of FCF for the quarter) for Q12021.
OUTLOOK
The favourable conditions in global markets coupled with seasonal growth in demand in Russia will positively impact the Group's sales in Q22021. In May 2021, the reverse Cold-Rolling Mill1700 is expected to be commissioned. Given our 100% utilisation rate of premium products facilities, we expect to see a further improvement in the structure of the Group's sales portfolio.
The start of the construction season in Russia along with positive dynamics of global steel prices on the back of the remaining deficit in international markets will support the growth of MMKGroup's steel product prices in Q22021.
CAPEX for Q22021 is expected to grow q-o-q, in line with the implementation schedule for projects pursued under the Group's strategy.
Operational excellence initiatives under our updated strategy will further boost the Group's profitability in Q22021.
