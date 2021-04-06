PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q1 2021 Financial Results



06-Apr-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Notice of Q1 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference call 06 APRIL 2021 Magnitogorsk, Russia PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q1 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference call. MMK management will hold a conference call on these financial statements on 21 April 2021 at 4:30 pm Moscow time (2:30 pm London time, 9:30 am New York time). Date :

21 April 202 1 Time:

16:30 Moscow time

14:30 London time

9:30 New York time Russia UK USA Local access +7 495 213 1767 +44 (0) 330 336 9125 +1 929-477-0402 Toll free 8 800 500 9283 0800 358 6377 888-204-4368 Conference ID : Russian - 9577666 English - 2042374 Webcast:

To register for the webcast please use the following link. The call recording will be available for seven days via the following numbers: Call recording ID: Russian - 9577666 English - 2042374 Russia UK USA Local access 8 10 800 2702 1012 +44 (0) 207 660 0134 +1 719-457-0820 A presentation of the financial results and the IFRS financial statements can be found at: http://eng.mmk.ru/for_investor/financial_statements/ About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key MMK news. INVESTOR RELATIONS DEPARTMENT Veronika Kryachko

+7 915 380 6266 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru ESG DEPARTMENT Yaroslava Vrubel

+7 982 282 9682

vrubel.ys@mmk.ru COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov

+7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov

+7 903 971 8837

egorov.oa@mmk.ru KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 Financial calendar 13-14 April Wood EM Energy & Commodities Virtual Conference 14 April Q1 2021 trading update 21 April MMK Q1 2021 financial results under IFRS publication and conference call

