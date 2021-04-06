Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works    MAGN   RU0009084396

MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q1 2021 Financial Results

04/06/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q1 2021 Financial Results

06-Apr-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice of Q1 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference call

 

06 APRIL 2021

Magnitogorsk, Russia

 

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q1 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference call.

MMK management will hold a conference call on these financial statements on 21 April 2021 at 4:30 pm Moscow time (2:30 pm London time, 9:30 am New York time).

 

  • Date:
    21 April 2021

 

  • Time:
    16:30 Moscow time
    14:30 London time
    9:30 New York time

 

 

Russia

UK

USA

 

Local access

+7 495 213 1767

+44 (0) 330 336 9125

+1 929-477-0402

 

Toll free

8 800 500 9283

0800 358 6377

888-204-4368

 

 

 
  • Conference ID:

Russian - 9577666

English - 2042374

 

  • Webcast:
    To register for the webcast please use the following link.

The call recording will be available for seven days via the following numbers:

Call recording ID:

Russian - 9577666

English - 2042374

 

 

Russia

UK

USA

 

Local access

8 10 800 2702 1012

+44 (0) 207 660 0134

+1 719-457-0820

 

 

 

 

About MMK

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.

??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P.

MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%.

Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key MMK news.
       

 

 

INVESTOR RELATIONS DEPARTMENT

Veronika Kryachko
+7 915 380 6266 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru

 

ESG DEPARTMENT

Yaroslava Vrubel
+7 982 282 9682
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru

 

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

Dmitry Kuchumov
+7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

Oleg Egorov
+7 903 971 8837
egorov.oa@mmk.ru

 

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021

Financial calendar

 

13-14 April

Wood EM Energy & Commodities Virtual Conference

14 April

Q1 2021 trading update

21 April

MMK Q1 2021 financial results under IFRS publication and conference call

 

 

 

ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 96881
EQS News ID: 1180827

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180827&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
03:08aMAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : Notice of Q1 2021 IFRS results webcast & conf..
PU
03:01aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : Notice of Q1 2021 Financial Results
EQ
04/02MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : MMK receives Archimedes awards for innovative..
PU
04/02MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : MMK launches corporate marketplace
PU
04/01MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : Fitch Ratings affirmed MMK's Long-Term IDR at..
PU
04/01PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR :
EQ
03/22MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : MMK strengthens business in Uzbekistan
PU
03/17MMK GROUP : A client-focused leader in the coated steel products segment
PU
03/16MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : MMK wins awards for best corporate videos
PU
03/11MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS  : MMK introduces new mobile app for industrial ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 749 M - -
Net income 2021 1 285 M - -
Net Debt 2021 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,04x
Yield 2021 17,2%
Capitalization 8 782 M 8 819 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,95 $
Last Close Price 0,79 $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Kirill Yuryevich Liovin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS7.69%8 819
ARCELORMITTAL28.89%30 287
NUCOR CORPORATION51.36%24 047
POSCO22.98%22 608
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION40.85%15 640
TATA STEEL LIMITED34.78%14 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ