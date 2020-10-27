PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Save the date: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team.



27-Oct-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Save the date: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team 27 october 2020 Magnitogorsk, Russia PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join «MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team» on the 8 December 2020. Chairman of the Board of Directors Victor Rashnikov and CEO Pavel Shilyaev will discuss market trends, as well as the latest corporate developments and the Group's strategic view for 2025. The event will take place via online video conference on 8 December 2020 at 5:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm London time, 10:00 am New York time). Date :

8 December 2020 Time:

17:00 Moscow time

14:00 London time

10:00 New York time Further information on the event as well as agenda will be provided later. Registration details for the online video conference will be provided in due course. About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, MMK produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2019 of USD 7,566 mln and EBITDA of USD 1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key MMK news. INVESTOR RELATIONS DEPARTMENT Veronika Kryachko

+7 915 380 6266

kryachko.vs@mmk.ru ESG DEPARTMENT Yaroslava Vrubel

+7 982 282 9682

vrubel.ys@mmk.ru COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov

+7 985 219 2874

kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov

+7 903 971 8837

egorov.oa@mmk.ru KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR 29 October-

3 November Moscow Exchange Forum, virtual 9-11 November GS, 12th CEEMEA 1x1 Conference, virtual 9-13 November Renaissance Capital, 25th anniversary EM & FM conference, virtual 23-24 November Non-deal roadshow, virtual

