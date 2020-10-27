Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works    MAGN   RU0009084396

MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Save the date: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:05am EDT

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Save the date: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team.

27-Oct-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Save the date:

MMK online.

Fireside chat with the leadership team

 

27 october 2020

Magnitogorsk, Russia

 

 

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join «MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team» on the 8 December 2020.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Victor Rashnikov and CEO Pavel Shilyaev will discuss market trends, as well as the latest corporate developments and the Group's strategic view for 2025.

The event will take place via online video conference on 8 December 2020 at 5:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm London time, 10:00 am New York time).

 

  • Date:
    8 December 2020

 

  • Time:
    17:00 Moscow time
    14:00 London time
    10:00 New York time

 

Further information on the event as well as agenda will be provided later. Registration details for the online video conference will be provided in due course.

  

About MMK

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, MMK produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.

??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2019 of USD 7,566 mln and EBITDA of USD 1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P.

MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%.

Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key MMK news.

 

INVESTOR RELATIONS DEPARTMENT

Veronika Kryachko
+7 915 380 6266
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru

 

ESG DEPARTMENT

Yaroslava Vrubel
+7 982 282 9682
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru

 

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

Dmitry Kuchumov
+7 985 219 2874
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

Oleg Egorov
+7 903 971 8837
egorov.oa@mmk.ru

 

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2020

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

 

29 October-
3 November

Moscow Exchange Forum, virtual

9-11 November

GS, 12th CEEMEA 1x1 Conference, virtual

9-13 November

Renaissance Capital, 25th anniversary EM & FM conference, virtual

23-24 November

Non-deal roadshow, virtual

ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 86597
EQS News ID: 1143189

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143189&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
03:05aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : Save the date: MMK online. Fireside chat ..
EQ
10/22PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK Group financial results for Q3 and 9M..
EQ
10/22MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/22MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : Press Release
CO
10/16PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK Group adopts new environmental policy
PU
10/14MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Group Trading Update for Q3 and 9M 2020
AQ
10/13PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK Group Trading Update for Q3 and 9M 20..
EQ
10/08MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : quaterly sales release
10/06PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK develops innovative new products
PU
09/30MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : 3rd quarter report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 277 M - -
Net income 2020 508 M - -
Net Debt 2020 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 9,60%
Capitalization 5 396 M 5 397 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,72 $
Last Close Price 0,48 $
Spread / Highest target 76,0%
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Zumrud Khandadashevna Rustamova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-12.23%5 397
ARCELORMITTAL-20.41%16 112
POSCO-7.82%15 503
NUCOR-14.21%15 152
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-33.37%9 833
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-7.90%6 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group