Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Virtual Tour at Metal-Expo

11/08/2020 | 11:56pm EST
09.11.2020

On November 10, the 26th Metal-Expo International Industrial Exhibition 2020 begins in Moscow. This year, a distinctive feature of MMK's participation in the event is the availability of a virtual tour of the plant using augmented reality technology.

Panoramic shots will give an idea of Komsomolskaya square in Magnitogorsk, the city's first square, where MMK's management building and the main entrance of the plant are located.

Another location, which guests of Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) stand can visit, is blast furnace No.2, the legendary 'Komsomolskaya'. In 2020, this blast furnace was completely reconstructed, which increased productivity by more than 30%, increased economic efficiency and achieved a significant environmental effect.

Additionally, participants of the virtual tour can get acquainted with the work of the MMK oxygen converter shop, which not too long ago celebrated its 30th anniversary. It is one of the most powerful steelmaking plants in the world, with an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes of steel per year.

And, finally, guests will be able to see a striking example of the newest processing stage, MMK's modern and high-performance sheet rolling shop No.11. This workshop is home to the plants newest cold-rolling complex, designed for high-quality cold-rolled and galvanised products, used in the manufacture of external and internal car parts, as well as by manufacturers of household appliances and the construction industry. On the latest showroom LADA car models, you will be able to follow all of the fascinating transformations of metal fr om a fiery river of pig iron to the galvanised body of a car.

Pandemic conditions impose certain restrictions on the participants of the exhibition. In order to minimise contact between the guests and participants of the exhibition, the MMK stand provides four information terminals with touch screen functions which help visitors by giving them the most useful information about MMK Group products.

Magnitogorsk is a permanent participant of the largest metallurgical and industrial forum. MMK Group's stand is traditionally one of the largest and most impressive at Metal Expo, wh ere you can get acquainted with the products and technological capabilities of both MMK and its Group organisations.

The 26th Metal-Expo International Industrial Exhibition 2020 is held from November 10 to 12 on the territory of two VDNH pavilions. The traditional forum of metallurgists will bring together leading metallurgical companies, pipe and hardware plants, producers of non-ferrous metals and alloys, metal traders, metal service centres, as well as key consumers of metal products - builders, machine builders, oil and gas workers, transport and logistics companies. The entire range of modern materials, equipment and technologies for metallurgy and metalworking, and metal products for consumer industries will be presented. The industrial exhibition will feature stands of 230 Russian companies and 70 companies from across the world.

