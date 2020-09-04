Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works    MAGN   RU0009084396

MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK introduces new IT services in its blast furnace shop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 12:16am EDT
27.08.2020

Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has launched an automated system for dispatching mixers for transporting liquid pig iron at its blast furnace shop.

Mobile mixers are used to transport liquid pig iron fr om the blast furnace shop to the plant's oxygen converter shop. The new system allows the Company to provide the technological staff of the blast furnace shop - in particular, the production dispatchers - with up-to-date information about the location and condition of mixers.

The system is based on radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. Each mixer is equipped with an RFID tag, which is identified during the passage of certain sections of MMK railway track. The main task of the system is to ensure the timely installation and output of mixers under the blast furnaces for draining pig iron and its transportation to the oxygen converter shop. This ensures compliance with the production schedule and control over the supply of liquid pig iron to the plant's converters.

The mixer dispatching system, which covers the entire blast furnace shop, allows the staff to see and evaluate when the mixer will be put under a specific blast furnace and wh ere it is currently located. While previously the furnace's process staff had to leave the control room to get this information, they can now see it by simply opening a tab on their computer. The information received from the radio frequency tags allows the furnace master to estimate the start time for the production of melting products and take technological or organizational measures to oversee the process, for example, by alerting the dispatcher. Employees of MMK's oxygen converter shop, which receives the liquid pig iron, also have access to this system and can adjust their work if necessary.

The latest system of dispatching mixers in the blast furnace shop is not the only example of radio frequency tags implemented at MMK. In particular, they have been used to implement a multi-turn fastener tracking system, thanks to which specialists at MMK's logistics department and the wagon preparation shop of Remput LLC can quickly monitor the life cycle of multi-turn fasteners using a mobile terminal. Experience shows that RFID tags are an effective technology that makes it possible to quickly read information in the difficult conditions of metallurgical production.

The development and implementation of various IT services at MMK is carried out as part of the Industry 4.0 strategic initiative, which centres on the digitalization of all of the Company's business processes. The active use of digital technologies increases the operational and functional efficiency of the enterprise, increases productivity and improves product quality, ensures the safety of employees and increases their work efficiency. It also eliminates routine tasks, and helps to meet customer expectations as well as present-day challenges.

MMK Press Office

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 04:14:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
12:20aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK prioritises safety of young workers
PU
12:16aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK introduces new IT services in its bla..
PU
08/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK produces 650 millionth tonne of pig i..
PU
08/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK joins international project “En..
PU
08/18PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK and ZTZ agree to phase out paper docu..
PU
08/11PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK significantly increases spending on s..
PU
08/05PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK launches major environmental steelmak..
PU
07/31PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : Tours of MMK now available in a new forma..
PU
07/29PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK Group financial results for Q2 and H1..
EQ
07/22MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK and Wepuko PAHNKE sign contract for the su..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 327 M - -
Net income 2020 543 M - -
Net Debt 2020 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,42x
Yield 2020 14,0%
Capitalization 5 512 M 5 486 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,63 $
Last Close Price 0,49 $
Spread / Highest target 73,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Zumrud Khandadashevna Rustamova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-11.70%5 568
NUCOR-17.18%14 328
ARCELORMITTAL-32.81%14 019
POSCO-20.08%12 580
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-37.45%8 907
TATA STEEL LIMITED-7.24%6 808
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group