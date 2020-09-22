Log in
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works

MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK strengthens position in top 20 of Forbes rating

09/22/2020 | 12:45am EDT
22.09.2020

Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) took 15th place in Russian Forbes' rating of the 200 largest private companies in Russia.

Forbes has published a new instalment of its rating of the 200 largest private companies in Russia based on 2019 financial results. The rating includes companies whose capital is controlled by individuals (over 50%) and is based on company revenues for the previous year. MMK took 15th place in the rating in terms of 2019 revenue, thereby moving up one place compared to last year's rating.

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Company's Russian assets include a large steel producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019 MMK Group produced 12.5 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2019 of USD 7.566 million and EBITDA of USD 1.797 million.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 04:44:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 322 M - -
Net income 2020 517 M - -
Net Debt 2020 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,76x
Yield 2020 12,4%
Capitalization 5 800 M 5 757 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,71 $
Last Close Price 0,52 $
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Zumrud Khandadashevna Rustamova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-6.09%5 757
ARCELORMITTAL-32.45%14 958
NUCOR-18.62%14 847
POSCO-19.24%13 153
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-35.76%9 369
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-13.78%6 738
