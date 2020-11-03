Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : TMK and MMK-Informservice launch RPA software robot

03.11.2020

TMK, in cooperation with the RPA Competence and Innovation Centre and MMK-Informservice (part of Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works Group), implemented a project to introduce a software robot for automating market research in the marketing directorate of TMK.

The RPA (Robotic Process Automation) software robot has been put into commercial operation and is designed to collect and systematise data for a weekly review of global drilling markets, prices for steel semi-finished products and oil. It not only automatically collects and accumulates information from various information and analytical sources, but also performs initial verification of the correctness of the collected information. Based on this information, the robot builds tables, graphics and diagrams for generating analytical reports.

'TMK actively implements digital technologies in business processes at all levels: from production to sales to administrative tasks. RPA technologies are ideal for automating routine processes that we face in our daily work - they are capable of processing large amounts of data, are self-learning and do not require significant infrastructure investments. Together with our partners from MMK-Informservice, we have robotised the work of a marketing specialist and achieved impressive results - the time for preparing a weekly report has been reduced by five times, and our colleagues have been freed up to solve creative tasks. Based on this experience, we plan to further develop robotics projects, using both internal developments and partner solutions,' commented Dmitry Yakov, IT Director at TMK.

'TMK is one of the key consumers of MMK rolled metal products among Russian pipe companies. MMK's cooperation with TMK began many years ago,' said Vadim Feoktistov, Director of MMK-Informservice, 'We are developing our joint activities in various areas, including digitalisation. We hope that our experience in implementing RPA software robotics projects will be useful to our colleagues from TMK, and that this project is just the beginning.'

