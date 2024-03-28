Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) is participating in the 24th China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (CIPPE 2024), which opened yesterday in Beijing.

Visitors to MMK's stand can learn about the Company's products for the oil and gas industry, which are a popular choice for pipeline projects, as well as a wide range of steel products for construction and rolled stock made from high-strength steels for the machine-building sector.

China is one of the world's largest importers and consumers of oil and gas. Given its high demand, China is constantly increasing oil and gas exploration and production and creating new technologies for the development of unconventional oil and gas fields. MMK, in turn, is a leading producer of rolled steel products for the pipe industry and is the top supplier of these products to the Russian market. In 2023, MMK supplied the pipe industry with around 3.2 million tonnes of steel products (a third of its total sales to the domestic market), which marked a 23% increase from the previous year.

CIPPE 2024, which is taking place 25-27 March at the New China International Expo Center in Beijing, features more than 2,000 exhibitors in an area covering 120,000 square metres. Eighteen countries - including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Russia, South Korea, the United States and others - have national pavilions at the exhibition. More than 150,000 professionals from 65 countries are expected to visit the industrial showcase.