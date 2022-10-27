Advanced search
MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION

(MGY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58 2022-10-27 pm EDT
25.13 USD   -3.10%
03:05pMagnolia Oil & Gas Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/18Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Magnolia Oil & Gas to $30 From $28, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10/18Piper Sandler Trims Price Target on Magnolia Oil & Gas to $32 From $33, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/27/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A common stock, and a cash distribution of $0.10 per Class B unit, payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Magnolia is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 725 M - -
Net income 2022 929 M - -
Net cash 2022 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,23x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 4 897 M 4 897 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 13,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 25,93 $
Average target price 29,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher G. Stavros President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Steve F. Millican Senior Vice President-Operations
James R. Larson Independent Director
Edward P. Djerejian Lead Independent Director
