Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation    MGY

MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION

(MGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magnolia Oil & Gas : December Investor Presentation

12/07/2020 | 04:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Investor Presentation - December 2020

Disclaimer

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this presentation and the oral statements made in connection therewith include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this presentation, regarding Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation's ("Magnolia," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") financial and production guidance, strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Magnolia disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Magnolia cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Magnolia, incident to the development, production, gathering and sale of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. In addition, Magnolia cautions you that the forward looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the length, scope and severity of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, including the effects of related public health concerns and the impact of continued actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic and its impact on commodity prices, supply and demand considerations, and storage capacity; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Magnolia; (iii) Magnolia's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Magnolia to grow and manage growth profitably; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (v) the possibility that Magnolia may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Magnolia's operations and projections can be found in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020. Magnolia's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings. Magnolia believes these metrics are useful because they allow Magnolia to more effectively evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period and against its peers without regard to financing methods or capital structure. Magnolia does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to similar financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The computations of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Magnolia excludes certain items from net income in arriving at adjusted net income and adjusted earnings because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods, book values of assets and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from free cash flow, adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, and should not be construed as an inference that its results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring terms.

As performance measures, adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, and capital structure, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. As a liquidity measure, management believes free cash flow is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as financial indicators of a company's ability to generate cash to internally fund drilling and completion activities, fund acquisitions, and service debt. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted earnings and may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry. A free cash flow reconciliation is shown on page 19, adjusted EBITDAX reconciliation is shown on page 20 of the presentation, adjusted net income reconciliation is shown on page 21 and adjusted earnings reconciliation is shown on page 22.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA

This presentation has been prepared by Magnolia and includes market data and other statistical information from sources believed by Magnolia to be reliable, including independent industry publications, governmental publications or other published independent sources. Some data is also based on the good faith estimates of Magnolia, which are derived from its review of internal sources as well as the independent sources described above. Although Magnolia believes these sources are reliable, it has not independently verified the information and cannot guarantee its accuracy and completeness.

2

Magnolia Oil & Gas - Overview

  • High-quality,low-riskpure-play South Texas operator with a core Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk position acquired at an attractive entry multiple
  • Significant scale and PDP base generates material free cash flow, reduces development risk, and increases optionality
  • Asset Overview:
    • ~23,500 net acres in a well-delineated,low-risk position in the core of Karnes County, representing some of the most prolific acreage in the United States with industry leading break-evens
    • ~440,000 net acres in the Giddings Field, a re-emerging oil play with significant upside and what we believe to be substantial inventory
    • Both assets expected to remain self funding and within cash flow

Market Statistics

Trading Symbol (NYSE)

MGY

Share Price as of 12/4/2020

$7.41

Common Shares Outstanding (1)

251.3 million

Market Capitalization

$1.9 billion

Long-term Debt - Principal

$400 million

Total Enterprise Value

$2.1 billion

Operating Statistics

Karnes

Giddings

Total

Net Acreage

23,559

437,128

460,687

3Q20 Net Production (Mboe/d) (2)

33.9

20.4

54.3

  1. Common Stock outstanding includes Class A and Class B Stock.
  2. Giddings Includes other production not located in the Giddings Field.

~460,000 Net Acre Position Targeting Two of the Top

Oil Plays in the U.S.

Giddings Field

Karnes County

Gonzales

Wilson

Dewitt

Source: IHS Performance Evaluator.

Industry Leading Breakevens ($/Bbl WTI)

$38

$39

$39

$45

$32

$34

$35

$28

Karnes Austin

Karnes Lower

Midland

Delaware

DJ Basin

Eagle Ford

STACK

Bakken

Chalk

Eagle Ford

Source: RSEG.

3

Magnolia Oil & Gas - Financial Policy

Conservative Financial Statements with

Low Financial Leverage

(<= 1.0x EBITDAX)

Acquisitions generally expected to be

smaller bolt-ons in the vicinity of

current assets and with similar financial

characteristics

Capital Spending Plan Targeted

at ~60% of annual EBITDAX

(Plan expected to deliver modest production

growth and consistent free cash flow)

No Oil Hedging

Return-focused,long-term value creation through execution on (i) debt reduction,

(ii) accretive bolt-on acquisitions, and (iii) share repurchases.

4

Corporate Business Model and Strategy

Magnolia Value Creation Strategy

  1. Consistent organic production growth
  2. High full-cycle operating margins
  3. Conservative leverage profile
  4. Significant free cash flow aftercapital expenditures
  5. Effective reinvestment of free cash flow

Objectives & Execution

Modest production growth based on current commodity prices

Targeting full cycle margins of ~50%

$149 mm of cash on the balance sheet and $400 million of principal debt outstanding, representing 0.8x annualized adjusted EBITDAX

Business model targets Capex of approximately 60% of our annual EBITDAX

Closed ~$205 million of bolt-on acquisitions since 1/1/2019 while increasing our Karnes net acreage position by ~40% and, repurchased ~9 million shares of Magnolia stock

5

4th Quarter 2020 Guidance

Total Company Production

Giddings Production

7% - 10% Sequential

>20% Sequential

Growth

Growth

D&C Capex

Oil Differential

Activity

~55% of adj. EBITDAX

$3/Bbl discount to

8 Giddings TILs

MEH

6

Cash Flow Priorities to Maximize Shareholder Returns

Accretive

Bolt-On

Acquisitions

Debt

Share

Reduction

Repurchases

Return- focused Value Creation

With a targeted goal of always being free cash flow positive, Magnolia intends to be a prudent

steward of shareholder's capital

7

Cash Flow Allocation Matches Magnolia's Business Model

(1)

(Percentage of Operating Cash Flow - since inception - 7/31/18 thru 9/30/20)

Cash

Share Build

Repurchases 3%

8%

Acquisitions

26%

Capital Spending for

Drilling & Completions

63%

(1) Operating Cash Flow is cash flow from operations before changes in working capital.

8

Asset Overview

Karnes County - Core Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk

Key Asset Highlights

Premier Position in the Core of the Eagle Ford

  • World-classacreage footprint located in the core of the Eagle Ford, substantially de-risked
    • ~23,500 net acres, 65% operated, 95% HBP, 33.9 Mboe/d 3Q20 production (65% oil, 79% liquids)
    • EOG represents ~75% of non-operated activity
  • Steady production growth while generating substantial free cash flow
    • Full field development allows for operational efficiencies and improved performance
  • Well known, repeatable acreage position targeting multiple benches and represents some of the best economics in North America

Source: IHS Performance Evaluator.

Industry Leading Breakevens ($/Bbl WTI) (1)

  • Break-evensbetween $28 - $32 per barrel (1)

$38

$39

$39

$45

$32

$34

$35

$28

Karnes Austin

Karnes Lower

Midland

Delaware

DJ Basin

Eagle Ford

STACK

Bakken

Chalk

Eagle Ford

Source: RSEG.

(1) Source: RSEG

10

Located in an Attractive Neighborhood

Eagle Ford - Karnes Trough Area

Magnolia

Fluid Windows

BP

Oil

EOG

Wet Gas

MRO

Dry Gas

COP

Core position in Karnes County breakevens(1)

Oil Window adjacent to EOG and Marathon with $28 to $32/barrel and typically less than 1-year new well paybacks

(1) Source: RSEG

11

Giddings Field - Redeveloping as an Emerging Play

Giddings Asset Overview

Lease Map

  • Emerging, high-growth asset with extensive inventory potential and significant development flexibility
    • ~440,000 net acres, ~98% HBP and ~87% operated, 17.5 Mboe/d 3Q20 production (29% oil, 60% liquids)
  • Horizontal appraisal began on the Magnolia assets in Q3 2017 and, since that time, ~28 wells have been brought online
  • HBP nature of asset allows for systematic delineation and optimization of play while staying within asset cash flow
  • Shallower production declines allow for more stable cash flows and beneficial with higher future oil prices
  • Modern high-intensity completions have resulted in a step-change improvement in well performance
  • We could have at least 1,000 locations based on conservative spacing assumptions

With significant scale and HBP position, Giddings offers a unique opportunity

to develop an emerging play while remaining within cash flow

12

Giddings Field - Appraisal to Early-Stage Development

  • MGY has identified some contiguous acreage blocks which have produced consistent results to date
    • One of these areas comprises ~70,000 acres which we have 14 wells with 180 days of production

30-Day

90-Day

180-Day

Well Count

14

14

14

Bopd

781

783

677

Boepd (2-Stream)

1,534

1,557

1,374

  • Thus far, we have primarily drilled single well pads with additional science associated with many wells
    • Our focus for 2020 is on multi-well pads in our early-stage development area
    • Reduced well costs ~25% to $6.5 million through efficiencies and cost reductions
  • Expected highlights of early-stage development program:
    • Multi-wellpads
    • Well cost reductions targeted at $6 million due to efficiencies and cost savings
    • Continued delineation - 8 new wells to be brought online in 4Q
  • Benefits of Giddings:
    • Low entry costs and high economic returns
    • Shallower production decline vs. other shale basins
    • High EURs with improving F&D Costs as D&C costs improve

Magnolia Acreage

Note: All MGY Giddings acreage not displayed on map.

13

Financial Overview

3Q20 Capital Structure and Liquidity Overview

Capital Structure Overview

  • Maintaining low financial leverage profile
    • Net Debt / Total Book Capitalization of 21%
    • Net Debt / Q3 Annualized adjusted EBITDAX of 0.8x
  • Current Liquidity of $599 MM, including fully undrawn credit facility (1)
  • No debt maturities until senior unsecure notes mature in 2026

Debt Maturity Schedule ($MM)

Borrowing

6.00% Senior

Unsecured

Base

Notes

$450

Credit Facility

Borrowings

(as of 9/30/20)

$0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

  1. Liquidity defined as cash plus availability under revolving credit facility.
  2. Total Shareholders' Equity includes noncontrolling interest.

Capitalization & Liquidity ($MM)

Capitalization Summary

As of 9/30/20

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$149

Revolving Credit Facility

$0

6.00% Senior Notes Due 2026

$400

Total Principal Debt Outstanding

$400

Total Shareholder's Equity (2)

$812

Net Debt / Q3 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAX

0.8x

Net Debt / Total Book Capitalization

21%

Liquidity Summary

As of 9/30/20

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$149

Credit Facility Availability

$450

Liquidity (1)

$599

15

Business Risks Adequately Managed

Level of Risk Generally Acceptable to Magnolia

Risk Factor

Low

Moderate

Fully Exposed

Geologic/Exploratory

Political

Cost Risk

Reinvestment

Commodity

Financial

16

Magnolia Summary Investment Highlights

High Quality Assets Positioned for Success

  • Coveted position in core of Karnes County with industry leading breakevens between $28 - $32 per barrel(1)
  • Emerging position in the Giddings Field with results that continue to improve and providing upside potential

Positive Free Cash Flow and Leading Margins

  • One of the select upstream independents generating substantial free cash flow after capital expenditures
  • Leading free cash flow yield at a wide range of commodity prices versus the vast majority of the E&P group

Multiple Levers of Growth

• Modest organic growth through proven drilling while remaining well within cash flow (~60% of EBITDAX)

• Low debt and strong free cash flow allows Magnolia to pursue accretive bolt-on acquisitions or, buy back stock which improves the Company's per share metrics

Strong Balance Sheet, Financial Flexibility & Conservative Financial Policy

  • Conservative leverage profile with only $400 million of principal total debt outstanding(2)
  • Substantial liquidity of $599 million(2)

(1) Source: RSEG.

(2) Debt and liquidity as of 9/30/2020.

17

Appendix

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(in thousands)

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$65,156

$179,220

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

3,438

(5,849)

Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets

$68,594

$173,371

and liabilities

Additions to oil and natural gas properties

(27,674)

(88,403)

Changes in working capital associated with additions

5,409

(9,147)

to oil & gas properties

Free cash flow (1)

$46,329

$75,821

(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. For reasons management believes this is useful to investors, refer to slide 2 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

19

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAX

(in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDAX reconciliation to net income:

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Net income

$13,695

$17,357

Exploration expense

701

3,924

Asset retirement obligation accretion

1,501

1,394

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

44,731

143,894

Amortization of intangible assets

3,626

3,626

Interest expense, net

7,333

6,896

Income tax expense (benefit)

(339)

3,529

EBITDAX (1)

$71,248

$180,620

Non-cashstock-based compensation expense

$2,927

$2,829

Loss on derivatives, net (2)

$2,208

-

Adjusted EBITDAX (1)

$76,383

$183,449

(1)

EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. For reasons management believes these are useful to Investors, refer to slide 2 "Non-GAAP Financial

Measures."

20

(2)

There were no cash settlements or realized gains or losses on the Company's derivative instruments during the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(in thousands)

Adjusted Net Income

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Net income

$13,695

$17,357

Income tax expense (benefit)

($339)

$3,529

Income Before Income Taxes

13,356

20,886

Loss of derivatives, net

2,208

-

Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (1)

-

4,720

Adjusted Net Income

$15,564

$16,166

(in thousands)

Total Share Count

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Diluted weighted average of Class A Common Stock outstanding during the period

Weighted average shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding during the period (2)

170,676

167,108

85,790

91,790

Total weighted average shares of Class A and B Common Stock,

256,466

258,898

including dilutive impact of other securities (3)

(1)

Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 0% and 22.6% for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2)

Shares of Class B Common Stock, and corresponding Magnolia LLC Units, are anti-dilutive in the calculation of weighted average number of common shares

21

outstanding.

(3)

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP measure. For reasons management believes this is useful to investors, refer to slide 2 "Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation

(in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended

Per Share

For the Quarter Ended

Per Share

September 30, 2020

Diluted EPS

September 30, 2019

Diluted EPS

Net income attributable to Class A Common Stock

$9,147

$0.05

$7,784

$0.05

Adjustments:

Non-cash deemed dividend

-

-

2,763

0.01

Loss on derivatives, net

2,208

0.01

-

-

Noncontrolling interest impact of adjustments

(752)

-

-

-

Adjusted net income attributable to Class A Common Stock (1)

$10,603

$0.06

$10,547

$0.06

(1) Adjusted earnings (loss) is a non-GAAP measure. For reasons management believes this is useful to investors, refer to slide 2 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

22

3Q 20 Cash Flow Summary

($ In Millions)

200

2

180

1

4

7

160

27

69

140

120

100

80

149

60

117

40

20

0

Cash

Cash Flow

Changes in

Other (3)

Acquisitions

Common

D&C and

Cash

6/30/20

from

WC (2)

Stock

Facilities

9/30/20

Operations (1)

Repurchases

Capital(4)

(1)

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital.

(2)

Includes $3 million decrease in working capital offset by $5 million increase in capital accruals which are included in the investing activities of the statement of cash flows.

23

(3)

Includes other investing and financing activities of the statement of cash flows.

(4)

D&C Capital of $27 million includes $5 million of capital activities that have been accrued but not yet paid

Karnes County Results Show Superior Economics

  • Results in Karnes County are some the best in North America
  • Karnes Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk type curves produce 216,000 and 332,000 barrels of oil, respectively, in their first 12 months of production supporting paybacks in less than 6 months
  • Liquids heavy commodity mix with Eagle Ford wells producing 74% oil (86% liquids)(2) and Austin Chalk wells producing 63% oil (80% liquids)(2)

Karnes has some of the highest U.S. IPs…

…with significant early cumulative

…resulting in best in class paybacks

production…

3,000

2,500

(Boe/d)

2,000

Daily Production

1,500

1,000

500

0

0

4

8

12

16

20

24

Months

800

$15

$10

600

5-Month

(Mboe)

($MM)

Payout(3)

$5

Production

400

Cash Flow

6-Month

$0

Payout(3)

Cum.

Cum.

24

200

Oil(2)

Liquids(2)

($5)

19-Month

MGY LEF

74%

86%

Payout(3)

MGY AC

63%

80%

0

RSEG WC

46%

73%

($10)

0

4

8

12

16

20

24

0

4

8

12

16

20

24

Months

Months

MGY Lower EF

MGY Austin Chalk

RSEG Delaware Wolfcamp(1)

Note: Magnolia type curves normalized to 5,000' laterals. Projections based on flat $58 WTI and $2.75 Henry Hub pricing.

(1) Source: RSEG, Delaware North Reeves Wolfcamp A curve.

(2) Commodity percentage splits represent first 24 months of production.24

(3) All payout figures include assumed 2-month spud to sales delay.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Share Count Summary

  • A summary of Magnolia's overall share count is shown in the graph below:
    • Since the company's inception, we have repurchased 9 million shares, including 6 million Class B and 3 million Class A shares
    • Shares repurchased to date have more than offset the shares issued for acquisitions
  • The Class A Share breakdown is shown in the pie chart to the right:
    • 72% of the Class A shares are in the public float (~122 million shares) (1)
  • The Class B shares (which are not publicly traded) are essentially the same to Class A shares in terms of voting rights and economic value

Class A Share Breakdown (169.6 MM Shares) (1)

EnerVest

23%

Insiders

Public5%

72%

Total Share Count Since Inception (MM Shares)

247.6

7.3

9.2

(8.7)

255.4

91.8

85.8

(1)

(1)

155.8

169.6

Beginning Share Count

Acquisitions

Warrant Conversion

Buyback + Other

9/30/2020 Share Count

Class A Shares

Class B Shares

(1)

Included in the Class A share count are 4 million contingent shares which are expected to be issued to EnerVest (2 million shares in 2021 and 2 million shares in 2022).

(2)

Share count after close and final settlement of EnerVest Business Combination and issuance of earnout shares.

25

Disclaimer

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 21:24:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION
04:25pMAGNOLIA OIL & GAS : December Investor Presentation
PU
11/06MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/06MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP : oration Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
11/05MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
11/05MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
09/30MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS : Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
09/29MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS : Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
08/06MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/05MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
08/05MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 525 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 314 M - -
Net Debt 2020 211 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 226 M 1 226 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,47 $
Last Close Price 7,41 $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen I. Chazen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steve F. Millican Senior Vice President-Operations
Christopher G. Stavros Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James R. Larson Independent Director
Michael G. MacDougall Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION-41.10%1 226
CONOCOPHILLIPS-31.92%47 278
CNOOC LIMITED-44.68%42 628
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-36.72%30 919
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-23.45%29 654
ECOPETROL S.A.-33.24%26 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ