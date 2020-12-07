Magnolia Oil & Gas : December Investor Presentation 12/07/2020 | 04:25pm EST Send by mail :

When used in this presentation, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Magnolia disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Magnolia cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Magnolia, incident to the development, production, gathering and sale of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. In addition, Magnolia cautions you that the forward looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the length, scope and severity of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, including the effects of related public health concerns and the impact of continued actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic and its impact on commodity prices, supply and demand considerations, and storage capacity; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Magnolia; (iii) Magnolia's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Magnolia to grow and manage growth profitably; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (v) the possibility that Magnolia may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Magnolia's operations and projections can be found in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020. Magnolia's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings. Magnolia believes these metrics are useful because they allow Magnolia to more effectively evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period and against its peers without regard to financing methods or capital structure. Magnolia does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to similar financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The computations of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Magnolia excludes certain items from net income in arriving at adjusted net income and adjusted earnings because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods, book values of assets and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from free cash flow, adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, and should not be construed as an inference that its results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring terms. As performance measures, adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, and capital structure, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. As a liquidity measure, management believes free cash flow is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as financial indicators of a company's ability to generate cash to internally fund drilling and completion activities, fund acquisitions, and service debt. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted earnings and may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry. A free cash flow reconciliation is shown on page 19, adjusted EBITDAX reconciliation is shown on page 20 of the presentation, adjusted net income reconciliation is shown on page 21 and adjusted earnings reconciliation is shown on page 22. INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA This presentation has been prepared by Magnolia and includes market data and other statistical information from sources believed by Magnolia to be reliable, including independent industry publications, governmental publications or other published independent sources. Some data is also based on the good faith estimates of Magnolia, which are derived from its review of internal sources as well as the independent sources described above. Although Magnolia believes these sources are reliable, it has not independently verified the information and cannot guarantee its accuracy and completeness. 2 Magnolia Oil & Gas - Overview High-quality, low-riskpure-play South Texas operator with a core Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk position acquired at an attractive entry multiple

low-riskpure-play South Texas operator with a core Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk position acquired at an attractive entry multiple Significant scale and PDP base generates material free cash flow, reduces development risk, and increases optionality

Asset Overview:

~23,500 net acres in a well-delineated,low-risk position in the core of Karnes County, representing some of the most prolific acreage in the United States with industry leading break-evens ~440,000 net acres in the Giddings Field, a re-emerging oil play with significant upside and what we believe to be substantial inventory Both assets expected to remain self funding and within cash flow

Market Statistics Trading Symbol (NYSE) MGY Share Price as of 12/4/2020 $7.41 Common Shares Outstanding (1) 251.3 million Market Capitalization $1.9 billion Long-term Debt - Principal $400 million Total Enterprise Value $2.1 billion Operating Statistics Karnes Giddings Total Net Acreage 23,559 437,128 460,687 3Q20 Net Production (Mboe/d) (2) 33.9 20.4 54.3 Common Stock outstanding includes Class A and Class B Stock. Giddings Includes other production not located in the Giddings Field. ~460,000 Net Acre Position Targeting Two of the Top Oil Plays in the U.S. Giddings Field Karnes County Gonzales Wilson Dewitt Source: IHS Performance Evaluator. Industry Leading Breakevens ($/Bbl WTI) $38 $39 $39 $45 $32 $34 $35 $28 Karnes Austin Karnes Lower Midland Delaware DJ Basin Eagle Ford STACK Bakken Chalk Eagle Ford Source: RSEG. 3 Magnolia Oil & Gas - Financial Policy Conservative Financial Statements with Low Financial Leverage (<= 1.0x EBITDAX) Acquisitions generally expected to be smaller bolt-ons in the vicinity of current assets and with similar financial characteristics Capital Spending Plan Targeted at ~60% of annual EBITDAX (Plan expected to deliver modest production growth and consistent free cash flow) No Oil Hedging Return-focused,long-term value creation through execution on (i) debt reduction, (ii) accretive bolt-on acquisitions, and (iii) share repurchases. 4 Corporate Business Model and Strategy Magnolia Value Creation Strategy Consistent organic production growth High full-cycle operating margins Conservative leverage profile Significant free cash flow after capital expenditures Effective reinvestment of free cash flow Objectives & Execution Modest production growth based on current commodity prices Targeting full cycle margins of ~50% $149 mm of cash on the balance sheet and $400 million of principal debt outstanding, representing 0.8x annualized adjusted EBITDAX Business model targets Capex of approximately 60% of our annual EBITDAX Closed ~$205 million of bolt-on acquisitions since 1/1/2019 while increasing our Karnes net acreage position by ~40% and, repurchased ~9 million shares of Magnolia stock 5 4th Quarter 2020 Guidance Total Company Production Giddings Production 7% - 10% Sequential >20% Sequential Growth Growth D&C Capex Oil Differential Activity ~55% of adj. EBITDAX $3/Bbl discount to 8 Giddings TILs MEH 6 Cash Flow Priorities to Maximize Shareholder Returns Accretive Bolt-On Acquisitions Debt Share Reduction Repurchases Return- focused Value Creation With a targeted goal of always being free cash flow positive, Magnolia intends to be a prudent steward of shareholder's capital 7 Cash Flow Allocation Matches Magnolia's Business Model (1) (Percentage of Operating Cash Flow - since inception - 7/31/18 thru 9/30/20) Cash Share Build Repurchases 3% 8% Acquisitions 26% Capital Spending for Drilling & Completions 63% (1) Operating Cash Flow is cash flow from operations before changes in working capital. 8 Asset Overview Karnes County - Core Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk Key Asset Highlights Premier Position in the Core of the Eagle Ford World-class acreage footprint located in the core of the Eagle Ford, substantially de-risked

acreage footprint located in the core of the Eagle Ford, substantially de-risked ~23,500 net acres, 65% operated, 95% HBP, 33.9 Mboe/d 3Q20 production (65% oil, 79% liquids) EOG represents ~75% of non-operated activity

Steady production growth while generating substantial free cash flow

Full field development allows for operational efficiencies and improved performance

Well known, repeatable acreage position targeting multiple benches and represents some of the best economics in North America Source: IHS Performance Evaluator. Industry Leading Breakevens ($/Bbl WTI) (1) Break-evens between $28 - $32 per barrel (1) $38 $39 $39 $45 $32 $34 $35 $28 Karnes Austin Karnes Lower Midland Delaware DJ Basin Eagle Ford STACK Bakken Chalk Eagle Ford Source: RSEG. (1) Source: RSEG 10 Located in an Attractive Neighborhood Eagle Ford - Karnes Trough Area Magnolia Fluid Windows BP Oil EOG Wet Gas MRO Dry Gas COP Core position in Karnes County breakevens(1) Oil Window adjacent to EOG and Marathon with $28 to $32/barrel and typically less than 1-year new well paybacks (1) Source: RSEG 11 Giddings Field - Redeveloping as an Emerging Play Giddings Asset Overview Lease Map Emerging, high-growth asset with extensive inventory potential and significant development flexibility

high-growth asset with extensive inventory potential and significant development flexibility ~440,000 net acres, ~98% HBP and ~87% operated, 17.5 Mboe/d 3Q20 production (29% oil, 60% liquids)

Horizontal appraisal began on the Magnolia assets in Q3 2017 and, since that time, ~28 wells have been brought online

HBP nature of asset allows for systematic delineation and optimization of play while staying within asset cash flow

Shallower production declines allow for more stable cash flows and beneficial with higher future oil prices

Modern high-intensity completions have resulted in a step-change improvement in well performance

high-intensity completions have resulted in a step-change improvement in well performance We could have at least 1,000 locations based on conservative spacing assumptions With significant scale and HBP position, Giddings offers a unique opportunity to develop an emerging play while remaining within cash flow 12 Giddings Field - Appraisal to Early-Stage Development MGY has identified some contiguous acreage blocks which have produced consistent results to date

One of these areas comprises ~70,000 acres which we have 14 wells with 180 days of production

30-Day 90-Day 180-Day Well Count 14 14 14 Bopd 781 783 677 Boepd (2-Stream) 1,534 1,557 1,374 Thus far, we have primarily drilled single well pads with additional science associated with many wells

Our focus for 2020 is on multi-well pads in our early-stage development area Reduced well costs ~25% to $6.5 million through efficiencies and cost reductions

Expected highlights of early-stage development program:

early-stage development program: Multi-well pads Well cost reductions targeted at $6 million due to efficiencies and cost savings Continued delineation - 8 new wells to be brought online in 4Q

Benefits of Giddings:

Low entry costs and high economic returns Shallower production decline vs. other shale basins High EURs with improving F&D Costs as D&C costs improve

Magnolia Acreage Note: All MGY Giddings acreage not displayed on map. 13 Financial Overview 3Q20 Capital Structure and Liquidity Overview Capital Structure Overview Maintaining low financial leverage profile

Net Debt / Total Book Capitalization of 21% Net Debt / Q3 Annualized adjusted EBITDAX of 0.8x

Current Liquidity of $599 MM, including fully undrawn credit facility (1)

No debt maturities until senior unsecure notes mature in 2026 Debt Maturity Schedule ($MM) Borrowing 6.00% Senior Unsecured Base Notes $450 Credit Facility Borrowings (as of 9/30/20) $0 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Liquidity defined as cash plus availability under revolving credit facility. Total Shareholders' Equity includes noncontrolling interest. Capitalization & Liquidity ($MM) Capitalization Summary As of 9/30/20 Cash and Cash Equivalents $149 Revolving Credit Facility $0 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2026 $400 Total Principal Debt Outstanding $400 Total Shareholder's Equity (2) $812 Net Debt / Q3 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAX 0.8x Net Debt / Total Book Capitalization 21% Liquidity Summary As of 9/30/20 Cash and Cash Equivalents $149 Credit Facility Availability $450 Liquidity (1) $599 15 Business Risks Adequately Managed Level of Risk Generally Acceptable to Magnolia Risk Factor Low Moderate Fully Exposed Geologic/Exploratory Political Cost Risk Reinvestment Commodity Financial 16 Magnolia Summary Investment Highlights High Quality Assets Positioned for Success Coveted position in core of Karnes County with industry leading breakevens between $28 - $32 per barrel (1)

Emerging position in the Giddings Field with results that continue to improve and providing upside potential Positive Free Cash Flow and Leading Margins One of the select upstream independents generating substantial free cash flow after capital expenditures

Leading free cash flow yield at a wide range of commodity prices versus the vast majority of the E&P group Multiple Levers of Growth • Modest organic growth through proven drilling while remaining well within cash flow (~60% of EBITDAX) • Low debt and strong free cash flow allows Magnolia to pursue accretive bolt-on acquisitions or, buy back stock which improves the Company's per share metrics Strong Balance Sheet, Financial Flexibility & Conservative Financial Policy Conservative leverage profile with only $400 million of principal total debt outstanding (2)

Substantial liquidity of $599 million (2) (1) Source: RSEG. (2) Debt and liquidity as of 9/30/2020. 17 Appendix Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (in thousands) Free Cash Flow Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $65,156 $179,220 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 3,438 (5,849) Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets $68,594 $173,371 and liabilities Additions to oil and natural gas properties (27,674) (88,403) Changes in working capital associated with additions 5,409 (9,147) to oil & gas properties Free cash flow (1) $46,329 $75,821 (1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. For reasons management believes this is useful to investors, refer to slide 2 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." 19 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAX (in thousands) Adjusted EBITDAX reconciliation to net income: For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net income $13,695 $17,357 Exploration expense 701 3,924 Asset retirement obligation accretion 1,501 1,394 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,731 143,894 Amortization of intangible assets 3,626 3,626 Interest expense, net 7,333 6,896 Income tax expense (benefit) (339) 3,529 EBITDAX (1) $71,248 $180,620 Non-cashstock-based compensation expense $2,927 $2,829 Loss on derivatives, net (2) $2,208 - Adjusted EBITDAX (1) $76,383 $183,449 (1) EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. For reasons management believes these are useful to Investors, refer to slide 2 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." 20 (2) There were no cash settlements or realized gains or losses on the Company's derivative instruments during the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (in thousands) Adjusted Net Income For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net income $13,695 $17,357 Income tax expense (benefit) ($339) $3,529 Income Before Income Taxes 13,356 20,886 Loss of derivatives, net 2,208 - Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (1) - 4,720 Adjusted Net Income $15,564 $16,166 (in thousands) Total Share Count For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Diluted weighted average of Class A Common Stock outstanding during the period Weighted average shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding during the period (2) 170,676 167,108 85,790 91,790 Total weighted average shares of Class A and B Common Stock, 256,466 258,898 including dilutive impact of other securities (3) (1) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 0% and 22.6% for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Shares of Class B Common Stock, and corresponding Magnolia LLC Units, are anti-dilutive in the calculation of weighted average number of common shares 21 outstanding. (3) Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP measure. For reasons management believes this is useful to investors, refer to slide 2 "Non-GAAP Financial Measure." Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation (in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Per Share For the Quarter Ended Per Share September 30, 2020 Diluted EPS September 30, 2019 Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Class A Common Stock $9,147 $0.05 $7,784 $0.05 Adjustments: Non-cash deemed dividend - - 2,763 0.01 Loss on derivatives, net 2,208 0.01 - - Noncontrolling interest impact of adjustments (752) - - - Adjusted net income attributable to Class A Common Stock (1) $10,603 $0.06 $10,547 $0.06 (1) Adjusted earnings (loss) is a non-GAAP measure. For reasons management believes this is useful to investors, refer to slide 2 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." 22 3Q 20 Cash Flow Summary ($ In Millions) 200 2 180 1 4 7 160 27 69 140 120 100 80 149 60 117 40 20 0 Cash Cash Flow Changes in Other (3) Acquisitions Common D&C and Cash 6/30/20 from WC (2) Stock Facilities 9/30/20 Operations (1) Repurchases Capital(4) (1) Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital. (2) Includes $3 million decrease in working capital offset by $5 million increase in capital accruals which are included in the investing activities of the statement of cash flows. 23 (3) Includes other investing and financing activities of the statement of cash flows. (4) D&C Capital of $27 million includes $5 million of capital activities that have been accrued but not yet paid Karnes County Results Show Superior Economics Results in Karnes County are some the best in North America

Karnes Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk type curves produce 216,000 and 332,000 barrels of oil, respectively, in their first 12 months of production supporting paybacks in less than 6 months

Liquids heavy commodity mix with Eagle Ford wells producing 74% oil (86% liquids) (2) and Austin Chalk wells producing 63% oil (80% liquids) (2) Karnes has some of the highest U.S. IPs… …with significant early cumulative …resulting in best in class paybacks production… 3,000 2,500 (Boe/d) 2,000 Daily Production 1,500 1,000 500 0 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 Months 800 $15 $10 600 5-Month (Mboe) ($MM) Payout(3) $5 Production 400 Cash Flow 6-Month $0 Payout(3) Cum. Cum. 24 200 Oil(2) Liquids(2) ($5) 19-Month MGY LEF 74% 86% Payout(3) MGY AC 63% 80% 0 RSEG WC 46% 73% ($10) 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 Months Months MGY Lower EF MGY Austin Chalk RSEG Delaware Wolfcamp(1) Note: Magnolia type curves normalized to 5,000' laterals. Projections based on flat $58 WTI and $2.75 Henry Hub pricing. (1) Source: RSEG, Delaware North Reeves Wolfcamp A curve. (2) Commodity percentage splits represent first 24 months of production.24 (3) All payout figures include assumed 2-month spud to sales delay. Magnolia Oil & Gas Share Count Summary A summary of Magnolia's overall share count is shown in the graph below:

Since the company's inception, we have repurchased 9 million shares, including 6 million Class B and 3 million Class A shares Shares repurchased to date have more than offset the shares issued for acquisitions

The Class A Share breakdown is shown in the pie chart to the right:

72% of the Class A shares are in the public float (~122 million shares) (1)

The Class B shares (which are not publicly traded) are essentially the same to Class A shares in terms of voting rights and economic value Class A Share Breakdown (169.6 MM Shares) (1) EnerVest 23% Insiders Public5% 72% Total Share Count Since Inception (MM Shares) 247.6 7.3 9.2 (8.7) 255.4 91.8 85.8 (1) (1) 155.8 169.6 Beginning Share Count Acquisitions Warrant Conversion Buyback + Other 9/30/2020 Share Count Class A Shares Class B Shares (1) Included in the Class A share count are 4 million contingent shares which are expected to be issued to EnerVest (2 million shares in 2021 and 2 million shares in 2022). (2) Share count after close and final settlement of EnerVest Business Combination and issuance of earnout shares. 25 Attachments Original document

