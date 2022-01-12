Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGY   US5596631094

MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION

(MGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Magnolia Oil & Gas Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

01/12/2022 | 08:07am EST
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Thursday, February 17 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Join the webcast by visiting Magnolia’s website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com/investors/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing 1-844-701-1059. Materials related to Magnolia’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results to be discussed during the webcast will be made available in the Investors section of the website prior to the call. The company will post a replay of the webcast on its website following the call.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 077 M - -
Net income 2021 470 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,93 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 3 818 M 3 818 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 21,00 $
Average target price 23,27 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen I. Chazen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher G. Stavros Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve F. Millican Senior Vice President-Operations
James R. Larson Independent Director
Dan F. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION11.29%3 818
CONOCOPHILLIPS15.81%110 251
EOG RESOURCES, INC.15.05%59 800
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED13.58%56 671
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY12.16%49 803
CNOOC LIMITED6.72%49 081