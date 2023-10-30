Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share of Class A common stock, and a cash distribution of $0.115 per Class B unit, payable on December 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2023.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia (MGY) is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders by delivering steady, moderate annual production growth resulting from its disciplined and efficient philosophy toward capital spending. The Company strives to generate high pre‐tax margins and consistent free cash flow allowing for strong cash returns to our shareholders. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.

