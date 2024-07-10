Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss operational and financial results for the second quarter 2024 on Thursday, August 1 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Join the webcast by visiting Magnolia’s website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com/investors/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing 1-844-701-1059. Materials related to Magnolia’s second quarter 2024 financial results to be discussed during the webcast will be made available in the Investors section of the website prior to the call. The company will post a replay of the webcast on its website following the call.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia (MGY) is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders by delivering steady, moderate annual production growth resulting from its disciplined and efficient philosophy toward capital spending. The Company strives to generate high pre‐tax margins, and consistent free cash flow allowing for strong cash returns to our shareholders. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.

