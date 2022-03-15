Log in
    MGN   NO0010187032

MAGNORA ASA

(MGN)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03/15 05:11:12 am
17.62 NOK   -4.13%
MAGNORA : Annual Report 2021 PDF
PU
MAGNORA ASA : Annual Report 2021
AQ
Presentation for SpareBank1 Markets 2022 Energy Conference by Magnora ASA
AQ
Magnora : Annual Report 2021 PDF

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT 2021

14 March 2022

ELECTRIC FUTURE

We are investing in companies and projects to be a part of the development of the renewable energy solutions that will deliver clean energy to industries and consumers. Our aim is to be an international developer of renewable energy.

INTRODUCTION

ESG

FINANCIALS

CEO and Chairman's Statement

4

Key Figures

5

Board of Directors Report

6

Board of Directors' Statement on Policy for Corporate Governance

17

Board of Directors

22

Senior Management

23

Sustainability

24

Magnora Group Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

25

Magnora Group Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

25

Magnora Group Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

26

Magnora Group Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity

27

Magnora Group Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

28

Magnora Group Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

29

Magnora Asa Income Statement

57

Magnora Asa Balance Sheet

58

Magnora Asa Cash Flow Statement

59

Magnora Asa Notes to the Financial Statements

60

Independent Auditor's Report

74

Magnora Remuneration Report 2021

79

Responsibility Statement

88

3

Introduction

CEO AND CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Our common net-zero goal

Energy is no longer just energy - it matters where the energy comes from and how it was produced. Energy security is also more important than ever. We see climate changes taking effect and we are actively acting to invest long-term in an electric future.

In 2019 we decided to rebuild our company in the renewable energy industry, and we have brick by brick built a team and made a few investments. Our team has diligently worked to develop the companies and projects we have either invested in together with founders or built from scratch.

We have been very fortunate to attract a team of industry-leading experts from the renewable industry, which has allowed us to select the right investments and manage them efficiently and in a competitive way.

We see attractive forecasts of price levels for electricity in the coming years, and demand on the rise. More production facilities are needed to ensure reasonable prices for consumers and price levels industries can survive with to maintain jobs.

Without renewable energy at competitive price levels, countries will lose competitive advantages. We have for instance had lower electricity prices in the Nordics than in continental Europe for decades, which has been an advantage for power-intensive industries. Further expansions and investments in renewable energy production must be made to maintain this advantage.

Our aim has been to invest in a selection of diverse companies and projects to ensure we are not too

heavily exposed to specific project risks, at the same time as we are learning from different branches of the renewable industry.

The past two years have been politically challenging for onshore wind in the Nordics, and this has helped us expand our focus area into other technologies such as solar PV and offshore wind, as well as new geographic areas

to mitigate risk and balance our portfolio.

In 2021 we were able to establish an offshore project team together with TechnipFMC under the umbrella Magnora Offshore Wind AS, which submitted a license application in the ScotWind leasing round in Scotland. In January 2022, we were offered the opportunity to proceed with our project into the next phase with an option agreement for a long-term lease with Crown Estate Scotland. We believe we have a lot to offer in the offshore wind sector, in terms of understanding local supply chain, the best concepts with the lowest capex and opex, as well as through standardization, cost control, and smart solutions. Some of our key people has worked within the offshore sector for over 50 years in the North Sea with both offshore wind and floating platforms.

Further, we invested in solar energy with the investment in Helios Nordic Energy AB at the beginning of 2021. We already see that both our investments in Helios and Evolar are progressing according to or faster than the initial projections. We anticipate significant value creation in both companies that we expect to harvest from within the next years.

Our business model is based on identifying and developing renewable energy projects from greenfield to the ready-to-build phase. At the point of construction we prefer to farm-down and

cooperate with professional investors who will finance and operate the projects over the duration of the license periods.

With our entry into solar PV and floating offshore wind, we expect to generate revenues beyond our legacy business in the years to come. However, farm-down, trade- sale and IPO of certain businesses prior to projects being fully developed are also opportunities to generate revenues at an earlier stage.

In recent years, early phase renewable project development has been rewarded with high returns, but the rewards do not come without risks. High returns require an industrialised approach and a large portfolio of projects.

Diversification coupled with a professional team allows us to quickly choose the best project opportunities.

The future is bright and green.

Torstein Sanness

Executive chairman

Erik Sneve

CEO

MAGNORA ASA | ANNUAL REPORT 2021 4

Introduction

KEY FIGURES

REVENUES

15.2 MNOK

28.4 PREVIOUS YEAR (2020)

NET PROFIT

-62.8MNOK

28.5 PREVIOUS YEAR (2020)

CASH

96.9 MNOK

44.8 PREVIOUS YEAR (2020)

NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING* 57.1MILLION

52.6 PREVIOUS YEAR (2020)

  • After the private placement in February 2021, the Company has 57,072,679 shares outstanding.

EBITDA

-38.5MNOK

7.0 PREVIOUS YEAR (2020)

EPS

-1.11NOK

0.54 PREVIOUS YEAR (2020)

EQUITY RATIO %

89%

95% PREVIOUS YEAR (2020)

MAGNORA ASA | ANNUAL REPORT 2021 5

Disclaimer

Magnora ASA published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
