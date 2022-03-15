Magnora : Annual Report 2021 PDF

Our common net-zero goal Energy is no longer just energy - it matters where the energy comes from and how it was produced. Energy security is also more important than ever. We see climate changes taking effect and we are actively acting to invest long-term in an electric future. In 2019 we decided to rebuild our company in the renewable energy industry, and we have brick by brick built a team and made a few investments. Our team has diligently worked to develop the companies and projects we have either invested in together with founders or built from scratch. We have been very fortunate to attract a team of industry-leading experts from the renewable industry, which has allowed us to select the right investments and manage them efficiently and in a competitive way. We see attractive forecasts of price levels for electricity in the coming years, and demand on the rise. More production facilities are needed to ensure reasonable prices for consumers and price levels industries can survive with to maintain jobs. Without renewable energy at competitive price levels, countries will lose competitive advantages. We have for instance had lower electricity prices in the Nordics than in continental Europe for decades, which has been an advantage for power-intensive industries. Further expansions and investments in renewable energy production must be made to maintain this advantage. Our aim has been to invest in a selection of diverse companies and projects to ensure we are not too

heavily exposed to specific project risks, at the same time as we are learning from different branches of the renewable industry. The past two years have been politically challenging for onshore wind in the Nordics, and this has helped us expand our focus area into other technologies such as solar PV and offshore wind, as well as new geographic areas to mitigate risk and balance our portfolio. In 2021 we were able to establish an offshore project team together with TechnipFMC under the umbrella Magnora Offshore Wind AS, which submitted a license application in the ScotWind leasing round in Scotland. In January 2022, we were offered the opportunity to proceed with our project into the next phase with an option agreement for a long-term lease with Crown Estate Scotland. We believe we have a lot to offer in the offshore wind sector, in terms of understanding local supply chain, the best concepts with the lowest capex and opex, as well as through standardization, cost control, and smart solutions. Some of our key people has worked within the offshore sector for over 50 years in the North Sea with both offshore wind and floating platforms. Further, we invested in solar energy with the investment in Helios Nordic Energy AB at the beginning of 2021. We already see that both our investments in Helios and Evolar are progressing according to or faster than the initial projections. We anticipate significant value creation in both companies that we expect to harvest from within the next years. Our business model is based on identifying and developing renewable energy projects from greenfield to the ready-to-build phase. At the point of construction we prefer to farm-down and