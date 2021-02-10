Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Magnora ASA    MGN   NO0010187032

MAGNORA ASA

(MGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magnora : enters partnership to establish floating wind company.

02/10/2021 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Magnora enters partnership to establish floating wind company

Oslo, 29 January 2021: Renewable energy company Magnora ASA (Magnora) has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed global offshore energy technology and service company to establish a joint floating wind company called Magnora Floating Wind.

Magnora's strategic partner has vast experience over many decades in all basins, water depths and weather conditions. It has broad experience from unique technology, local procurement and content, mass fabrication, project management, construction and installation processes. In addition, it is amongst the most experienced companies within hydrogen, E&P and floating wind market.

"Our joint capabilities will enable Magnora Floating Wind to become a leading player within the floating wind market. In addition, we believe the collaboration will be instrumental in bringing down the capital expenditure, increasing the revenue potential, and lowering the operating cost for floating wind going forward," says Executive Chairman Torstein Sanness.

Magnora Floating Wind has already commenced its operations and started work on the application for the ScotWind round in Scotland, UK. In addition, the company will participate in the first offshore wind application round in Norway, which will open in 2021. Magnora Floating Wind will also consider entering new markets in the coming months.

"Magnora strongly believes in the electrification of the global economy. Norway has played a leading role within offshore technologies since the late 1960s, and Magnora and our partner bring together decades of combined knowledge regarding the development of profitable floating energy projects to new markets. We are already cooperating on several R&D initiatives to bring down lifecycle costs for floating wind," adds Torstein Sanness.

Magnora will within a short time frame disclose more information about its undisclosed partner, including the identity of the company. Magnora will then also provide more information about the joint company and ongoing initiatives.

Magnora has since its strategic transformation developed a significant strategic position within the renewable energy area says Erik Sneve, Magnora's CEO. This includes the previously announced acquisitions of:

  • - The ownership in the offshore wind development project company Kustvind AB in Sweden.

  • - The enabling technology company for solar energy, Sweden-based Evolar AB, which is developing ground breaking perovskite technology which can enable significant increase the efficiency of solar cell modules.

  • - VINDR AS, the wind power development company focusing on small and medium scaled wind development projects.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Torstein Sanness, working chairman, sanness at sf-nett.no

Erik Sneve, CEO, Magnora ASA, es at magnoraasa.com

About Magnora

Magnora ASA (OSE: MGN) is a renewable energy company looking for profitable green investment opportunities. The company is listed on the main list on Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker MGN.

"MAGNORA ENTERS THE WIND PROJECTMARKET THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF A 25% STAKE IN

THE RECENTLY STARTED VINDR GROUP." MGN.

Disclaimer

Magnora ASA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 15:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAGNORA ASA
04:20aMAGNORA : enters partnership to establish floating wind company.
PU
02/07MAGNORA ASA : Grant of share options under share incentive scheme
AQ
02/05MAGNORA : Says Municipal Council Delayed Decision on Permit for Wind Farm with R..
MT
02/04MAGNORA : Update on Oddeheia and Bjelkeberg wind farm project
AQ
02/03MAGNORA : Successful Private Placement - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
02/03MAGNORA ASA : Company presentation February 2021
AQ
02/03MAGNORA : Contemplated Private Placement
AQ
02/03MAGNORA : leadership update - Peter Nygren EVP Operations
AQ
02/01MAGNORA : Shares Up 12% After Helios Nordic Energy's Stake Acquisition
MT
02/01MAGNORA : makes a strategic entry into the Nordic solar PV market
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,09 M - -
Net income 2020 2,40 M - -
Net cash 2020 6,39 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 69,7x
Yield 2020 1,82%
Capitalization 179 M 178 M -
EV / Sales 2020 55,9x
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart MAGNORA ASA
Duration : Period :
Magnora ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNORA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,98 $
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik Sneve Chief Executive Officer
Bård Olsen Chief Financial Officer
Torstein Sanness Executive Chairman
Alfstad Haakon Investment Director
Inger Johanne Iversen Head-Lead Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNORA ASA-3.28%178
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED19.06%36 200
HALLIBURTON COMPANY4.71%17 586
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY6.81%16 120
TECHNIPFMC PLC5.43%4 454
DIALOG GROUP-8.70%4 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ