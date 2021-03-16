Magnora : ANNUAL 2020 PDF

ELECTRIC FUTURE

We are investing in companies and projects to be a part of the development of the renewable energy solutions that will deliver clean energy to industries and consumers. Our aim is to be an international developer of renewable energy.

INTRODUCTION CEO and Chairman's Statement 02 Key Figures 03 Board of Directors Report 04 Board of Directors' Statement on Policy for Corporate Governance 12 Board of Directors 16 Senior Management 17 FINANCIALS Magnora Group Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss 18 Magnora Group Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 18 Magnora Group Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 19 Magnora Group Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity 20 Magnora Group Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 21 Magnora Group Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 22 Magnora Asa - Income Statement 45 Magnora Asa - Balance Sheet 46 Magnora Asa - Cash Flow Statement 47 Magnora Asa - Notes to the Financial Statements 48 Statement Regarding Determination of Salary and Other Beneﬁts For Senior Management 63 Independent Auditor's Report 65 Responsibility Statement 70

MAGNORA ASA | ANNUAL REPORT 2020

1

Introduction

CEO AND CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

An Electric and Bright Future

Renewable investors are facing decades of growth opportunities as we are transitioning to a carbon neutral society. In the Nordpool and surrounding areas alone, analysts anticipate USD 120 billion to be invested in new renewable power production over the next two decades, as part of the green transition.

We see signiﬁcant growth potential on the demand side in the Nordics from green steel, hydrogen, ammonia, fertilizer, battery factories, data centers and transportation. This is in addition to electriﬁcation of oﬀshore oil and gas production facilities in the North Sea. With lower power prices in the Nordics than continental Europe, we see vast opportunities for new power intensive industries, and changes in existing ones such as the steel industry in Sweden. This supports a further development of renewable energy production in the Nordics.

After selling our oil and gas related business in 2018, Magnora has in just two years managed to transition into a renewable energy development company. We have succeeded in attracting a team of thought leaders and industry experts. We have also made a few key investments we believe will shape the future of Magnora in the years to come. Initial focus was wind power development, but solar PV is already a signiﬁcant part of our business model.

We are proud to have a leading team of renewable industry experts, who have previously been instrumental in building up some of Europe's most successful renewables and oﬀshore companies. The experience and professional relationships of our team has allowed us a privileged seat at the table with many of the majors of our industry. We arenow in a unique position, with recurring income from legacy business, funding parts of our new business model. We conducted a private placement in February that conﬁrmed the support we have from our investors and the market, as it was oversubscribed several times.

Magnora's business model is to identify and develop renewable energy projects from greenﬁeld to the ready-to-build phase. At the point of construction and operations we prefer to farm-down and cooperate with professional investors who will ﬁnance and operate the projects over the duration of the license periods. With our entry into solar PV and wind, we expect to generate revenues beyond our legacy business in the years to come. However, farm-down, trade-sale and IPO of certain business prior to projects being fully developed is also an opportunity to generate revenues at an earlier stage.

During recent years, early phase renewable project development has been rewarded with high returns, but the rewards do not come without risks. High returns require an industrialised approach and a large portfolio of projects.

Diversiﬁcation coupled with a professional team allows us to quickly choose the best project opportunities.

The technological development is happening at a lightning pace. Two years ago, the largest onshore wind turbines being installed were 4 MW, and this year close to 6 MW turbines will be installed. In comparison, it took over 15 years to grow from 2 to 4 MW turbines. In oﬀshore wind, the largest turbines being installed are 8-10 MW, while 14-16 MW turbines are announced for production in 2024-25. It is expected that 20 MW turbines will be oﬀered soon. Battery and hydrogen technologies are becoming increasingly competitive and are expected to reduce thechallenges with intermittent energy production from wind and solar energy plants.

Similarly, the cost development of solar PV is even more astonishing, and capex has fallen 90 percent since 2010. Annually, capex drops 15 percent and new technology such as trackers, bifacial modules and potentially Perovskite will drive unit costs further down and output up. Magnora is closely following the market development and has during the start of 2021 invested in solar PV project rights in South Africa, as well as in project developers in southern Sweden and South Africa. We are continuously looking for great teams with compelling projects and look forward to developing more projects.

The future is bright and green.

Torstein Sanness

Executive chairman &

Erik Sneve

CEO

2

MAGNORA ASA | ANNUAL REPORT 2020