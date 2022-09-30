Advanced search
    OPA   KYG5S70A1049

MAGNUM OPUS ACQUISITION LIMITED

(OPA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-09-28 pm EDT
9.890 USD   +0.05%
12:37aSingapore's Asia Innovations Group plans U.S. listing via $2.5 billion SPAC merger
RE
12:30aAsia innovations group limited says to merge with spac magnum op…
RE
09/29Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
ASIA INNOVATIONS GROUP LIMITED SAYS TO MERGE WITH SPAC MAGNUM OP…

09/30/2022 | 12:30am EDT
ASIA INNOVATIONS GROUP LIMITED SAYS TO MERGE WITH SPAC MAGNUM OPUS ACQUISITION LIMITED


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 247 M 247 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,89 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Lin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank Han President
Ka Man Kevin Lee Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wing Hong Hsieh Independent Director
Alexandre Mathieu Valdemar Casin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNUM OPUS ACQUISITION LIMITED0.00%247
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-27.70%45 381
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.62%21 225
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-27.04%9 960
HAL TRUST-22.37%9 466
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-21.98%8 561