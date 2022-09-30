Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nyse
Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited
News
OPA
KYG5S70A1049
MAGNUM OPUS ACQUISITION LIMITED
(OPA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
03:59 2022-09-28 pm EDT
9.890
USD
+0.05%
12:37a
Singapore's Asia Innovations Group plans U.S. listing via $2.5 billion SPAC merger
RE
12:30a
Asia innovations group limited says to merge with spac magnum op…
RE
09/29
Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
ASIA INNOVATIONS GROUP LIMITED SAYS TO MERGE WITH SPAC MAGNUM OP…
09/30/2022 | 12:30am EDT
ASIA INNOVATIONS GROUP LIMITED SAYS TO MERGE WITH SPAC MAGNUM OPUS ACQUISITION LIMITED
© Reuters 2022
All news about MAGNUM OPUS ACQUISITION LIMITED
12:37a
Singapore's Asia Innovations Group plans U.S. listing via $2.5 billion SPAC merger
RE
12:30a
Asia innovations group limited says to merge with spac magnum op…
RE
09/29
Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
09/19
Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
08/30
Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listin..
AQ
08/30
/C O R R E C T I O N -- Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited/
PR
08/30
Magnum Opus Acquisition Receives NYSE Notice for Late Form 10-Q Filing
MT
06/01
Forbes Global Media Scraps SPAC Merger Deal With Magnum Opus Acquisition
MT
06/01
Forbes Announces Termination of SPAC Transaction
BU
06/01
Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on MAGNUM OPUS ACQUISITION LIMITED
03/02
Benchmark Starts Magnum Opus Acquisition at Buy With $15 Price Target
MT
2021
Magnum Opus Acquisition : Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Magnum Opu..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
290 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
247 M
247 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,85x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
80,0%
Chart MAGNUM OPUS ACQUISITION LIMITED
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
9,89 $
Average target price
16,00 $
Spread / Average Target
61,8%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Lin
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank Han
President
Ka Man Kevin Lee
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wing Hong Hsieh
Independent Director
Alexandre Mathieu Valdemar Casin
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MAGNUM OPUS ACQUISITION LIMITED
0.00%
247
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)
-27.70%
45 381
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
-13.62%
21 225
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
-27.04%
9 960
HAL TRUST
-22.37%
9 466
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
-21.98%
8 561
