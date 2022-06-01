Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPA   KYG5S70A1049

MAGNUM OPUS ACQUISITION LIMITED

(OPA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 08:44:02 am EDT
9.780 USD   -0.51%
Forbes Announces Termination of SPAC Transaction

06/01/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc., the iconic business information brand that convenes and curates the most influential leaders driving change, announced today that its shareholders have terminated the Business Combination Agreement with Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA), a special purpose acquisition company.

Forbes announced record revenue and earnings last year, and has already exceeded the business forecast for 2022 it outlined in its initial investor deck.

“The Forbes brand is a sought-after and trusted brand with more than 100 years of equity that is synonymous with success and validation,” said Mike Federle, CEO, Forbes. “Our digital transformation has delivered double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth over the past year, which not only significantly outperformed the financial targets provided at the start of the SPAC transaction last year but continues to deliver high quality cashflows and compelling year-over-year and sequential growth since then. This is a testament to the incredible team we have assembled at Forbes that is delivering across our Media, and Brand Extensions business, as well as our newer consumer conversion strategy that has shown triple digit revenue growth over the past two years.”

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 150 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 47 licensed local editions in 80 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 M - -
Net income 2022 25,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 246 M 246 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,83 $
Average target price 15,17 $
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Lin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank Han President
Ka Man Kevin Lee Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wing Hong Hsieh Independent Director
Alexandre Mathieu Valdemar Casin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNUM OPUS ACQUISITION LIMITED-0.91%246
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-14.63%60 006
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.74%27 220
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-12.43%13 442
HAL TRUST-9.19%12 316
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.27%11 182