Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 23, 2023

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited

Unit 1009, ICBC Tower

Three Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong

(852) 3757 9857

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share OPA The New York Stock Exchange Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 OPA WS The New York Stock Exchange Units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant OPA.U The New York Stock Exchange

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously disclosed, at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (the "Company") held on March 17, 2023, the Company's shareholders approved the proposal to amend Articles 51.7 and 51.8 of the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association to extend the date (the "Termination Date"), from March 25, 2023 to April 25, 2023, by which the Company must (i) consummate a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination involving the Company with one or more businesses or (ii) cease its operations except for the purpose of winding up if it fails to complete such business combination and redeem or repurchase 100% of the Company's public shares included as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering that was consummated on March 25, 2021, and in the event that the Company does not consummate a business combination by April 25, 2023, by resolutions of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), without the need for further approval of the Company's shareholders, to further extend the Termination Date for three additional one-month periods for an aggregate of three months, from April 25, 2023 to July 25, 2023.

On April 21, 2023, the Board approved the extension of the Termination Date for one additional month to May 25, 2023 (the "Second Extension") and authorized the management of the Company (the "Management") to approve further extension of the Termination Date for two additional one-month periods for an aggregate of two months, from May 25, 2023 to July 25, 2023. In connection with the Second Extension, the Company deposited into the trust account $150,000 on April 24, 2023. On May 22, 2023, the Management determined to extend the Termination Date to June 25, 2023 (the "Third Extension") pursuant to its authorization from the Board on April 21, 2023. In connection with the Third Extension, the Company deposited into the trust account $150,000 on May 22, 2023.

On June 22, 2023, the Management determined to further extend the Termination Date to July 25, 2023 (the "Fourth Extension") pursuant to its authorization from the Board. In connection with the Fourth Extension, the Company will deposit into the trust account $150,000 on or before July 2, 2023.

