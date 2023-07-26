UNITED STATES

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

The information disclosed in Item 5.07 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.03 to the extent required herein.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 24, 2023, Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Extraordinary Meeting"), at which, holders of 9,317,930 of the Company's ordinary shares, which represents approximately 80.36% of the ordinary shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote as of the record date of June 26, 2023, were represented in person or by proxy.

At the Extraordinary Meeting, the shareholders approved (1) the proposal to amend Articles 51.7 and 51.8 of the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (as amended by a special resolution of the Company's shareholders on March 17, 2023, the "MAA") to extend the date (the "Termination Date") by which the Company must (i) consummate a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination involving the Company with one or more businesses, which we refer to as a "business combination," or (ii) cease its operations except for the purpose of winding up if it fails to complete such business combination and redeem or repurchase 100% of the Company's then issued and outstanding public shares (the "Extension") for two months, from July 25, 2023 to September 25, 2023, and, if the Company does not consummate a business combination by September 25, 2023, to further extend the Termination Date, without the need for any future approval of the Company's shareholders, by resolutions of the board of directors of the Company passed at least three days prior to the applicable extended date, up to four times, each by an additional month, for an aggregate of four additional months, until January 25, 2024 (such proposal, the "Extension Amendment Proposal") and (2) the proposal to amend the MAA to provide for the right of a holder of the Company's Class B ordinary shares to convert such shares into the Company's Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis at any time before or concurrently with or immediately following the consummation of the Company's business combination at the election of the holder (such proposal, the "Founder Share Amendment Proposal"). A copy of the amendment to our MAA is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

1. The Extension Amendment Proposal. The Extension Amendment Proposal was approved. The final voting tabulation for this proposal was as follows:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 9,317,408 512 10

2. The Founder Share Amendment Proposal . The Founder Share Amendment Proposal was approved. The final voting tabulation for this proposal was as follows:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 9,317,294 626 10

In connection with the vote to approve the Extension Amendment Proposal, the holders of 504,890 Class A ordinary shares elected to redeem their shares for cash at a redemption price of approximately $10.48 per share, for an aggregate redemption amount of approximately $5,293,171.39, leaving approximately $63,848,789.50 in the Trust Account.

The proposal to adjourn the Extraordinary Meeting to a later date or dates, if necessary, to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies in the event that there were insufficient votes to approve the Extension Amendment Proposal or the Founder Share Amendment Proposal or if the Company determines that additional time is necessary to effectuate the Extension, was not presented at the Extraordinary Meeting, as the Extension Amendment Proposal and the Founder Share Amendment Proposal received a sufficient number of votes required for approval and the Company did not otherwise determine that additional time is necessary to effectuate the Extension.

