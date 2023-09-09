Magnum Ventures Limited

CIN: L21093DL1980PLC010492

Registered Office: HNO-MN01, Hub and Oak, E-14, Lower Ground Floor, Defence Colony,

New Delhi-110024 Phone: +91-11-42420015

E-mail: info@magnumventures.in Website: www.magnumventures.in

2nd Corrigendum to the Notice of 43rd Annual General Meeting to the shareholders of

Magnum Ventures Limited (The "Company")

The 2nd Corrigendum is being issued in continuation of the Notice dated 21st August, 2023 for the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, which is to be held on Wednesday, 20th September, 2023 dispatched to the shareholders of the Company by email on 28th August, 2023.

The Shareholders of the Company are requested to take note off the corrections as appearing hereunder with respect to Agenda/Item no. 8 to the Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Explanatory Statement to Item No. 8, Para N (The shareholding pattern of the issuer Company before and after the preferential issue), the content has been replaced

FROM:

The shareholding pattern before and after the proposed preferential issue to Promoter, Promoter Group and Non-promoters are as follows:

Sr. Category Pre-Issue Post Issue No. No. of Equity % of No. of shares % of Shares Held shareholding held shareholding A Promoters' holding: 1 Indian: Individual 2,11,19,044 38.15 3,14,44,044 46.46 Bodies Corporate - - - - Sub-Total 2,11,19,044 38.15 3,14,44,044 46.46 2 Foreign Promoters 1,66,48,510 30.08 1,66,48,510 24.60 Sub-Total (A) 3,77,67,554 68.23 4,80,92,554 71.06 B Non-Promoters' holding: 1. Institutional Investors 58,054 0.11 58,054 0.09 2. Non- Institution Private Corporate Bodies 8,43,361 1.52 28,43,361 4.20 Directors and Relatives - - - - Indian Public 1,61,60,900 29.20 1,61,60,900 23.88 Others (Including NRI's) 5,22,015 0.94 5,22,015 0.77 Sub- Total (B) 1,75,84,330 31.77 1,95,84,330 28.94 GRAND TOTAL 5,53,51,884 100.00 6,76,76,884 100.00

Notes: