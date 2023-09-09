Magnum Ventures Limited
CIN: L21093DL1980PLC010492
Registered Office: HNO-MN01, Hub and Oak, E-14, Lower Ground Floor, Defence Colony,
New Delhi-110024 Phone: +91-11-42420015
E-mail: info@magnumventures.in Website: www.magnumventures.in
2nd Corrigendum to the Notice of 43rd Annual General Meeting to the shareholders of
Magnum Ventures Limited (The "Company")
The 2nd Corrigendum is being issued in continuation of the Notice dated 21st August, 2023 for the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, which is to be held on Wednesday, 20th September, 2023 dispatched to the shareholders of the Company by email on 28th August, 2023.
The Shareholders of the Company are requested to take note off the corrections as appearing hereunder with respect to Agenda/Item no. 8 to the Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Explanatory Statement to Item No. 8, Para N (The shareholding pattern of the issuer Company before and after the preferential issue), the content has been replaced
FROM:
The shareholding pattern before and after the proposed preferential issue to Promoter, Promoter Group and Non-promoters are as follows:
Sr.
Category
Pre-Issue
Post Issue
No.
No. of Equity
% of
No. of shares
% of
Shares Held
shareholding
held
shareholding
A
Promoters' holding:
1
Indian:
Individual
2,11,19,044
38.15
3,14,44,044
46.46
Bodies Corporate
-
-
-
-
Sub-Total
2,11,19,044
38.15
3,14,44,044
46.46
2
Foreign Promoters
1,66,48,510
30.08
1,66,48,510
24.60
Sub-Total (A)
3,77,67,554
68.23
4,80,92,554
71.06
B
Non-Promoters'
holding:
1.
Institutional Investors
58,054
0.11
58,054
0.09
2.
Non- Institution
Private Corporate Bodies
8,43,361
1.52
28,43,361
4.20
Directors and Relatives
-
-
-
-
Indian Public
1,61,60,900
29.20
1,61,60,900
23.88
Others (Including NRI's)
5,22,015
0.94
5,22,015
0.77
Sub- Total (B)
1,75,84,330
31.77
1,95,84,330
28.94
GRAND TOTAL
5,53,51,884
100.00
6,76,76,884
100.00
Notes:
- The Pre-preferential shareholding pattern is as on 30th June 2023.
- The above pre-issue and post-issue shareholding is prepared assuming full conversion of existing Warrants as well as Warrants issued pursuant to resolution at item No. 8 into equity shares.
TO:
The shareholding pattern before and after the proposed preferential issue to Promoter, Promoter Group and Non-promoters are as follows:
Sr.
Category
Pre-Issue
Post Issue
No.
(Assuming full
Prior to conversion of
Assuming full
conversion of
outstanding warrants
conversion of
warrants)
outstanding warrants
No. of
% of
No. of
% of
No. of
% of
Equity
shareho
Equity
shareh
shares held
shareh
Shares Held
lding
Shares Held
olding
olding
A
Promoters' holding:
1
Indian:
Individual
1,35,94,044
28.42
2,11,19,044
38.15
3,14,44,044
46.46
Bodies Corporate
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sub-Total
1,35,94,044
28.42
2,11,19,044
38.15
3,14,44,044
46.46
2
Foreign Promoters
1,66,48,510
34.81
1,66,48,510
30.08
1,66,48,510
24.60
Sub-Total (A)
3,02,42,554
63.23
3,77,67,554
68.23
4,80,92,554
71.06
B
Non-Promoters'
holding:
1.
Institutional Investors
58,054
0.12
58,054
0.11
58,054
0.09
2.
Non- Institution
Private
Corporate
8,43,361
1.77
8,43,361
1.52
28,43,361
4.20
Bodies
Directors and Relatives
-
-
-
-
-
-
Indian Public
1,61,60,900
33.79
1,61,60,900
29.20
1,61,60,900
23.88
Others (Including NRI's)
5,22,015
1.09
5,22,015
0.94
5,22,015
0.77
Sub- Total (B)
1,75,84,330
36.77
1,75,84,330
31.77
1,95,84,330
28.94
GRAND TOTAL
4,78,26,884
100.00
5,53,51,884
100.00
6,76,76,884
100.00
Notes:
1. The Pre-preferential shareholding pattern is as on 30th June 2023.
All other contents of the Notice of the 43rd Annual General Meeting and Corrigendum no 1 remains same as before.
For and on Behalf of the Board
MAGNUM VENTURES LIMITED
Sd/-
PARDEEP KUMAR JAIN
Managing Director
DIN: 00024879
Date : 09/09/2023
Place : Ghaziabad
