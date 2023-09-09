Magnum Ventures Limited

CIN: L21093DL1980PLC010492

Registered Office: HNO-MN01, Hub and Oak, E-14, Lower Ground Floor, Defence Colony,

New Delhi-110024 Phone: +91-11-42420015

E-mail: info@magnumventures.in Website: www.magnumventures.in

2nd Corrigendum to the Notice of 43rd Annual General Meeting to the shareholders of

Magnum Ventures Limited (The "Company")

The 2nd Corrigendum is being issued in continuation of the Notice dated 21st August, 2023 for the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, which is to be held on Wednesday, 20th September, 2023 dispatched to the shareholders of the Company by email on 28th August, 2023.

The Shareholders of the Company are requested to take note off the corrections as appearing hereunder with respect to Agenda/Item no. 8 to the Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Explanatory Statement to Item No. 8, Para N (The shareholding pattern of the issuer Company before and after the preferential issue), the content has been replaced

FROM:

The shareholding pattern before and after the proposed preferential issue to Promoter, Promoter Group and Non-promoters are as follows:

Sr.

Category

Pre-Issue

Post Issue

No.

No. of Equity

% of

No. of shares

% of

Shares Held

shareholding

held

shareholding

A

Promoters' holding:

1

Indian:

Individual

2,11,19,044

38.15

3,14,44,044

46.46

Bodies Corporate

-

-

-

-

Sub-Total

2,11,19,044

38.15

3,14,44,044

46.46

2

Foreign Promoters

1,66,48,510

30.08

1,66,48,510

24.60

Sub-Total (A)

3,77,67,554

68.23

4,80,92,554

71.06

B

Non-Promoters'

holding:

1.

Institutional Investors

58,054

0.11

58,054

0.09

2.

Non- Institution

Private Corporate Bodies

8,43,361

1.52

28,43,361

4.20

Directors and Relatives

-

-

-

-

Indian Public

1,61,60,900

29.20

1,61,60,900

23.88

Others (Including NRI's)

5,22,015

0.94

5,22,015

0.77

Sub- Total (B)

1,75,84,330

31.77

1,95,84,330

28.94

GRAND TOTAL

5,53,51,884

100.00

6,76,76,884

100.00

Notes:

  1. The Pre-preferential shareholding pattern is as on 30th June 2023.
  2. The above pre-issue and post-issue shareholding is prepared assuming full conversion of existing Warrants as well as Warrants issued pursuant to resolution at item No. 8 into equity shares.

TO:

The shareholding pattern before and after the proposed preferential issue to Promoter, Promoter Group and Non-promoters are as follows:

Sr.

Category

Pre-Issue

Post Issue

No.

(Assuming full

Prior to conversion of

Assuming full

conversion of

outstanding warrants

conversion of

warrants)

outstanding warrants

No. of

% of

No. of

% of

No. of

% of

Equity

shareho

Equity

shareh

shares held

shareh

Shares Held

lding

Shares Held

olding

olding

A

Promoters' holding:

1

Indian:

Individual

1,35,94,044

28.42

2,11,19,044

38.15

3,14,44,044

46.46

Bodies Corporate

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sub-Total

1,35,94,044

28.42

2,11,19,044

38.15

3,14,44,044

46.46

2

Foreign Promoters

1,66,48,510

34.81

1,66,48,510

30.08

1,66,48,510

24.60

Sub-Total (A)

3,02,42,554

63.23

3,77,67,554

68.23

4,80,92,554

71.06

B

Non-Promoters'

holding:

1.

Institutional Investors

58,054

0.12

58,054

0.11

58,054

0.09

2.

Non- Institution

Private

Corporate

8,43,361

1.77

8,43,361

1.52

28,43,361

4.20

Bodies

Directors and Relatives

-

-

-

-

-

-

Indian Public

1,61,60,900

33.79

1,61,60,900

29.20

1,61,60,900

23.88

Others (Including NRI's)

5,22,015

1.09

5,22,015

0.94

5,22,015

0.77

Sub- Total (B)

1,75,84,330

36.77

1,75,84,330

31.77

1,95,84,330

28.94

GRAND TOTAL

4,78,26,884

100.00

5,53,51,884

100.00

6,76,76,884

100.00

Notes:

1. The Pre-preferential shareholding pattern is as on 30th June 2023.

All other contents of the Notice of the 43rd Annual General Meeting and Corrigendum no 1 remains same as before.

For and on Behalf of the Board

MAGNUM VENTURES LIMITED

Sd/-

PARDEEP KUMAR JAIN

Managing Director

DIN: 00024879

Date : 09/09/2023

Place : Ghaziabad

