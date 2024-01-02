Magnum Ventures Limited

CIN: L21093DL1980PLC010492

Registered Office: HNO-MN01, Hub and Oak, E-14, Lower Ground Floor, Defence Colony,

New Delhi-110024 Phone: +91-11-42420015

E-mail: info@magnumventures.in Website: www.magnumventures.in

Corrigendum to the Notice of 02/2023-24Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to the

shareholders of Magnum Ventures Limited (The "Company")

The Corrigendum is being issued in continuation of the Notice dated 1st January, 2024 for the 02/2023-24Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company, which is to be held on Wednesday, 24th January, 2024 dispatched to the shareholders of the Company by email on 1st January, 2024.

The Shareholders of the Company are requested to take note off the corrections as appearing hereunder with respect to Agenda/Item no. 1 to the Notice and respective Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Resolution No 1 and Explanatory Statement to Item No. 1, at all the places the content has been replaced

FROM:

"INR 150 CRORE (RUPEES ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY CRORE)"

TO:

"INR 155 CRORE (RUPEES ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY FIVE CRORE)"

All other contents of the Notice of the 02/2023-24Extra-ordinary General Meeting remains same as before.

For and on Behalf of the Board

MAGNUM VENTURES LIMITED

Sd/-

Abhay Jain

Managing Director