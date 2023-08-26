NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE 43rd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM') OF THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 20th SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 01:00 PM IST THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING ("VC"), TO TRANSACT THE FOLLOWING BUSINESSES:
Ordinary Business:
- To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial
Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March
31, 2023, together with the Reports of the Auditors and Board of Directors thereon.
- To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Parveen Jain (DIN: 00423833) Director of the Company, who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
- To appoint M/s Sahni Bansal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 514470C) as
Statutory Auditors of the Company, who shall hold office from the conclusion of 43rd Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of 48th Annual General Meeting and authorize
Board of Directors' fix their remuneration.
To consider and, if thought fit to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary
Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139 and 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, M/s Sahni Bansal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 514470C), be and are hereby appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of 48th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2028, and the remuneration shall be decided by the Board of Directors, on recommendation of Audit Committee, including reimbursement of travelling and out of pocket expenses incurred by the Auditors for the purpose of audit."
Special Business:
- TO RATIFY THE REMUNERATION OF M/S V K DUBE & CO., COST ACCOUNTANTS, FOR COST AUDIT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24
To consider and, if thought fit to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary
Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 14 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, payment of remuneration of H1,25,000/- (Rupees One Lac Twenty Five Thousand Only) plus GST to M/s V.K. Dube & Co., Cost Auditors, (FRN: 000343), for carrying out
Cost Audit of the Company for financial year 2023-24, as recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the
Board of Directors, be and is hereby ratified."
- RE-APPOINTMENTOF MS. JYOTI (DIN: 08296989) AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY
To consider and, if thought fit to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as Special Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 149, 152 and any other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) read with Schedule IV to the Act and pursuant to applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Ms. Jyoti (DIN: 08296989) be and is hereby re-appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold the office for a second term of 5 (Five) consecutive years with effect from 14th February,
2024 to 13th February, 2029."
6. RE-APPOINTMENT OF MR. PARDEEP KUMAR JAIN (DIN: 00024879) AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY
To consider and, if thought fit to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as Special
Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 190, 196, 197 and 203 and any other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment thereof for the time being in force), read with Schedule V to the Act and pursuant to applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, consent of the members be and is hereby accorded for the re-appointment of Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain (DIN: 00024879) as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years commencing from 4th February, 2024, on the terms and conditions of appointment and remuneration as follows:
Remuneration:
The terms and conditions of remuneration of Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain will remain same, which are as follows:
The remuneration payable to Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain, in any financial year, will not exceed five (5) per cent of the net profits of the Company and the overall remuneration payable to all Executive Directors including the Managing Director, in any financial year, shall not exceed ten (10) per cent of the net profits of the Company. In any financial year, during the tenure of Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain, if the Company has no profits or its profits are inadequate, then Mr. Pardeep Kumar
Jain will be paid the same remuneration as approved by the shareholders by way of special resolution at the ensuing AGM in accordance with the provisions of Schedule V of the Act.
Within the aforesaid ceiling, the remuneration payable to Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain shall be as follows:
Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain is entitled for remuneration upto H1,15,000/- (Rupees One Lac Fifteen Thousand Only) per month, including allowances and perquisites.
Other Terms & Conditions
- Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain is being appointed as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years with effect from 4th February, 2024.
- As Managing Director, Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain will be entrusted with substantial powers of management of affairs of the Company, and he will also perform such functions and duties as may be decided by the Board.
- Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain will be subject to the superintendence, control and directions of the Board.
- Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain will work on whole-time basis for the Company and shall act diligently and to the best of his abilities in the discharge of his duties and shall not, directly or indirectly, engage himself in any other business, occupation or employment without the prior approval of the Board.
- Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain will, whenever required by the Board, undertake to travel in India and elsewhere towards the performance of his duties.
- The Board may re-allocate /re-designate the duties and responsibilities of Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain.
- Mr. Pardeep Kumar Jain will not during his tenure or thereafter divulge or disclose to any person whomsoever or make any use whatsoever for his own purpose or for any purpose other than that of the Company, anyconfidential information or knowledge obtained by his during his employment as to the business or affairs of the Company or its methods or as to any trade secrets or secret processes of the Company and Mr. Jain will during the continuance of his employment with the Company also use his best endeavors to prevent any other person from doing so PROVIDED HOWEVER that any such divulgence or disclosure to officers and employees of the Company on a need-to-know basis with suitable caution as to confidentiality shall not be deemed to be a contravention of this clause.
- He will not accept the directorship in any other company
(ies), except with the prior approval of the Board.
- Either party shall be entitled to terminate this employment by giving not less than three months notice in writing in that behalf to the other party without the necessity of showing any cause (hereinafter referred toas "Termination by Mutual Consent"). On the expiry of the period of such notice, this employment shall be stand terminated."
7. INCREASE THE REMUNERATION OF MR. SHIV PRAVESH CHATURVEDI (DIN: 06834388)
WHOLE-TIME DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY
To consider and, if thought fit to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as Special
Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 190, 196, 197 and 203 and any other applicable provisions of
the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment thereof for the time being in force), read with Schedule V to the Act and pursuant to applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, consent of the members be and is hereby accorded for increase in remuneration of Mr. Shiv Pravesh Chaturvedi (DIN: 06834388) in the following manner, and other terms and conditions will remain same:
Remuneration:
The remuneration payable to Mr. Shiv Pravesh Chaturvedi, in any financial year, shall not exceed five (5) per cent of the net profits of the Company and the overall remuneration payable to all Executive Directors including the Managing Director, in any financial year, shall not exceed ten (10) per cent of the net profits of the Company. In any financial year, during the tenure of Mr. Shiv Pravesh Chaturvedi, if the Company has
no profits or its profits are inadequate, then Mr. Shiv Pravesh Chaturvedi will be paid the same remuneration as approved by the shareholders by way of special resolution at the ensuing AGM in accordance with the provisions of Schedule V of the Act.
Within the aforesaid ceiling, the remuneration payable to Mr. Shiv Pravesh Chaturvedi shall be as follows:
Mr. Shiv Pravesh Chaturvedi is entitled for remuneration upto H1,25,000/- (Rupees One Lac Twenty-Five Thousand Only) per month, including allowances and perquisites."
8. ISSUE OF 1,23,25,000 WARRANTS CONVERTIBLE INTO EQUITY SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO THE PROMOTERS, PROMOTER GROUP AND NON-PROMOTER OF THE COMPANY
To consider and, if thought fit to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as Special
Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Section 23, 42, 62(1)(c) and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and such other applicable rules and regulations made thereunder (including any amendments, modifications and/ orre-enactmentsthereof for the time being in force) ("the Act") and subject to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations,
2018, as amended, ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and
Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended
("SEBI Listing Regulations"), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisitions of Shares and Takeovers)
Regulations, 2011, as amended ("SEBI Takeover Regulations") and other applicable rules, regulations and guidelines of
Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and/or the National Stock Exchange of India ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE") ("Stock Exchange(s)"), where the equity shares of the
Company are listed, applicable provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and any other applicable rules, regulations, guidelines, notifications, circulars and clarifications issued by the Government of India, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA"), the SEBI or any
other statutory or regulatory authority (hereinafter collectively referred to as "applicable laws") in each case to the extent applicable and including any amendments, modifications or re-enactments thereof for the time being in force, and subject to the approvals, consents, permissions and sanctions of the SEBI, Stock Exchange(s) and any other concerned authorities, as may be necessary, and subject to such conditions and modifications as may be prescribed or imposed by any of the aforementioned authorities while granting such approvals, consents, permissions and sanctions (hereinafter collectively referred to as "necessary approvals") which may be agreed to by the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred
to as the "Board" which term shall be deemed to include any
Committee of Directors duly constituted or to be constituted to exercise powers conferred on the Board by this resolution), the approval of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board to create, offer, issue and allot, by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, in compliance with Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations,up-toa maximum of 1,23,25,000 (One Crore Twenty Three Lakhs Twenty Five Thousand) Warrants convertible into equity shares ( "Warrants") at an exercise price of H 40/- (Rupees Forty Only) (including a premium of H 30/- (Rupees Thirty Only) per Equity Share) being higher than the value determined by the independent registered valuer in terms of SEBI ICDR Regulations, each convertible into 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of H10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each ("the Equity Shares") aggregatingup-toH 49,30,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Nine Crores Thirty Lacs Only), for cash, to the following promoters/ promoter group/non-promoter("Proposed Warrant Allottee") as more particularly set out in the explanatory statement, in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws and on such terms and conditions as mentioned hereunder:
- Parmod Kumar Jain
- Pradeep Kumar Jain
- Abhay Jain
- Parv Jain
- Veena Jain
- RMJ Securities Private limited
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Company herebyconfirms that in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 161 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the "Relevant Date" for the purpose of calculating the floor price for the issue of equity shares of the Company pursuant to the exercise of conversionof the Warrants is Monday, 21 August 2023.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT aforesaid issue of Warrants shall be subject to the conditions prescribed under the Act and the SEBI ICDR Regulations including the following:
- the Proposed Warrant Allottee shall, on or before the date of allotment of Warrants, pay an amount equivalentto at least 25% of the price fixed per Warrant/Resulting
Equity Share in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the balance 75% at the time of exercising the conversion option attached to the Warrant.
- the consideration for allotment of Warrants and/or Equity Shares arising out of conversion of such Warrants
shall be paid to the Company from the Bank account of the Proposed Warrant Allottee.
- the Warrants shall be issued and allotted by the Company only in Dematerialized form within a period of 15 days from the date of passing a Special Resolution by the Members, provided that where the issue and allotment of said Warrants is pending on account of pendency of any approval for such issue and allotment by the Stock
Exchange(s) and/or Regulatory Authorities, or Central
Government, the issue and allotment shall be completed within the period of 15 days from the date of last such approval or within such further period/s as may be prescribed or allowed by the SEBI, the Stock Exchange(s) and/or Regulatory Authorities etc.
- the Warrants shall be convertible into Equity Shares, in one or more tranches, within a period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of their allotment.
- in case the Warrant holder does not apply for the conversion of the outstanding Warrants into Equity Shares of the Company within the said 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment of the Warrants, then the amount paid on each of the said outstanding Warrants shall be forfeited and all the rights attached to the said Warrants shall lapse automatically.
- the Warrants shall be exercised in a manner that is incompliance with the minimum public shareholding norms prescribed for the Company under the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957.
- upon exercise of the option to convert the Warrants within the tenure specified above, the Company shallensure that the allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of the Warrants is completed within 15 days from the date of such exercise by the allottee of such
Warrants.
- the resulting Equity Shares shall rank pari-passu with the then existing fullypaid-upequity shares of the Company including as to Dividend, Voting Rights etc.
- the resulting Equity Shares will be listed and traded on the Stock Exchange(s), where the equity shares of the
Company are listed, subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory permission(s) and approval(s), as the case may be. Warrants shall not be listed.
- the entire pre-preferential equity shareholding of the
Proposed Warrant Allottee, if any, shall be subject to lock in as per Regulation 167(6) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
- the Warrants and/or equity shares to be offered/issuedand allotted pursuant to the option attached to the Warrants shall be subject to lock in for such period as provided under the provisions of Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations.
- warrants so allotted under this resolution shall not besold, transferred, hypothecated or encumbered in any manner during the period of lock in provided under SEBI
ICDR Regulations except to the extent and in the manner permitted there under.
- the Warrants by themselves until converted into Equity
Shares, does not give to the Warrant Holder any rights
(including any dividend or voting rights) in the Company in respect of such Warrants;
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT subject to the receipt of such approvals as may be required under applicable laws, consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to record the name and details of the Proposed Warrant Allottees in Form PAS-5, and issue a private placement offer cum application letter in Form PAS-4, to the Proposed Warrant Allottees inviting them to subscribe to the Warrants in accordance with the provisions of the Act.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board of Directors/ Committee(s) of the Board, Chief Financial Officer and the Company Secretary be and are hereby authorized severally to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may in its absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to the issue and allotment of the Warrants/ Resulting equity shares including but not limited to making application to Stock Exchange(s) for obtaining ofin-principleapproval, listing of shares, filing of requisite documents with the Registrar of Companies, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and/ or such other authorities as may be necessary for the purpose, to resolve and settle any questions and difficulties that may arise in relation to the proposed preferential issue, offer and allotment of said Warrants/ Resulting equity shares, utilization of issue proceeds, and to do all acts, deeds and things in connection therewith and incidental thereto as the Board in its absolute discretion may deem fit, without being required to seek any further consent or approval of the members or otherwise to the end and intent that they shall be deemed to have given their approval thereto expressly by the authority of this resolution.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to delegate all or any of the powersherein conferred, as it may deem fit in its absolutediscretion, to any Committee of the Board or any one
or more Director(s)/Chief Financial Officer/ Company Secretary/any Officer(s) of the Company to give effect to the aforesaid resolution.
RESOLVED ALSO THAT all actions taken by the Board or a Committee of the Board, any other Director(s) or Officer(s) of the Company or any other authorized persons in connection with any matter(s) referred to or contemplated in any of the foregoing resolutions be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed in all respects."
9. INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AND CONSEQUENTIAL AMENDMENT IN MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY
To consider and, if thought fit to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an
Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 61 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies
Act, 2013 (including any amendment thereto or re-enactment thereof) and the Rules framed thereunder and Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, approval of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from H85,50,00,000/- (Rupees Eighty-Five Crores Fifty Lakhs Only) divided into 5,55,00,000 (Five Crores Fifty-Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of H10/- (Rupees Ten) each and 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakhs) Preference Shares of H100/- (Rupees One Hundred) each to H97,82,50,000/- (Rupees Ninety-Seven Crores Eighty -Two Lakhs Fifty Thousand Only) divided into 6,78,25,000 (Six CroresSeventy-EightLakhs Twenty- Five Thousand) Equity Shares of H10/- (Rupees Ten) each and 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakhs) Preference Shares of H100/- (Rupees One Hundred) each.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the increased authorized equity share capital shall rank pari-passu in all respect with the existing Equity Shares of the Company.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 13 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, and Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, approval of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded, for alteration of Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company by substituting in its place and stead the following:-
"V. The Authorised Capital of the Company is H97,82,50,000/- (Rupees Ninety-Seven Crores Eighty -Two Lakhs Fifty Thousand Only) divided into 6,78,25,000 (Six Crores Seventy- Eight Lakhs Twenty-Five Thousand) Equity Shares of H10/- (Rupees Ten) each and 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakhs) Preference Shares of H100/- (Rupees One Hundred) each with power to increase, reduce, reorganize, consolidate, divide and/or sub-divide the share capital and re-classify them into several classes and attach thereto respectively, such preferential, priority, deferred, qualified or special rights, privileges, conditions or restrictions, whether in regard to dividend, voting, return of capital, distribution of assets or otherwise, as may be determined in accordance with the laws, rules, regulations or resolutions of the Company or provided for in
the Articles of Associations of the Company."
RESOLVED ALSO THAT Board of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things and to take all such steps as may be required in this connection including seeking all necessary approvals to give effect to this Resolution and to settle any questions,
difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard."
For and on Behalf of the Board
MAGNUM VENTURES LIMITED
Sd/-
PARDEEP KUMAR JAIN
Managing Director
DIN: 00024879
Date : 21/08/2023
Address: 113/3-4, Ansari Road,
Place : Ghaziabad
Darya Ganj, Delhi-110002
Note:
- Pursuant to General Circular Nos. 14/2020, 17/2020, 20/2020, 02/2021, 19/2021, 21/2021 02/2022, 10/2022 dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, May 5, 2020, January 13, 2021, December 08, 2021, December 14, 2021 May 05, 2022, December 28, 2022 respectively issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') (collectively referred to as 'MCA Circulars') and Circular Nos. SEBI/HO/CFD/ CMD1/CIR/ P/2020/79, SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/ CIR/P/2021/11, SEBI/HODDHS/P/ CIR/2022/0063 and SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/4 dated May 12, 2020, January 15, 2021, May 13, 2022 and January
5, 2023 respectively issued by the Securities and Exchange
Board of India (collectively referred to as 'SEBI Circulars'), holding of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') through VC/ OAVM, without the physical presence of the Members, is permitted. In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act'), SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ('the Listing Regulations'), MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars, the AGM of the Company is being held through VC/ OAVM which does not require physical presence of members at a common venue. The proceedings of the AGM will be deemed to be conducted at the Registered Office of the Company which shall be the deemed Venue of the AGM.
- A statement giving relevant details of the directors seeking appointment/ reappointment under the accompanying notice, as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed herewith.
- Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, a member entitled toattend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf and the proxy need not be a Member of the Company. In terms of MCA Circulars, since physical attendance of Members has been dispensed with, there is no requirement of appointment of proxies. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the
Members under Section 105 of the Act, will not be available for the AGM and, hence, the Proxy Form and Attendance Slip are not annexed to this Notice. The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Munish Kumar Sharma, Advocate & Insolvency Professional, as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting and remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.
- Corporate/Institutional members (i.e., other than individuals, HUF, NRI, etc.) are required to send scanned copy of its Board or governing body resolution/authorization etc., authorizing its representative to attend AGM through VC/OAVM on its behalf and to vote through remote e-voting. The said Resolution/Authorization be sent to the Scrutinizer by email through its registered email address to munish_171@yahoo. com with a copy marked to evoting@nsdl.co.in
- Members attending the AGM through VC / OAVM shall be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Act.
- Members can login and join the AGM 30 minutes prior to the scheduled time to start the AGM and the window forjoining shall be kept open till the expiry of 15 minutes after the scheduled time to start the AGM. The facility of participation at the AGM through VC/OAVM will be made available for
1000 members, on first-come-first-served basis. However, the participation of large members (members holding 2% or more shareholding), promoters, institutional investors, directors, key managerial personnel, the Chairpersons of the Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Auditors can attend the AGM without restriction of first-come-first served basis. Instructions and other information for members for attending the AGM through VC/OAVM are given in this Notice.
- In case of joint holders attending the Meeting, only such joint holder who is higher in the order of names will be entitled to vote.
- Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended), and the aforesaid MCA and SEBI Circulars, the Company is providing facility of remote e-voting to its Members in respect of the business to be transacted at the AGM. For this purpose, the Company has entered into an agreement with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for facilitating voting through electronic means, as the authorized agency. The facility of casting votes by a member using remote e-voting system as well as venue voting on the date of the AGM will be provided by NSDL.
- For ease of conduct, members who would like to askquestions/express their views on the items of the business to be transacted at the meeting can send in their questions/ comments in advance mentioning their name, demat account number/ folio number, email id, mobile number at cs_mvl@ cissahibabad.in The same will be replied by the Company suitably. Those Members who have registered themselves as a speaker will only be allowed to express their views/ask questions during the AGM. The Company reserves the right to restrict the number of speakers depending on the availability of time for the AGM.
- i) The Registers of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, September 14th, 2023 to Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of annual closure of books.
- The remote e-voting period commences on Sunday, September 17, 2023 (09:00 am) and ends on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 (05:00 pm). No e-voting shall be allowed beyond the said date and time. During this period members of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date of September 13, 2023, may cast their vote by remote e-voting.
- Dividend on Company's Equity Shares for the year ended March 31, 2023, has not been recommended by the Board of Directors.
- In accordance with SEBI vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/ MIRSD/RTAMB/CIR/P/2020/166 dated 7th September 2020 all share transfers shall be carried out compulsorily in the
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Magnum Ventures Limited published this content on 26 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2023 16:20:06 UTC.