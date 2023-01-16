Magnum Ventures : Notice of EGM 2023 01/16/2023 | 06:50am EST Send by mail :

Magnum Ventures Limited CIN: L21093DL1980PLC010492 Registered Office: HNO-MN01, Hub and Oak, E-14, Lower Ground Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi-110024 Phone: +91-11-42420015 E-mail: info@magnumventures.in Website: www.magnumventures.in NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE 01/2022-23 EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ('EGM') OF THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY WILL BE HELD ON Wednesday, 08 February 2023 AT 01:00 PM IST THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING ("VC"), TO TRANSACT THE FOLLOWING BUSINESSES: 1. ISSUE OF 1,77,50,000 WARRANTS CONVERTIBLE INTO EQUITY SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO THE PROMOTERS/PROMOTER GROUP OF THE COMPANY To consider and, if thought fit to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Section 23, 42, 62(1)(c) and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and such other applicable rules and regulations made thereunder (including any amendments, modifications and/ or re-enactments thereof for the time being in force) ("the Act") and subject to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2018, as amended, ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisitions of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, as amended ("SEBI Takeover Regulations") and other applicable rules, regulations and guidelines of Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and/or the National Stock Exchange of India ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE") ("Stock Exchange(s)"), where the equity shares of the Company are listed, applicable provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and any other applicable rules, regulations, guidelines, notifications, circulars and clarifications issued by the Government of India, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA"), the SEBI or any other statutory or regulatory authority (hereinafter collectively referred to as "applicable laws") in each case to the extent applicable and including any amendments, modifications or re-enactments thereof for the time being in force, and subject to the approvals, consents, permissions and sanctions of the SEBI, Stock Exchange(s) and any other concerned authorities, as may be necessary, and subject to such conditions and modifications as may be prescribed or imposed by any of the aforementioned authorities while granting such approvals, consents, permissions and sanctions (hereinafter collectively referred to as "necessary approvals") which may be agreed to by the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Board" which term shall be deemed to include any Committee of Directors duly constituted or to be constituted to exercise powers conferred on the Board by this resolution), the consent and approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board to create, offer, issue and allot, by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, in compliance with Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, up-to a maximum of 1,77,50,000 (One Crore Seventy-Seven Lakhs Fifty Thousand) of Warrants convertible into equity shares ( "Warrants") at an exercise price of INR 25/- (Rupees Twenty Five Only) (including a premium of INR 15/- (Rupees Fifteen Only) per Equity Share) being higher than the value determined by the independent registered valuer in terms of SEBI ICDR Regulations, each convertible into 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each ("the Equity Shares") aggregating up-to INR 44,37,50,000/- (Rupees Forty-Four Crores Thirty-Seven Lacs and Fifty Thousand Only), for cash, to the following promoters/ promoter group ("Proposed Warrant Allottee") as more particularly set out in the explanatory statement, in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws and on such terms and conditions as mentioned hereunder: Mr. Parmod Kumar Jain Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain Mr. Abhey Kumar Jain Mr. Parv Jain RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Company hereby confirms that in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 161 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the "Relevant Date" for the purpose of calculating the floor price for the issue of equity shares of the Company pursuant to the exercise of conversion of the Warrants is Monday, 09 January 2023. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT aforesaid issue of Warrants shall be subject to the conditions prescribed under the Act and the SEBI ICDR Regulations including the following: the Proposed Warrant Allottee shall, on or before the date of allotment of Warrants, pay an amount equivalent to at least 25% of the price fixed per Warrant/Resulting Equity Share in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the balance 75% at the time of exercising the conversion option attached to the Warrant. the consideration for allotment of Warrants and/or Equity Shares arising out of conversion of such Warrants shall be paid to the Company from the Bank account of the Proposed Warrant Allottee. the Warrants shall be issued and allotted by the Company only in Dematerialized form within a period of 15 days from the date of passing a Special Resolution by the Members, provided that where the issue and allotment of said Warrants is pending on account of pendency of any approval for such issue and allotment by the Stock Exchange(s) and/or Regulatory Authorities, or Central Government, the issue and allotment shall be completed within the period of 15 days from the date of last such approval or within such further period/s as may be prescribed or allowed by the SEBI, the Stock Exchange(s) and/or Regulatory Authorities etc. the Warrants shall be convertible into Equity Shares, in one or more tranches, within a period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of their allotment. in case the Warrant holder does not apply for the conversion of the outstanding Warrants into Equity Shares of the Company within the said 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment of the Warrants, then the amount paid on each of the said outstanding Warrants shall be forfeited and all the rights attached to the said Warrants shall lapse automatically. the Warrants shall be exercised in a manner that is in compliance with the minimum public shareholding norms prescribed for the Company under the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957. upon exercise of the option to convert the Warrants within the tenure specified above, the Company shall ensure that the allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of the Warrants is completed within 15 days from the date of such exercise by the allottee of such Warrants. the resulting Equity Shares shall rank pari-passu with the then existing fully paid-up equity shares of the Company including as to Dividend, Voting Rights etc. the resulting Equity Shares will be listed and traded on the Stock Exchange(s), where the equity shares of the Company are listed, subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory permission(s) and approval(s), as the case may be. Warrants shall not be listed. the entire pre-preferential equity shareholding of the Proposed Warrant Allottee, if any, shall be subject to lock in as per Regulation 167(6) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. the Warrants and/or equity shares to be offered/issued and allotted pursuant to the option attached to the Warrants shall be subject to lock in for such period as provided under the provisions of Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations. warrants so allotted under this resolution shall not be sold, transferred, hypothecated or encumbered in any manner during the period of lock in provided under SEBI ICDR Regulations except to the extent and in the manner permitted there under. the Warrants by themselves until converted into Equity Shares, does not give to the Warrant Holder any rights (including any dividend or voting rights) in the Company in respect of such Warrants; RESOLVED FURTHER THAT subject to the receipt of such approvals as may be required under applicable laws, consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to record the name and details of the Proposed Warrant Allottees in Form PAS-5, and issue a private placement offer cum application letter in Form PAS-4, to the Proposed Warrant Allottees inviting them to subscribe to the Warrants in accordance with the provisions of the Act. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board of Directors/ Committee(s) of the Board, Chief Financial Officer and the Company Secretary be and are hereby authorized severally to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may in its absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to the issue and allotment of the Warrants/ Resulting equity shares including but not limited to making application to Stock Exchange(s) for obtaining of in-principle approval, listing of shares, filing of requisite documents with the Registrar of Companies, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and/ or such other authorities as may be necessary for the purpose, to resolve and settle any questions and difficulties that may arise in relation to the proposed preferential issue, offer and allotment of said Warrants/ Resulting equity shares, utilization of issue proceeds, and to do all acts, deeds and things in connection therewith and incidental thereto as the Board in its absolute discretion may deem fit, without being required to seek any further consent or approval of the members or otherwise to the end and intent that they shall be deemed to have given their approval thereto expressly by the authority of this resolution. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to delegate all or any of the powers herein conferred, as it may deem fit in its absolute discretion, to any Committee of the Board or any one or more Director(s)/Chief Financial Officer/ Company Secretary/any Officer(s) of the Company to give effect to the aforesaid resolution. RESOLVED ALSO THAT all actions taken by the Board or a Committee of the Board, any other Director(s) or Officer(s) of the Company or any other authorized persons in connection with any matter(s) referred to or contemplated in any of the foregoing resolutions be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed in all respects." 2. INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AND CONSEQUENTIAL AMENDMENT IN MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY To consider and, if thought fit to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 61 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any amendment thereto or re-enactment thereof) and the Rules framed thereunder and Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 69,00,00,000/-(RupeesSixty-Nine Crores only) divided into 3,90,00,000 (Three Crores Ninety Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each and 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakh) Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred) each to Rs. 85,50,00,000/-(RupeesEighty-Five Crores Fifty Lakhs only) divided into 5,55,00,000 (Five Crores Fifty-Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each and 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakhs) Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred) each. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the increased authorized equity share capital shall rank pari-passu in all respect with the existing Equity Shares of the Company. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 13 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, and Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded, for alteration of Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company by substituting in its place and stead the following:- "V. The Authorised Capital of the Company is Rs. 85,50,00,000/-(RupeesEighty-Five Crores Fifty Lakhs only) divided into 5,55,00,000 (Five Crores Fifty-Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each and 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakhs) Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred) each with power to increase, reduce, reorganize, consolidate, divide and/or sub-divide the share capital and re-classify them into several classes and attach thereto respectively, such preferential, priority, deferred, qualified or special rights, privileges, conditions or restrictions, whether in regard to dividend, voting, return of capital, distribution of assets or otherwise, as may be determined in accordance with the laws, rules, regulations or resolutions of the Company or provided for in the Articles of Associations of the Company." RESOLVED ALSO THAT Board of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things and to take all such steps as may be required in this connection including seeking all necessary approvals to give effect to this Resolution and to settle any questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard." For and on Behalf of the Board MAGNUM VENTURES LIMITED Sd/- PARDEEP KUMAR JAIN Managing Director DIN: 00024879 Add: 113/3-4, Ansari Road, Darya Ganj, Delhi-110002 Date : 10/01/2023 Place : Ghaziabad Note: Pursuant to General Circular No. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020 read with General Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020 read with General Circular No. 22/2020 dated June 15, 2020 read with General Circular No. 33/2020 dated September 28, 2020 read with General Circular No. 39/2020 dated December 31, 2020 read with General Circular no. 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021 read with General Circular no. 20/2021 dated December 08, 2021 read with General Circular no. 03/2022 dated May 05, 2022 read with General Circular no. 11/2022 dated December 28, 2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India (collectively referred to as

"MCA Circulars") and Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79 dated May 12, 2020 read with Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2021/11 dated January 15, 2021 read with Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2022/62 dated May 13, 2022 read with Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/4 dated January 05, 2023 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (collectively referred to as "SEBI Circulars") and in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this EGM is being convened to be held through Video

Conferencing ("VC") or Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), without the physical presence of the members at a common venue. The proceedings of the EGM will be deemed to be conducted at the Registered Office of the Company which shall be the deemed Venue of the EGM. Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, Member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf and the proxy need not be a Member of the Company. In terms of MCA Circulars, since physical attendance of Members has been dispensed with, there is no requirement of appointment of proxies. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the Members under Section 105 of the Act, will not be available for the EGM and, hence, the Proxy Form and Attendance Slip are not annexed to this Notice. The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Munish Kumar Sharma, Advocate & Insolvency Professional, as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting and remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. Corporate/Institutional members (i.e. other than individuals, HUF, NRI, etc) are required to send scanned copy of its Board or governing body resolution/authorization etc., authorizing its representative to attend EGM through VC/OAVM on its behalf and to vote through remote e- voting. The said Resolution/Authorization be sent to the Scrutinizer by email through its registered email address to munish_171@yahoo.com with a copy marked to evoting@nsdl.co.in Members attending the EGM through VC / OAVM shall be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Act. Members can login and join the EGM 30 minutes prior to the scheduled time to start the EGM and the window for joining shall be kept open till the expiry of 15 minutes after the scheduled time to start the EGM. The facility of participation at the EGM through VC/OAVM will be made available for 1000 members, on first-come-first-served basis. However, the participation of

