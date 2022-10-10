Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Magnum Ventures Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532896   INE387I01016

MAGNUM VENTURES LIMITED

(532896)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
13.02 INR   -1.44%
08/15Magnum Ventures : Notice of 42nd AGM
PU
08/12Magnum Ventures : Annual Report for the Financial Year 2021-22
PU
08/10Magnum Ventures Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magnum Ventures : Annual Return for the financial year 2021-22

10/10/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

  1. * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

  1. (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

    1. *e-mail ID of the company
    2. *Telephone number with STD code
    3. Website
  2. Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Pre-fill

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

Page 1 of 16

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

2

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

09/09/2022

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2022

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities

2

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

C

C3

I

I2

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 0

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

Page 2 of 16

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

39,000,000

37,601,884

37,601,884

37,601,884

Total amount of equity shares (in

390,000,000

376,018,840

376,018,840

376,018,840

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

39,000,000

37,601,884

37,601,884

37,601,884

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

10

10

10

10

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

390,000,000

376,018,840

376,018,840

376,018,840

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

3,000,000

2,500,000

2,500,000

2,500,000

Total amount of preference shares

300,000,000

250,000,000

250,000,000

250,000,000

(in rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Redeemable, Non Convertible & Non-Cumulative Pr

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

3,000,000

2,500,000

2,500,000

2,500,000

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

100

100

100

100

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

300,000,000

250,000,000

250,000,000

250,000,000

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

Page 3 of 16

At the beginning of the year

9

37,601,875

37601884

376,018,840 376,018,84

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

9

37,601,875

37601884

376,018,840 376,018,84

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

2,500,000

0

2500000

250,000,000 250,000,00

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

Page 4 of 16

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

2,500,000

0

2500000

250,000,000

250,000,00

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

  1. Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil

[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]

Yes

No

Not Applicable

Separate sheet attached for details of transfers

Yes

No

Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.

Date of the previous annual general meeting

Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)

Type of transfer

1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock

Page 5 of 16

Disclaimer

Magnum Ventures Limited published this content on 08 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 07:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAGNUM VENTURES LIMITED
08/15Magnum Ventures : Notice of 42nd AGM
PU
08/12Magnum Ventures : Annual Report for the Financial Year 2021-22
PU
08/10Magnum Ventures Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
06/09Magnum Ventures Limited Announces Resignation of Manish Kumar as Independent Director
CI
05/28Magnum Ventures Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year E..
CI
04/13Magnum Ventures : Price movement
PU
02/12Magnum Ventures Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021Magnum Ventures Limited Announces Board Appointments
CI
2021Magnum Ventures Limited Announces Resignation of Subash Chand Oswal, Independent Direct..
CI
2021Magnum Ventures Limited Announces That Aaina Gupta Has Been Appointed as Company Secret..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 283 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net income 2022 51,5 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net Debt 2022 2 923 M 35,4 M 35,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 490 M 5,93 M 5,93 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 283
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart MAGNUM VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magnum Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pradeep Kumar Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Parv Jain Chief Financial Officer
Aaina Gupta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Aanchal Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Jyoti Bansal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNUM VENTURES LIMITED33.13%6
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-0.42%17 373
SUZANO S.A.-22.82%11 472
STORA ENSO OYJ-18.43%10 294
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-12.47%8 853
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-3.57%6 127