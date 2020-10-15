Magnus Energy : CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY.
MAGNUS ENERGY GROUP LTD.
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 198301375M)
CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS
IN RELATION TO
THE PROPOSED DIVERSIFICATION OF THE GROUP'S BUSINESS
Legal Adviser in relation to the Proposed Diversiﬁcation of the Group's Business
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING .....................................................................
N-1
PROXY FORM
2
DEFINITIONS
In this Circular, the following deﬁ nitions apply throughout except where the context otherwise requires:
"Act"
:
The Companies Act (Chapter 50) of Singapore, as amended,
supplemented or modiﬁ ed from time to time
"Annual General Meeting"
:
The annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 30
October 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
"Board"
:
The board of directors of the Company
"Catalist"
:
The sponsor-supervised listing platform of the SGX-ST
"Catalist Rules"
:
Section B: Rules of Catalist of the listing manual of the SGX-ST, as
amended, modiﬁ ed or supplemented from time to time
"CDP"
:
The Central Depository (Pte) Limited
"Circular"
:
This circular to Shareholders dated 15 October 2020
"Company"
:
Magnus Energy Group Ltd.
"Director(s)"
:
The director(s) of the Company
"Drilling Business"
:
The business of providing drilling and consultancy services,
including onshore drilling projects for conventional and
unconventional oil and gas resources, mineral mines and coal
mines, water resources exploration and production drilling, and
geothermal exploratory and production drilling
"EGM"
:
The extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on
30 October 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion
or adjournment of the Annual General Meeting of the Company
to be held at 10:00 a.m. on the same day by way of electronic
means), the notice of which is set out on page N-1 of this Circular
"EPC"
:
Shall have the meaning ascribed to it in Paragraph 2.2.1(b)
"EPCC"
:
Engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning
"EPCC Business"
:
The business of providing EPCC services, and related services,
including management of EPCC Projects, consultancy services,
and maintenance and repair services for equipment, facilities and
infrastructure
"EPCC Projects"
:
Shall have the meaning ascribed to it in Paragraph 2.2.1(a)
"EPCM Projects"
:
Shall have the meaning ascribed to it in Paragraph 2.2.1(a)
"Group"
:
The Company and its subsidiaries
"New Businesses"
:
The EPCC Business and the Drilling Business
"Notice of EGM"
:
The notice of EGM which is set out on page N-1 of this Circular
"Ordinary Resolution"
:
The ordinary resolution set out in this Circular and in the Notice of
EGM
3
DEFINITIONS
"Proposed Diversiﬁ cation"
:
The proposed diversiﬁ cation of the Group's business to include the
New Businesses as part of its core business
"SGX-ST"
:
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
"Shareholders"
:
Persons who are registered as holders of the Shares in the register
of members of the Company, except that where the registered
holder is CDP, the term "Shareholders" shall, in relation to such
Shares and where the context admits, mean the Depositors whose
Securities Accounts are credited with Shares
"Shares"
:
Issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of the Company
"Sponsor"
:
Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd.
The terms "Depositor", "Depository Agent" and "Depository Register" shall have the respective meanings ascribed to them in Section 81SF of the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) of Singapore.
The term "subsidiary" shall have the meaning ascribed to it under Section 5 of the Act.
Words importing the singular shall, where applicable, include the plural and vice versa and words importing the masculine gender shall, where applicable, include the feminine and neuter genders. References to persons shall include corporations.
Any reference in this Circular to any enactment is a reference to that enactment as for the time being amended or re-enacted. Any word deﬁ ned under the Act, the Catalist Rules or any modiﬁ cation thereof and used in this Circular shall have the meaning assigned to it under the Act, the Catalist Rules or any modiﬁ cation thereof, as the case may be.
Any reference to a time of day in this Circular shall be a reference to Singapore time unless stated otherwise.
Any discrepancies in this Circular between the sum of the ﬁ gures stated and the total thereof are due to rounding. Accordingly, ﬁ gures shown as totals in this Circular may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the ﬁ gures which precede them.
4
