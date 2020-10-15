Magnus Energy : CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS

CIRCULAR DATED 15 OCTOBER 2020

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY.

This Circular is issued by Magnus Energy Group Ltd. ("Company"). If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately.

Printed copies of this Circular will be sent to the shareholders of the Company. The Circular together with notice of extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 15 October 2020, will also be made available on SGXNET, the Company's corporate website (www.magnusenergy.com.sg)and at URL: https://agm.conveneagm.com/magnus.

This Circular has been prepared by the Company and reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Novus Corporate Finance Pte Ltd ("Sponsor"), in compliance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Catalist Rules Section B: Rules of Catalist. The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Pong Chen Yih, Chief Operating Ofﬁ cer, at 9 Rafﬂ es Place, #17-05 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619, telephone (65) 69502188.

This Circular has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Circular, including the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this Circular.

M A G N U S

E N E R G Y

MAGNUS ENERGY GROUP LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 198301375M)

CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS

IN RELATION TO

THE PROPOSED DIVERSIFICATION OF THE GROUP'S BUSINESS

Legal Adviser in relation to the Proposed Diversiﬁcation of the Group's Business

ELDAN LAW LLP

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(UEN: T09LL1827H)