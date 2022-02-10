Magontec : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MGL

ASX +security code and description

MGLAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

11/2/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 3,704 Nicholas Andrews Nicholas Andrews 9,223 Derryn Chin Derryn Chin

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

http://magontec.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/5.-Magontec-Limited-STI-LTI-Governing-Document-2020-SH-Approved-Plan-Per-2021-EGM-1.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification