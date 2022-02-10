Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Magontec Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGL   AU000000MGL2

MAGONTEC LIMITED

(MGL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magontec : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MGL

02/10/2022 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

MAGONTEC LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday February 11, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

MGLAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

12,927

11/02/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MAGONTEC LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

51010441666

1.3

ASX issuer code

MGL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

personal use only

ASX +security code and description

MGLAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

11/2/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

3,704

Nicholas Andrews

Nicholas Andrews

9,223

Derryn Chin

Derryn Chin

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

http://magontec.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/5.-Magontec-Limited-STI-LTI-Governing-Document-2020-SH-Approved-Plan-Per-2021-EGM-1.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

12,927

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

MGL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

76,729,210

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

MGLAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

7,210,560

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magontec Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAGONTEC LIMITED
05:04pMAGONTEC : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MGL
PU
01/19MAGONTEC : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MGL
PU
2021Magontec Halts Anode Production Following COVID-19 Related Lockdown at Chinese Facility
MT
2021Magontec Swings to Profit in January-September Period
MT
2021Magontec Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021MAGONTEC LIMITED : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 15
FA
2021Magontec Limited Announces QSLM Production Update
CI
2020Magontec Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2020
CI
2020Magontec Limited announced that it has received AUD 0.3 million in funding
CI
2020Magontec Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 0.26 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 95,1 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
Net income 2020 -0,72 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net Debt 2020 12,2 M 8,84 M 8,84 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 325
Free-Float -
Chart MAGONTEC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magontec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Derryn Chin Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas William Andrews Executive Chairman
Trevor Abbott Director-Research & Development
Robert George Kaye Independent Director
Atul Malhotra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGONTEC LIMITED-8.89%23
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-2.64%63 967
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION9.90%52 430
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.40%14 902
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.26.28%13 074
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED16.69%5 698