  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Magontec Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGL   AU000000MGL2

MAGONTEC LIMITED

(MGL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:04:29 2023-06-01 pm EDT
0.4250 AUD    0.00%
06/01Magontec : and QSLM interview – 2023 AGM update
PU
03/30MAGONTEC LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
03/14Magontec : 2022 Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magontec : and QSLM interview – 2023 AGM update

06/01/2023 | 10:21pm EDT
[Link]

Magontec Limited's Executive Chairman Nicholas Andrews spoke with the Finance News Network in conjunction with the 2023 Annual General Meeting held in May. Andrews discussed Magontec Limited's businesses, the record 2022 financial result and its strong balance sheet.

Magontec Limited was also pleased to invite Mr Li Xing Cai to Australia as the representative of the Qinghai Salt Lake Magnesium Company (QSLM) to attend the 2023 AGM. Mr Li serves as the general manager of Qinghai Huixin Asset Management (QHAM), which in turn controls QSLM.

In this video, Mr Li also speaks with the President of Magontec Asia, Mr Tong Xun You where he outlined the latest status of the remediation of the QSLM Pure Magnesium production facility. When fully operational, the QSLM Pure Magnesium plant is expected to produce the world's greenest magnesium.

The video can also be accessed on The Finance News Network website by clicking here

About Finance News Network
The Finance News Network is Australia's largest provider of online business and finance news. The Network connects investors with investment opportunities, with the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and Investor Events.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Magontec Limited published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 02:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2022 16,5 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net cash 2022 1,52 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,65x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 33,3 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 339
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart MAGONTEC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magontec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas William Andrews Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Derryn Chin Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Abbott Director-Research & Development
Robert George Kaye Lead Independent Director
Willie André Labuschagne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGONTEC LIMITED35.38%22
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.56%51 620
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-9.63%49 219
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.67%10 074
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-9.44%8 319
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-12.41%8 290
