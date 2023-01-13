Magseis Fairfield : Delisting of the Magseis Fairfield ASA shares from trading on Oslo Børs

Following completion of the compulsory acquisition of all remaining shares of Magseis Fairfield ASA (the "Company") by TGS ASA as reported on 5 January 2023, an extraordinary general meeting was convened and held 10 January 2023 (the "EGM"). At the EGM, it was resolved to apply for a delisting of the shares of the Company from Oslo Børs and, with effect from the delisting, to convert the Company to a private limited liability company.

Oslo Børs announced on 11 January 2023 that they had decided to delist the shares of Magseis Fairfield ASA from trading on Oslo Børs and made the following resolution: "The shares of Magseis Fairfield ASA are delisted from Oslo Børs as of 12 January 2023. The last day of listing will be on 11 January 2023."