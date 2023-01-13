Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Magseis Fairfield ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSEIS   NO0010663669

MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA

(MSEIS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:10:16 2023-01-05 am EST
8.020 NOK   -0.50%
Magseis Fairfield : Delisting of the Magseis Fairfield ASA shares from trading on Oslo Børs

01/13/2023 | 04:30am EST
Following completion of the compulsory acquisition of all remaining shares of Magseis Fairfield ASA (the "Company") by TGS ASA as reported on 5 January 2023, an extraordinary general meeting was convened and held 10 January 2023 (the "EGM"). At the EGM, it was resolved to apply for a delisting of the shares of the Company from Oslo Børs and, with effect from the delisting, to convert the Company to a private limited liability company.

Oslo Børs announced on 11 January 2023 that they had decided to delist the shares of Magseis Fairfield ASA from trading on Oslo Børs and made the following resolution: "The shares of Magseis Fairfield ASA are delisted from Oslo Børs as of 12 January 2023. The last day of listing will be on 11 January 2023."

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 258 M - -
Net income 2021 -32,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 213 M 219 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 314
Free-Float 62,8%
Managers and Directors
Carel Willem Jan Hooijkaas Chief Executive Officer
Stig Hognestad Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chairman
Mark Zajac Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Scoulios Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA0.25%219
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED5.35%79 861
HALLIBURTON COMPANY7.17%37 221
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY4.40%30 875
TENARIS S.A.-1.54%20 353
NOV INC.8.81%8 928