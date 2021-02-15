Log in
MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA

(MSEIS)
Magseis Fairfield : Invitation to Q4 earnings conference call copy

02/15/2021 | 02:03pm EST
Magseis Fairfield ASA will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Tuesday 16 February 2021 at approximately 07:00 Central European Time (CET).

An earnings conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carel
Hooijkaas and CFO Mark Ivin the same day, 16 February, at 10:00 CEST.

You may follow it via webcast with supporting slides, available at this link:
q4er.magseisfairfield.com

You may also use an audio dial-in for the conference call where you will be able
to ask questions. Please dial in using the following details:
• Telephone: +47 2350 0296
• Confirmation code: 6740888

Please note, that if you follow the webcast via the above URL and use the audio
dial-in to listen, you will experience a 30 second buffering delay. If you
follow the webcast for both audio and video, there will be no buffering delay
and the audio has superior quality.

Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time. When prompted,
provide the confirmation code: 6740888.

The fourth quarter 2020 report and presentation will be available at Magseis
Fairfield (magseisfairfield.com) and Oslo Stock Exchange (newsweb.oslobors.no).
The webcast will be made available at Magseis Fairfield's website after
completion of the conference call.
For further information, please contact:

Mark Ivin, CFO
Tel: +47 94 88 86 06
Email: mark. ivin@magseisfairfield.com

---

Magseis Fairfield is the global leading provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS)
technology and data acquisition projects. The company has a flexible business
model with full scale node operations, as well as lease and sale models. The
Marine Autonomous Seismic System 'MASS' nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enables market leading deployment speed and highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality.

The Company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and has offices in US, Sweden, UK,
Brazil and Singapore. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements
pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Magseis Fairfield ASA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
