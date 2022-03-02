Magseis Fairfield : Notice of extraordinary general meeting copy

(Oslo, 1 March 2022) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements dated 18 February and 25 February 2022 regarding the request for an extraordinary general meeting.

An extraordinary general meeting of Magseis Fairfield ASA will be held as an online event on Tuesday 22 March 2022 at 17:00 (CET). The notice and registration forms are attached to this release. These will also be sent to all registered shareholders.

Note that the deadline for registration of advance voting and proxy is 18 March 2022 at 16:00 (CET).

All attachments and information are available at https://www.magseisfairfield.com/general-meeting. A guide for details on how to attend this online event is also available on the company's website.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

André Bjørvik, SVP Corporate Communication

Tel: +47 907 42 746

Email: andre.bjorvik@magseisfairfield.com

Magseis Fairfield is the global leading provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS) technology and data acquisition projects. The company has a flexible business model with full scale node operations, as well as lease and sale models. The Marine Autonomous Seismic System "MASS" nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enables market leading deployment speed and highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality.



The Company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and has offices in US, UK, Brazil and Singapore.

