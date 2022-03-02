Log in
    MSEIS   NO0010663669

MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA

(MSEIS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Magseis Fairfield : Notice of extraordinary general meeting copy

03/02/2022 | 04:58pm EST
(Oslo, 1 March 2022) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements dated 18 February and 25 February 2022 regarding the request for an extraordinary general meeting.

An extraordinary general meeting of Magseis Fairfield ASA will be held as an online event on Tuesday 22 March 2022 at 17:00 (CET). The notice and registration forms are attached to this release. These will also be sent to all registered shareholders.

Note that the deadline for registration of advance voting and proxy is 18 March 2022 at 16:00 (CET).

All attachments and information are available at https://www.magseisfairfield.com/general-meeting. A guide for details on how to attend this online event is also available on the company's website.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

André Bjørvik, SVP Corporate Communication
Tel: +47 907 42 746
Email: andre.bjorvik@magseisfairfield.com

---

Magseis Fairfield is the global leading provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS) technology and data acquisition projects. The company has a flexible business model with full scale node operations, as well as lease and sale models. The Marine Autonomous Seismic System "MASS" nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enables market leading deployment speed and highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality.

The Company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and has offices in US, UK, Brazil and Singapore.

Notice (English)

Guide (English)

Innkalling (Norsk)

Guide (Norsk)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 275 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,62 M - -
Net cash 2021 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -33,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA
Duration : Period :
Magseis Fairfield ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,45 $
Average target price 0,56 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carel Willem Jan Hooijkaas Chief Executive Officer
Stig Hognestad Chief Financial Officer
Wenche Kjølås Chairman
Mark Zajac Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Scoulios Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA-6.78%115
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED31.02%52 865
HALLIBURTON COMPANY40.40%28 853
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.79%27 018
TENARIS S.A.24.21%15 011
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.14.25%6 539