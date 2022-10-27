Magseis Fairfield : Reporting of Q3 results

(Oslo, 27 October 2022) Magseis Fairfield ASA will release its third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday 1 November 2022 at approximately 07:00 Central European Time (CET). The third quarter 2022 report will be available at Magseis Fairfield website (magseisfairfield.com) and Oslo Stock Exchange (newsweb.oslobors.no).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Carel Hooijkaas, CEO

Tel: +47 480 49 277

Email: carel.hooijkaas@magseisfairfield.com



Stig Hognestad, CFO

Tel: +47 902 59 040

Email: stig.hognestad@magseisfairfield.com

Magseis Fairfield is the global leading provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS) technology and data acquisition projects. The company has a flexible business model with full scale node operations, as well as lease and sale models. The Marine Autonomous Seismic System "MASS" nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enables market leading deployment speed and highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality.