    MSEIS   NO0010663669

MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA

(MSEIS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:19 2022-10-27 am EDT
7.870 NOK   -1.50%
07:20aMagseis Fairfield - Reporting of Q3 results
AQ
07:06aMagseis Fairfield : Reporting of Q3 results
PU
10/25Magseis Fairfield, Fugro Join Forces to Target Offshore Renewables, CCS Markets
MT
Magseis Fairfield : Reporting of Q3 results

10/27/2022 | 07:06am EDT
(Oslo, 27 October 2022) Magseis Fairfield ASA will release its third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday 1 November 2022 at approximately 07:00 Central European Time (CET). The third quarter 2022 report will be available at Magseis Fairfield website (magseisfairfield.com) and Oslo Stock Exchange (newsweb.oslobors.no).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Carel Hooijkaas, CEO
Tel: +47 480 49 277
Email: carel.hooijkaas@magseisfairfield.com

Stig Hognestad, CFO
Tel: +47 902 59 040
Email: stig.hognestad@magseisfairfield.com

Magseis Fairfield is the global leading provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS) technology and data acquisition projects. The company has a flexible business model with full scale node operations, as well as lease and sale models. The Marine Autonomous Seismic System "MASS" nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enables market leading deployment speed and highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality.

Magseis Fairfield ASA published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 11:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 373 M - -
Net income 2022 3,87 M - -
Net cash 2022 32,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 212 M 212 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 314
Free-Float 62,9%
Managers and Directors
Carel Willem Jan Hooijkaas Chief Executive Officer
Stig Hognestad Chief Financial Officer
Wenche Kjølås Chairman
Mark Zajac Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Scoulios Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA97.04%212
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED74.22%73 991
HALLIBURTON COMPANY52.95%33 126
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY9.85%26 469
TENARIS S.A.67.05%18 285
NOV INC.65.61%8 814