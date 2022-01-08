Magseis Fairfield : Settlement of restricted stock units (RSUs) and corresponding increase of share capital

(Oslo, 8 January 2022) The Board of directors have adopted to increase the share capital of the Company by NOK 123,715.90 by issuance of 2,474,318 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.05, to settle 2,474,318 restricted stock units (RSUs).
These RSUs are the result of a retention incentive award given to certain employees in December 2018, with a vesting period of three years.
List of the primary insiders receiving RSUs and PDMR* notifications pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 is attached to this announcement.
*Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities.
For further information, please contact:
André Bjørvik, SVP Corporate Communication
Tel: +47 907 42 746
Email: andre.bjorvik@magseisfairfield.com
Magseis Fairfield is the global leading provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS) technology and data acquisition projects. The company has a flexible business model with full scale node operations, as well as lease and sale models. The Marine Autonomous Seismic System "MASS" nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enables market leading deployment speed and highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Primary insiders stock units granted 7 January 2022
220107 PDMR Notices for Primary Insiders
