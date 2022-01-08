Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Magseis Fairfield ASA
  News
  7. Summary
    MSEIS   NO0010663669

MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA

(MSEIS)
  Report
Magseis Fairfield : Settlement of restricted stock units (RSUs) and corresponding increase of share capital

01/08/2022
(Oslo, 8 January 2022) The Board of directors have adopted to increase the share capital of the Company by NOK 123,715.90 by issuance of 2,474,318 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.05, to settle 2,474,318 restricted stock units (RSUs).

These RSUs are the result of a retention incentive award given to certain employees in December 2018, with a vesting period of three years.

List of the primary insiders receiving RSUs and PDMR* notifications pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 is attached to this announcement.

*Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities.

For further information, please contact:

André Bjørvik, SVP Corporate Communication
Tel: +47 907 42 746
Email: andre.bjorvik@magseisfairfield.com

---

Magseis Fairfield is the global leading provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS) technology and data acquisition projects. The company has a flexible business model with full scale node operations, as well as lease and sale models. The Marine Autonomous Seismic System "MASS" nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enables market leading deployment speed and highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary insiders stock units granted 7 January 2022

220107 PDMR Notices for Primary Insiders

Disclaimer

Magseis Fairfield ASA published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 07:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
