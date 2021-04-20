Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Magseis Fairfield ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSEIS   NO0010663669

MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA

(MSEIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Magseis Fairfield : Partner in Centre for Geophysical Forecasting

04/20/2021 | 02:08am EDT
(Oslo, 20 April 2021) Magseis Fairfield has applied and been approved as partners in the Centre for Geophysical Forecasting (CGF), one of The Research Council of Norway's funded centres that is hosted by Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

'We recognize that geophysical experience from the oil and gas industry will play a key role in facilitating the energy transition, and see this as a great opportunity to collaborate with our customers and other partners to further develop solutions within the renewables space.', says CEO, Carel Hooijkaas.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ivin, CFO
Tel: +47 948 88 606
Email: mark.ivin@magseisfairfield.com

Carel Hooijkaas, CEO
Tel: +47 480 49 277
Email: carel.hooijkaas@magseisfairfield.com

---

Magseis Fairfield is the global leading provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS) technology and data acquisition projects. The company has a flexible business model with full scale node operations, as well as lease and sale models. The Marine Autonomous Seismic System 'MASS' nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enables market leading deployment speed and highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality.

The Company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and has offices in US, Sweden, UK, Brazil and Singapore. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Magseis Fairfield ASA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 06:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 196 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 151 M 151 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA
Duration : Period :
Magseis Fairfield ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,71 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carel Willem Jan Hooijkaas Chief Executive Officer
Mark Ivin Chief Financial Officer
Wenche Kjølås Chairman
Jan Bertil Gateman Executive Director & SVP-Research & Development
Mark Zajac Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA26.82%151
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED21.53%37 096
HALLIBURTON COMPANY9.37%18 368
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-3.93%15 350
TENARIS S.A.39.37%13 110
NOV INC.-2.99%5 204
