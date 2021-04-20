Magseis Fairfield : Partner in Centre for Geophysical Forecasting

(Oslo, 20 April 2021) Magseis Fairfield has applied and been approved as partners in the Centre for Geophysical Forecasting (CGF), one of The Research Council of Norway's funded centres that is hosted by Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

'We recognize that geophysical experience from the oil and gas industry will play a key role in facilitating the energy transition, and see this as a great opportunity to collaborate with our customers and other partners to further develop solutions within the renewables space.', says CEO, Carel Hooijkaas.

