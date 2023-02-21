Advanced search
Magyar Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
01:51pMagyar Bancorp, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16Magyar Bancorp : 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation
PU
Magyar Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

02/21/2023 | 01:53pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 16, 2023

MAGYAR BANCORP, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware 0-51726 20-4154978
(State or Other Jurisdiction) (Commission File No.) (I.R.S. Employer
of Incorporation) Identification No.)
400 Somerset Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (732)342-7600

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share MGYR The NASDAQStock Market, LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging Growth Company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

The 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") was held on February 16, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"). The matters considered and voted on by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting and the vote of the stockholders were as follows:

Matter 1. The election of Susan Eisenhauer, Maureen Ruane and Edward C. Stokes, III as directors of the Company, each to serve a three-year term and until his or her successor is elected and qualified.

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Broker Non-Votes
Susan Eisenhauer 3,687,846 234,069 1,123,261
Maureen Ruane 3,424,614 483,301 1,137,261
Edward C. Stokes, III 3,196,699 711,216 1,137,261

Matter 2. The ratification of the appointment of RSM US LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023.

Shares Voted For Shares Voted
Against 		Abstentions

Broker

non-votes

4,992,579 40,100 12,497 -

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(a) Not applicable.
(b) Not applicable.
(c) Not applicable
(d) Not Applicable

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

MAGYAR BANCORP, INC.
DATE: February 21, 2023 By: /s/ John S. Fitzgerald
John S. Fitzgerald
President and Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Magyar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 18:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
