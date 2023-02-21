Magyar Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 16, 2023

MAGYAR BANCORP, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware 0-51726 20-4154978 (State or Other Jurisdiction) (Commission File No.) (I.R.S. Employer of Incorporation) Identification No.) 400 Somerset Street , New Brunswick , New Jersey 08901 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (732)342-7600

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share MGYR The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging Growth Company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

The 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") was held on February 16, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"). The matters considered and voted on by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting and the vote of the stockholders were as follows:

Matter 1. The election of Susan Eisenhauer, Maureen Ruane and Edward C. Stokes, III as directors of the Company, each to serve a three-year term and until his or her successor is elected and qualified.

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Broker Non-Votes Susan Eisenhauer 3,687,846 234,069 1,123,261 Maureen Ruane 3,424,614 483,301 1,137,261 Edward C. Stokes, III 3,196,699 711,216 1,137,261

Matter 2. The ratification of the appointment of RSM US LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023.

Shares Voted For Shares Voted

Against Abstentions Broker non-votes 4,992,579 40,100 12,497 -

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(a) Not applicable.

(b) Not applicable.

(c) Not applicable

(d) Not Applicable

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.