Magyar Bancorp : Local Restaurant Thanks Magyar Bank on Billboard

03/10/2021 | 03:16pm EST
New Brunswick, NJ - March 10, 2021- Since the start of the health crisis, Magyar Bank has worked with their customers to help keep them open through these unprecedented times and Ellery's Grill located in Middlesex, NJ is no exception. They are so thankful with Magyar Bank's simply MAGnificent service and assistance, they are currently thanking the Bank on a billboard located in Middlesex, NJ.

Magyar was pleased to process Ellery's Grill's Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan among many others for small businesses and non-profits located in Middlesex and Somerset Counties to help keep their doors open and their employees paid during these difficult times. The businesses and organizations Magyar is assisting have a tremendous economic impact on the community, and the Bank is delighted to be able to assist them during this crisis. Magyar Bank is proud to support the small businesses of Middlesex and Somerset Counties.

Disclaimer

Magyar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 20:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
