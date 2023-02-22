Advanced search
    MTELEKOM   HU0000073507

MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MTELEKOM)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
361.50 HUF   -0.96%
12:32pHungary's Magyar Telekom reports quarterly EBITDA of $175 mln
RE
11:49aHungary's Magyar Telekom reports quarterly EBITDA of $174 mln
RE
11:47aMagyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : results for the fourth quarter of 2022
PU
Hungary's Magyar Telekom reports quarterly EBITDA of $175 mln

02/22/2023 | 12:32pm EST
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hungarian telecoms firm Magyar Telekom on Wednesday posted a 3.4% drop in EBITDA for the fourth quarter at 62.7 billion forints ($174.9 million) from the previous year, and forecast a 5%-10% growth in EBITDA and revenues in 2023.

"Looking ahead to 2023, we expect continued pressure on our profitability from the challenging economic environment, particularly from energy cost pressures and increasing vendor costs," Magyar Telekom's chief Tibor Rékasi said.

The company, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, reported a quarterly net profit of 16.87 billion forints, down from 18.79 billion forints in the year-ago quarter.

Last year, the company had said it expected to show a "moderate decline" in EBITDA in 2022, after the Hungarian government imposed windfall taxes on some businesses to rein in the budget deficit.

Magyar Telekom said in a separate statement that its board proposed a dividend payment of 29.46 billion forints and a share buyback valued at 14.60 billion forints for 2022. ($1 = 358.45 forints) (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.93% 21.105 Delayed Quote.12.19%
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG -0.96% 361.5 End-of-day quote.6.64%
