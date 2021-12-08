Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : Announcement on the sale of Pan-Inform LLC.

Investor Release Magyar Telekom IR contacts: Position: Telephone: E-mail address: Diána Várkonyi Capital Market Relations Hub Lead +36-1-481-7676 varkonyi.diana.annamaria@telekom.hu Rita Walfisch Investor Relations manager +36-1-457-6084 walfisch.rita@telekom.hu Gabriella Pászti Investor Relations manager +36-1-458-0332 paszti.gabriella@telekom.hu

Announcement on the sale of Pan-Inform LLC.

Budapest - December 8, 2021 - Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider announces that today its 100% owned subsidiary, T-Systems Hungary Ltd, signed a business quota sales purchase agreement on the sale of its subsidiary Pan-Inform LLC to the Hungarian State.

The scope of the agreement covers the support and development operations provided for central digital healthcare services in Hungary and for the related hospital information system. These activities generated ca HUF 3.4 billion revenues and HUF 0.9 billion EBITDA in 2020. The service portfolio subject of the transaction, supports the tasks of primarily public sector clients, and based on the agreement between the parties, such service activity will be carried out by a state-owned company in the future. The purchase price is approximately HUF 5.5 billion that may be subject to adjustments as per the terms of the sales purchase agreement. Closing of the transaction shall take place in the first quarter of 2022.

Looking forward, Magyar Telekom Group remains committed to providing IT and system integration services to the healthcare sector in segments distinct from the subject of the above transaction.

This investor news may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, our Annual Reports for the year ended December 31, 2020 available on our website at http://www.telekom.hu.