  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTELEKOM   HU0000073507

MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MTELEKOM)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll News

Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : Announcement on the sale of Pan-Inform LLC.

12/08/2021 | 09:12am EST
Investor Release

Magyar Telekom

IR contacts:

Position:

Telephone:

E-mail address:

Diána Várkonyi

Capital Market Relations Hub Lead

+36-1-481-7676

varkonyi.diana.annamaria@telekom.hu

Rita Walfisch

Investor Relations manager

+36-1-457-6084

walfisch.rita@telekom.hu

Gabriella Pászti

Investor Relations manager

+36-1-458-0332

paszti.gabriella@telekom.hu

Announcement on the sale of Pan-Inform LLC.

Budapest - December 8, 2021 - Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider announces that today its 100% owned subsidiary, T-Systems Hungary Ltd, signed a business quota sales purchase agreement on the sale of its subsidiary Pan-Inform LLC to the Hungarian State.

The scope of the agreement covers the support and development operations provided for central digital healthcare services in Hungary and for the related hospital information system. These activities generated ca HUF 3.4 billion revenues and HUF 0.9 billion EBITDA in 2020. The service portfolio subject of the transaction, supports the tasks of primarily public sector clients, and based on the agreement between the parties, such service activity will be carried out by a state-owned company in the future. The purchase price is approximately HUF 5.5 billion that may be subject to adjustments as per the terms of the sales purchase agreement. Closing of the transaction shall take place in the first quarter of 2022.

Looking forward, Magyar Telekom Group remains committed to providing IT and system integration services to the healthcare sector in segments distinct from the subject of the above transaction.

This investor news may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, our Annual Reports for the year ended December 31, 2020 available on our website at http://www.telekom.hu.

Disclaimer

Magyar Telekom Nyrt. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 14:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 693 B 2 125 M 2 125 M
Net income 2021 45 525 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2021 439 B 1 346 M 1 346 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,17x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 416 B 1 275 M 1 278 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 923
Free-Float 36,4%
Managers and Directors
Tibor Rékasi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daria Dodonova Chief Financial Officer & Director
Péter Ratatics Chairman
Attila Borbély Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lubor Zatko Chief Technology & IT Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG7.37%1 275
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.48%213 205
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.54%122 515
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.66%116 647
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.07%98 738
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC115.98%86 423