Unofficial Translation of the Amended and Restated Articles of Association of Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company June 8, 2023 Amendments affecting Section 2.1. based on resolution no. 13/2023 (IV.19.) adopted by the General Meeting of the Company on April 19, 2023 of the Articles of Association are highlighted with bold and italic fonts. Amendments are effective as of June 8, 2023. 1

Wired telecommunications activities 1. COMPANY DATA 1.1. Name of the Company The Name of the Company: Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság The Abbreviated Name of the Company: Magyar Telekom Nyrt. 1.2. Name of the Company in English The Name of the Company in English: Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company The Abbreviated Name of the Company in English: Magyar Telekom Plc. 1.3. Registered Office of the Company 1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán krt. 36. 1.4. Sites and Branch Offices of the Company Sites and Branch Offices of the Company are listed in Annex 1. 1.5. Scope of Activities of the Company 1.5.1. Main activity: 61.10 '08 1.5.2. Other activities: Activities of the Company other than the main activity are listed in Annex 2. 2. SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES OF THE COMPANY 2.1. Share capital and shares The share capital of the Company is HUF 97,155,886,700 (that is Ninety-seven billion one hundred and fifty-five million eight hundred and eighty-six thousand seven hundred Hungarian forints), comprised of 971,558,867 series "A" ordinary shares, each with the face value of HUF 100. The shares of the Company are dematerialized shares. 3

2.2. Share Register The keeper of the Share Register is the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) or its agent appointed to be the keeper of the Share Register. The keeper of the Share Register maintains the Share Register of the shareholders, including holders of interim shares and nominees, in which the name and the address or registered seat of shareholders and the nominees, or in the case of jointly owned shares the joint representative, the number of shares or interim shares and the ownership ratio of shareholders for each series of shares are registered. A shareholder who has been formally identified must be registered in the Share Register upon the shareholder's request made to the keeper of the Share Register. A registered shareholder shall be deleted from the Share Register upon the shareholder's request. The keeper of the Share Register may refuse the registration request of a formally identified shareholder if such shareholder has acquired its shares in violation of the regulations on the transfer of shares set out by law or these Articles of Association. Anyone may inspect the Share Register. The keeper of the Share Register provides access for inspection to the Share Register at its registered office during working hours continuously. Those who are subject of any data, current or deleted, contained in the Share Register may request a copy of the section which pertains to them from the keeper of the Share Register. Such copies shall be supplied free of charge within five days to the entitled. 3. FAILURE TO PROVIDE CONTRIBUTION IN CONSIDERATION FOR SHARES 3.1. Delay in providing contribution Should a shareholder fail to make the contribution due to be paid to the Company, the Board shall set a 30-day deadline and call on the shareholder for compliance. 3.2. Termination of Shareholders' rights Should any shareholder fail to observe the 30-day deadline set under Section 3.1., their shareholding status (their shareholder's rights on the share(s) not paid up) shall cease on the day following the expiry of the deadline. The former shareholder shall be held liable for damages caused to the Company by virtue of his failure to provide the contribution in accordance with the rules pertaining to damages caused by breach of contract. If no other person assumes the obligation of the shareholder to provide contribution for the shares undertaken to be subscribed, the share capital of the Company shall be decreased by the amount of the contribution committed by such shareholder in default. The conditions of assuming such obligation shall be determined at the same time when adopting a General Meeting resolution on capital increase, considering the provisions of Section 10. The defaulting shareholder is entitled to the value of the contribution when their successor shareholder has paid their contribution in full to the Company or after the decrease of the share capital. 4. SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS Shareholders shall be entitled to exercise shareholders' rights in dealing with the Company based on a certificate of ownership, following their entry into the Share Register. No certificate of ownership is required for exercising shareholders' rights when this entitlement is verified by way of the identification procedure ordered by the Company. 4