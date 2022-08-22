Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : Change in Magyar Telekom's management

Budapest, August 22, 202215:00

Melinda Szabó, Chief Commercial Officer, continues her career at Deutsche Telekom Group from September 15, 2022 responsible for the B2C Commercial Growth of Europe as a Senior Vice President. Magyar Telekom's Board of Directors appoints Zoltán Pereszlényi as Chief Commercial Officer as of December 1, 2022.

Deutsche Telekom Group's management appointed Melinda Szabó, Magyar Telekom's Chief Commercial Officer, to the international position of B2C Commercial Growth of Europe. The appointment is effective from September 15, 2022.

" I am honored to be appointed to an international position and I am very glad to join Deutsche Telekom Group . In my new role I will be responsible for managing the commercial activities of the European segment. This is a completely new and exciting challenge, but the goal remains the same: to ensure digital development to our customers through our services, networks and programs. However, it is hard to say goodbye to my colleagues in Hungary. My staff's professionalism and commitment are unique, thanks to which in recent years we managed to improve customer satisfaction and strengthen Telekom's strategic commitment to Hungary's digitalization through our new brand strategy. I thank my colleagues for their dedicated work and wonderful personal experiences. I wish Zoltán Pereszlényi all the best for the future, as he is an excellent professional and is well prepared to take over the management of Magyar Telekom's commercial area, continuing the work we have started together " - said Melinda Szabó on her appointment.

"I would like to thank Melinda for bringing a new vision to our company, thanks to which we achieved outstanding results. The fact that she joins the international management of Deutsche Telekom Group as a Hungarian executive shows how extraordinary work she is doing. I wish much success for her new tasks. Let me welcome back Zoltán Pereszlényi to the team in Hungary where we will continue our work together, based on his outstanding expertise and experience" - said Tibor Rékasi, Magyar Telekom's CEO.

Zoltán Pereszlényi will join Magyar Telekom in the Chief Commercial Officer position from Deutsche Telekom as of December 1, 2022. Until his arrival Tibor Rékasi, CEO, will temporarily take over the Chief Commercial Officer duties.

"I am humbled by the task ahead and full of ambition. I am grateful for the trust received and highly appreciate the excellent performance of our colleagues and partners. It will be an honour to work together again, as a team, for our customers and for Hungary's digital progress. " - said Zoltán Pereszlényi on his appointment.

Melinda Szabó started her career as a market researcher and joined Westel900 in 1999, where she held several key marketing management positions. From 2005, she worked as T-Mobile's Deputy Marketing Director, then from 2008, she also assumed responsibility for T-Home's Residential Segment. She continued her career at Magyar Telekom as Residential Marketing Director from July 2010. Between 2009-2012 she was member of the Board of Directors at MobiMak in Montenegro. In 2015 she joined Vodafone Hungary, where she was responsible for the marketing of the entire B2B segment, and in 2016 she became Head of the Small and Medium Enterprises Sales and Marketing segment. From July 1, 2018 Melinda Szabó was appointed Chief Commercial Officer Residential Services at Magyar Telekom, from January 1, 2020 she holds the position of Chief Commercial Officer, where her responsibilities cover the marketing and commercial activities of the small and medium business segment as well as the residential segment. From April 2022 she has been and remains a member of Magyar Telekom's Board of Directors even after her appointment.Under her leadership the segment introduced a new brand strategy, successfully increasing customer and employee satisfaction. In addition to stable growth they also made significant progress in the digital transformation of segments. Recognizing her business success, Forbes has been ranking her among the 50 most influential female executives for years. She is committed to Hungary's digital development and is personally committed to equal opportunities for women. She takes part in the work of the Equalizer Foundation and she is a member of the Advisory Board of and UNICEF.

Zoltán Pereszlényi has been working at Telekom Group for more than 20 years. During his management career he has been responsible for various commercial, marketing and digital areas. He started his career as a trainee, and from 2001 he held various positions in sales. In 2006 he was appointed Head of Department then Deputy Director. From 2012 he was Director responsible for the development of the company's sales network and digital transformation. From 2017 he continued his career as Residential Marketing and Sales Director. He had a key role in the company's commercial success, in the implementation of Magenta 1, in shaping the customer oriented approach, in the development of data-driven operation and in online transformation. He was among the first Tribe Leads in Telekom's agile transformation and excelled in it's development and implementation. In 2021 as Omnichannel Tribe Lead he was invited by Deutsche Telekom Group to the position of Vice President responsible for commercial excellence and growth of the B2C segments at European member companies. After a year in Bonn the expert returns to Hungary upon invitation of Magyar Telekom's Board of Directors.