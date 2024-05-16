Unofficial English translation
based on live interpretation and the Hungarian language minutes
Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company
Annual General Meeting
MINUTES
taken at the Annual General Meeting of Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company (registered seat: 1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán krt. 36.; registration number: Cg. 01- 10-041928) taking place at the headquarters of Magyar Telekom Plc. (1097 Budapest, 9th district, Könyves Kálmán krt. 36.; Puskás Tivadar Conference Hall) on April 16, 2024, from 11:06 a.m.
Way of participating at the General Meeting: in person.
Participants: as listed in the attached attendance sheet.
Dániel Szeszlér: Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen! My name is Dr. Dániel Szeszlér, I am the Group legal director and chief legal counsel of Magyar Telekom Plc. The Board of Directors proposed me to be the Chairperson of the General Meeting, so I will chair the General Meeting until the election of the Chairperson as well.
Let me introduce my colleagues sitting at the table: on my left Tibor Rékasi, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of the Company; and Darja Dodonova, CFO of the Company also member of the Board of Directors, representing the Board of Directors at the General Meeting today. On my right dr. Gabriella Bognár, registered legal counsel.
I welcome the Shareholders and the invitees. So I welcome prof. dr. Attila Borbély as chairperson of the Supervisory Board and of the Audit Committee, who will represent these bodies at the General Meeting. Other participating members of the Supervisory Board are Endre Szepesi and András Szakonyi.
I open the Annual General Meeting of the Company at 11:06 o'clock. The General Meeting is held with shareholders' attendance in person, by decision-making at the General Meeting.
Let me inform the General Meeting that votes will be cast via computer and votes will be counted electronically in accordance with the Articles of Association. I will state the result of the voting as the computer counted votes appear on the screen and recorded in the minutes. The Company assigned KELER Zrt. to contribute at the General Meeting and do the registration and ensure the voting. The tellers appointed by the assignee are: Melinda Polgár and Mónika Mészárosné Paulov. I ask Mónika Mészárosné Paulov, present on behalf of KELER Zrt., to describe the essence and method of computer voting.
Mónika Mészárosné Paulov: My name is Mónika Mészárosné Paulov, representing KELER Zrt. assisting in the management of the General Meeting and in the registration process. I would briefly introduce You the voting system. During the registration You have received a wireless voting device with your individual voting number assigned thereto. Therefore, please take care of the voting device and do not hand it over to anyone else. You may switch on the device by pressing any button. Please switch on your devices now by pressing any button. You may vote with pressing buttons 1, 2, and 3: button no. 1 is the YES button, button no. 2 is the NO button, button no. 3 is the ABSTENTION button. Proposals will be put to the vote by the Chairperson of the General Meeting and you can cast your vote following the voice signal indicating starting of the voting until the voice signal indicating the end of the voting.
1
Unofficial English translation
based on live interpretation and the Hungarian language minutes
After the start of the voting please push the applicable button (1, 2, 3) of the voting device then release it. Simultaneously with pushing the chosen button your device will display the initial font of the respective button: button no. 1 is Y, like YES, button no. 2 is N, like NO and button no. 3 is A like ABSTENTION. After casting your vote OK text is displayed in the upper right corner indicating that the voting system received the vote and confirmed its receipt to the voting device. Please note that only the first vote will be registered by the system, buttons cannot be pressed several times. Within a couple of seconds upon the closing of the voting the results are displayed on the screens and the monitor in front of the Chairperson. In addition, the number of votes that were not cast will also be displayed. The Chairperson of the General Meeting will of course declare the result of the voting. Please note that the voting ratio will be rounded to 2 decimal places, therefore, there can be a situation when 1 NO vote is cast and the voting ratio will be 0.00% on the screen. Naturally, all votes will be registered both in the system and the minutes of the General Meeting. Now, I propose to have a test voting. Please play the voice signal. The voting is closed and the results are displayed. If the voting device does not work properly, please let us know and we immediately replace the device. If you have any questions regarding the voting system, please let us know now. Please hand in your voting devices at the registration desks after the General Meeting. Thank you for your attention and I wish you good work and a successful General Meeting!
Dániel Szeszlér: Thank you. I inform the shareholders that the number of shares issued by the
Company: 971,558,867pcs of which non-voting treasury shares are: 41,777,718 pcs. Total
number of votes represented by the voting shares: 929,781,149 pcs. Total number of votes
represented by the shareholders appeared during registration: 699,650,216 pcs (in percentage: 75.25%).
Based on the status of the registration, at 11:12 o'clock, I stipulate that the General Meeting constitutes a quorum, as the shareholders representing more than half of the shares carrying voting rights at the General Meeting are present in person or by proxy. Quorum will be continuously monitored by KELER Zrt. during the General Meeting at each decision. After a possible break, when continuing the General Meeting the quorum will be determined again and displayed on screen.
I stipulate that the General Meeting has been convened in compliance with the relevant provisions of law and the Articles of Association, and the notice of the General Meeting has been published on March 6, 2024. No proposal on the amendment of the published agenda and no resolution proposal relating to items on or to be added to the agenda were submitted to the Board of Directors within the deadline set out in the law.
I outline the main procedural rules of the General Meeting.
Entering the venue of the General Meeting, the Puskás Tivadar Conference Hall, is only possible with the use of the wristband received during registration. When re-entering or returning after a break, the wristband shall be presented to the security personnel again.
The General Meeting is conducted in Hungarian, however, some parts might be in English. Unofficial interpretation provided by the Company from Hungarian into English and from English into Hungarian is ensured during the entire General Meeting. The interpreting devices will be available during the entire General Meeting in the lobby, next to the registration desk and here, next to the entrance of this room.
2
Unofficial English translation
based on live interpretation and the Hungarian language minutes
The distinguished participants are informed that for the purposes of recording true and accurate minutes, the General Meeting will be audio-recorded by the Company. Please indicate at the start of your contribution if you request us to stop recording during your contribution.
The agenda of the General Meeting, the submissions relating to the individual agenda items, the report of the Supervisory Board relating thereto as well as the respective resolution proposals have been published within the relevant legal deadline prior to the General Meeting on the website of the Company and that of the Budapest Stock Exchange, that of operated by the Central Bank of Hungary, and made available in the documentation of the General Meeting here, at the venue of the General Meeting before the start of the meeting.
The General Meeting will only discuss agenda items and adopt resolutions on the published notice.
Before discussing the agenda items, the General Meeting will decide on resolution proposals related to the arrangement of the General Meeting proposed by the Company, not included in the General Meeting's agenda.
The shareholders are entitled to ask for information, make comments and motions at the General Meeting, regardless of their ownership ratio. In order to ensure the correct and intended conduct of the General Meeting, please be informed that these rights may be exercised within the limits of the published agenda items. In case of remarks not relating to the agenda items, I am entitled to withdraw the right to speak. I may also withdraw the right to speak if a remark is attempts to or results in delay the meeting, prejudicing the effective and reasonable time management of the General Meeting.
Shareholders or their representatives may make any remarks about the agenda items discussed at the General Meeting after having been given the floor by me. You are kindly asked to state your name and the number indicated on the top of the voting device at the beginning of your remark, and use the microphone throughout your contribution, because only those remarks will be translated and recorded in the minutes that were made using the microphone.
I stipulate that the time limit for each contribution is maximum three minutes per remark, provided that, in order to prevent the delay of the General Meeting, the said maximum time limit may be shortened. Please be aware of the contribution's time limit.
The planned duration of the General Meeting is approximately two hours. Following the General Meeting the Company invites the participants of the General Meeting to the lobby for the reception at the buffet. After last year's General Meeting, the Hungarian Food Bank Association, which is a non-profit organization that promotes the reduction of food waste and deprivation, is contributing to the catering again this year.
The General Meeting shall elect the Chairperson of the General Meeting before the discussion of the agenda items. The Board of Directors resolved that it proposes to the General Meeting me to be the Chairperson of the Annual General Meeting. I make known the resolution proposal.
The General Meeting elects dr. Dániel Szeszlér to be the Chairman of the General Meeting.
The voting ratio necessary for adopting this resolution is simple majority. I put the proposal to the vote.
3
Unofficial English translation
based on live interpretation and the Hungarian language minutes
The result of the voting: 660,081,859 affirmative votes (94.34%), 103 negative votes (0.00%), and 39,459,550 abstentions (5.64%). (Resolution no. 1/2024 (IV.16.), voting ratios in proportion to the registered capital: Affirmative: 67.94%, Negative: 0.00%, Abstention: 4.06%. Shares represented by validly cast votes, i.e. total number of validly cast votes: 699,541,512 pcs, and proportion thereof to the registered capital: 0.72%.)
I state that the General Meeting has adopted the resolution proposal in Resolution No. 1/2024 (IV.16.).
I propose to the General Meeting to elect dr. Gabriella Bognár registered legal counsel, sitting next to me, as Keeper of the Minutes. I make known the resolution proposal.
The General Meeting elects dr. Gabriella Bognár as Keeper of the Minutes.
The voting ratio necessary for adopting this resolution is simple majority. I put the proposal to the vote.
The result of the voting: 660,177,413 affirmative votes (94.36%), 1,940 negative votes (0.00%), and 39,470,363 abstentions (5.64%). (Resolution no. 2/2024 (IV.16.), voting ratios in proportion to the registered capital: Affirmative: 67.95%, Negative: 0.00%, Abstention: 4.06%. Shares represented by validly cast votes, i.e. total number of validly cast votes: 699,649,716 pcs, and proportion thereof to the registered capital: 0.72%.)
I state that the General Meeting has adopted the proposal in Resolution No. 2/2024 (IV.16.).
I propose to the General Meeting to elect Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V. shareholder and its representative, Roman Zitz, as authenticator of the Minutes. I make known the resolution proposal.
The General Meeting elects Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V. shareholder and its representative, Roman Zitz, as authenticator of the Minutes of the General Meeting.
The voting ratio necessary for adopting this resolution is simple majority. I put the proposal to the vote.
The result of the voting: 659,681,891 affirmative votes (94.29%), 596,425 negative votes (0.09%), and 39,361,800 abstentions (5.63%). (Resolution no. 3/2024 (IV.16.), voting ratios in proportion to the registered capital: Affirmative: 67.90%, Negative: 0.06%, Abstention: 4.05%. Shares represented by validly cast votes, i.e. total number of validly cast votes: 699,640,116 pcs, and proportion thereof to the registered capital: 0.72%.)
I state that the General Meeting has adopted the resolution proposal in Resolution No. 3/2024 (IV.16.).
I propose that the General Meeting approves the order for discussing the items on the agenda as proposed by the Board of Directors in accordance with the Announcement and as presented on the screen.
1. Report of the Board of Directors on the management of Magyar Telekom Plc., on the business operation, on the business policy and on the financial situation of the Company and Magyar Telekom Group in 2023;
4
Unofficial English translation
based on live interpretation and the Hungarian language minutes
- Approval of the 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS); presentation of the relevant report of the Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board and the Auditor;
- Approval of the 2023 Separate Financial Statements of the Company prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS); presentation of the relevant report of the Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board and the Auditor;
- Proposal of the Board of Directors for the use of the profit for the year earned in 2023; presentation of the relevant report of the Supervisory Board and the Auditor; use of the profit for the year earned in 2023;
- Information of the Board of Directors on the purchase of treasury shares following the Annual General Meeting in 2023; authorization of the Board of Directors to purchase ordinary Magyar Telekom shares;
- Approval of the Corporate Governance and Management Report;
- Discharging the members of the Board of Directors from liability;
- Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee;
-
Decreasing the Company's share capital and related modification of the Articles of
Association;
- Advisory vote on the amended Remuneration Policy;
- Advisory vote on the Remuneration Report;
- Election and determination of the remuneration of the Company's Statutory Auditor, and determination of the contents of the material elements of the contract to be concluded with the Statutory Auditor.
The voting ratio necessary for adopting this resolution is simple majority. I put the proposal to the vote.
The result of the voting: 660,190,326 affirmative votes (94.36%), 240 negative votes (0.00%), and 39,459,550 abstentions (5.64%). (Resolution no. 4/2024 (IV.16.), voting ratios in proportion to the registered capital: Affirmative: 67.95%, Negative: 0.00%, Abstention: 4.06%. Shares represented by validly cast votes, i.e. total number of validly cast votes: 699,650,116 pcs, and proportion thereof to the registered capital: 0.72%.)
I state that the General Meeting has adopted the order of discussion of the agenda items of the General Meeting, in line with the resolution proposal in Resolution No. 4/2024 (IV.16.).
Chairman: I open the discussion of the first agenda item:
Agenda item no. 1
Report of the Board of Directors on the management of Magyar Telekom Plc., on the business operation, on the business policy and on the financial situation of the Company and Magyar Telekom Group in 2023
Chairman: The Report of the Board of Directors is an informative and contains no resolution proposal. The report of the Board of Directors will be presented by Tibor Rékasi, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of the Company.
Tibor Rékasi: Tibor Rékasi welcome the shareholders and presents the Report of the Board of Directors on the management of Magyar Telekom Plc., on the business operation, on the business
5
Unofficial English translation
based on live interpretation and the Hungarian language minutes
policy and on the financial situation of the Company and Magyar Telekom Group in 20221 on the following topics:
- Progress against strategic priorities;
- External recognitions in 2023;
- Hungarian subscriber trends;
- Financial performance: Revenue and EBITDA AL;
- Financial performance: Adjusted net income and FCF;
- Delivery against 2023 financial targets;
- Total shareholder remuneration.
Chairman: Thank you. I request dr. Attila Borbély, Chaiman of the Supervisory Board to outline the essence of the Supervisory Board's Report related to this agenda item.
prof. dr. Attila Borbély: Thank you Mr. Chairman. Distinguished General Meeting! The Supervisory Board's Report prepared for the General Meeting is available in whole in the disclosed written documents and is also included in the handout available to the Distinguished Shareholders here in the venue. The Supervisory Board examined the report of the Board of Directors on the management of the Company, on the business operation, on the business policy and on the financial situation of the Company and Magyar Telekom Group in 2023, which the Supervisory Board agreed with and proposed it to the General Meeting for adoption.
Chairman: Thank you very much. I ask the Shareholders whether there are any questions or remarks regarding the report of the Board of Directors? Please.
Pál Kustra: Thank you. I'm Pál Kustra and device no. 8 if I see correctly. Yesterday afternoon I wanted to see the presentations, but unfortunately, I couldn't open them, maybe it was my fault, I could the resolution proposals, so I would like to ask the competent people of Telekom to pay attention to this. What I was looking for and what interested me were the data of Macedon Telekom as an international segment. We started this acquisition 25 years ago, when I was the project manager, and it seems from these numbers, which could have been deciphered this morning with the help of your colleague, that the Macedonian segment performed very well, because it generated 11% EBITDA with slightly more than 8% revenue and this meant a 42% EBITDA margin. So, I would suggest to the CEO to present this segment next time, because it's also profitable and it was worth doing it. Thank you.
Chairman: Thank you for the remark, it has been recorded in the minutes. For the sake of order, I would like to note, that the submissions have been published within the legal deadline, on time in the places of disclosure according to the law and the Articles of Association and have been continuously available since then. Of course, individual access errors may occur, but the whole General Meeting submission-package is available continuously here at the General Meeting. Otherwise, if I understand, there were no questions in the remark, the remark was of course recorded in the minutes.
I ask the Shareholders whether there are any further questions, comments or remarks? If there is none then I close agenda item 1 and we shall continue with agenda item no. 2.
1 The Report of the Board of Directors was also presented on screen to the Shareholders at the General Meeting in Hungarian and in English. The presented Report is attached as Annex no. 1 to the minutes.
6
Unofficial English translation
based on live interpretation and the Hungarian language minutes
Agenda item no. 2
Approval of the 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS); presentation of the relevant report of the Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board and the Auditor
In accordance with the provisions of the Accounting Act, the Company shall prepare financial statements and, as a parent company, consolidated financial statements to be approved by the General Meeting. In line with this, the 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the draft of it was published where stipulated in the Articles of Association. Deloitte Könyvvizsgáló és Tanácsadó Kft. audited the financial statements. The Company deposits and discloses its financial statements approved by the General Meeting in compliance with the provisions of the relevant legal regulations.
I make known the resolution proposal in accordance with the Board of Director's submission, also displayed on the screen:
The General Meeting approves the 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including Statements of Financial Position Total Assets of HUF 1,463,831 million and Profit for the period 2023 of HUF 84,404 million.
I request dr. Attila Borbély, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee to outline the essence of the Audit Committee's Report and the Supervisory Board's Report, one after the other, related to this agenda item.
prof. dr. Attila Borbély: Thank you Mr. Chairman. The Audit Committee's Report prepared for the General Meeting is available in whole in the disclosed written documents and is also included in the handout that has been available to the Distinguished Shareholders here at the venue. The Audit Committee reviewed and evaluated the 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to be submitted to the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting by the Board of Directors, the proposal of the Board of Directors for their approval and listened to the relevant report of the Auditor. The Audit Committee, based on its activities performed during the year and the report of the Auditor, agreed with the content of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the proposal, and submitted it to the Supervisory Board. The Audit Committee proposed to the Supervisory Board for agreement of the content of the 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and to the General Meeting for approval the Consolidated Financial Statements including Statements of Financial Position Total Assets of HUF 1,463,831 million and Profit for the period 2023 of HUF 84,404 million. I outline the essence of the Supervisory Board's Report related to this agenda item: The Supervisory Board, with the involvement of the Audit Committee and the Statutory Auditor, examined the 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), to be submitted to the General Meeting by the Board of Directors, and the proposal of the Board of Directors for their approval. In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, the Consolidated Financial Statements are in compliance with the prescriptions of the law, the Supervisory Board agreed with their content. The Supervisory Board proposed to the General Meeting for approval the 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including Statements of Financial Position Total Assets and Profit for the year in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee.
7
Unofficial English translation
based on live interpretation and the Hungarian language minutes
Chairman: Thank you very much. I request Kornél Bodor, representative of the Auditor, to outline the essence of the Auditor's Report related to this agenda item.
Kornél Bodor: Dear Chairman, thank you for giving me the floor! Distinguished Shareholders! My name is Kornél Bodor, employee of Deloitte Könyvvizsgáló és Tanácsadó Kft., the registered appointed auditor of Magyar Telekom Plc. Deloitte has audited the 2023 consolidated financial statements of Magyar Telekom Group. The report was signed by myself as registered appointed auditor. The report is available in whole in the written documents, therefore, I would read out the essence of the opinion. In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of Magyar Telekom Plc. and its subsidiaries as at 31 December 2023, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (hereinafter the EU IFRS) and they were prepared in all material respects in accordance with the provisions of Act C of 2000 on Accounting relevant to the entities preparing consolidated financial statements in accordance with EU IFRS. In our opinion, the 2023 consolidated business report of the Group is consistent with the 2023 consolidated financial statements in all material respects, and the consolidated business report has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Accounting Act. Based on our auditing, we propose the financial statements to the General Meeting for approval.
Chairman: Thank you very much. I ask the Shareholders whether there are any questions or remarks regarding this agenda item? Please.
Pál Kustra: Thank you, Pál Kustra, device no. 8. I read in this material and it's very nice, that the CEO also said that they want to increase the gigabit whatever access to 4.6 million. Maybe I don't understand the context, but it is included in this material that you received 16 billion as advance payment from EU sources. My question is what happens, as there is a tug of war between the Hungarian State and the EU, if they decide, so to speak, not to approve this EU source, then what will happen to this HUF 16 billion? And if I don't understand this, then please explain what is the background of this? Thank you.
Chairman: May I ask the Distinguished Shareholder who raised that question to help me identify which point of the Financial Statements, which is now subject of this agenda item, are we talking about?
Pál Kustra: device no. 9, I was corrected, not 8, and I am still Pál Kustra. When this morning I turned the pages of this, I found that Magyar Telekom will receive more than HUF 16 billion in EU source in order to implement this development. Well now, as advanced payment, and if I remember correctly, yet HUF 1 million is due to Magyar Telekom, this is also included. Which page I read it on, suddenly I can't tell you, but I'll look it up if you think so. I would be more interested in the story of what will actually happen if the Hungarian State does not receive this money, so to speak, then what impact is expected on Magyar Telekom? Thank you.
Chairman: I ask Darja Dodonova, Chief Financial Officer, to answer the question. Thank you.
Darja Dodonova: First of all apologies for delay with the answer after you were asked the first question. Unfortunately there was no translation in my device, therefore I asked my colleagues to translate. I need to clarify the understanding of the question: so you are asking that, how we are going to execute on the commitment of digitization of Hungary and the rolling out of one million gigabit capable households and what if the money or the funds which are stated in the report are not coming to us? There are two different things and I believe that you are referring to
8
Unofficial English translation
based on live interpretation and the Hungarian language minutes
the EU funds which we received in the past under the name of so called SZIP project, this is a subsidised for rollout already executed by Magyar Telekom and already reported in our Financial Statements and also in our customer figures. When it comes to the future and the promise to rollout the one gigabit capable access points till the end of 2027 they are not in connection with any EU funds or any Hungarian Government provided funds. These are fully commercial rollout, finance as normal activity of Magyar Telekom, not connected to any European funds.
Chairman: Thank you very much. I ask the Shareholders whether there any further questions or remarks to this agenda item? If there are no, I inform the Shareholders that the voting ratio necessary for adopting this resolution is simple majority. I put the proposal to vote.
The result of the voting: 699,302,321 affirmative votes (99.95%), 100 negative votes (0.00%), and 347,795 abstentions (0.05%). (Resolution no. 5/2024 (IV.16.), voting ratios in proportion to the registered capital: Affirmative: 71.98%, Negative: 0.00%, Abstention: 0.04%. Shares represented by validly cast votes, i.e. total number of validly cast votes: 699,650,216 pcs, and proportion thereof to the registered capital: 0.72%.)
I state that the General Meeting has adopted the resolution proposal in Resolution No. 5/2024 (IV.16.).
I close agenda item 2 and open agenda item 3.
Agenda item no. 3
Approval of the 2023 Separate Financial Statements of the Company prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS); presentation of the relevant report of the Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board and the Auditor
In accordance with the provisions of the Accounting Act the 2023 Separate Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards and the draft of it was published where stipulated in the Articles of Association. The approval on it falls into the exclusive scope of authority of the General Meeting. Deloitte Könyvvizsgáló és Tanácsadó Kft. audited the financial statements.
I make known the resolution proposal in accordance with the Board of Director's submission:
The General Meeting approves the 2023 Separate Financial Statements of the Company, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including Statements of Financial Position Total Assets of HUF 1,365,365 million and Profit for the period 2023 of HUF 74,439 million.
I request dr. Attila Borbély, to outline the essence of the Audit Committee's Report and the Supervisory Board's Report, one after the other, related to this agenda item.
prof. dr. Attila Borbély: Dear Chairman, thank you for giving me the floor! The Audit Committee reviewed and evaluated the 2023 Separate Financial Statements of the Company prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to be submitted to the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting by the Board of Directors, the proposal of the Board of Directors for their approval and listened to the relevant report of the Auditor. The Audit Committee, based on its activities performed during the year and the report of the Auditor, agreed with the content of the Separate Financial Statements and the proposal, and submitted it to the Supervisory Board. The Audit Committee proposed to the Supervisory Board for
9
Unofficial English translation
based on live interpretation and the Hungarian language minutes
agreement of the content of the 2023 Separate Financial Statements of the Company prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and to the General Meeting for approval the Separate Financial Statements including Statements of Financial Position Total Assets of HUF 1,365,365 million and Profit for the period 2023 of HUF 74,439 million. I outline the essence of the Supervisory Board's Report related to this agenda item: The Supervisory Board, with the involvement of the Audit Committee and the Statutory Auditor, examined the 2023 Separate Financial Statements prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), to be submitted to the General Meeting by the Board of Directors, and the proposal of the Board of Directors for their approval. In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, the Separate Financial Statements are in compliance with the prescriptions of the law, the Supervisory Board agreed with their content. The Supervisory Board proposed to the General Meeting for approval the 2023 Separate Financial Statements prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including Statements of Financial Position Total Assets and Profit for the year in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee.
Chairman: Thank you. I request Kornél Bodor to outline the essence of the Auditor's Report related to this agenda item.
Kornél Bodor: Dear Chairman, thank you for giving me the floor! Distinguished Shareholders! Deloitte has audited the 2023 Separate Financial Statements of the Company in addition to the auditing of the consolidated financial statements of Magyar Telekom. The report is available in whole in the written documents. I would like to read out the essence of the opinion. In our opinion, the separate financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of Magyar Telekom Plc. as at 31 December 2023, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with EU IFRS and they were prepared in all material respects, in accordance with the provisions of Act C of 2000 on Accounting relevant to the entities preparing financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRS. In our opinion, the 2023 business report of the Company is consistent with the 2023 separate financial statements in all material respects, and the business report is in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Accounting Act. Based on our auditing, we propose the separate financial statements to the General Meeting for approval.
Chairman: Thank you very much. I ask the Shareholders whether there are any questions or remarks regarding this agenda item? If there are no remarks, I inform the Shareholders that the voting ratio necessary for adopting this resolution is simple majority. I put the proposal to vote.
The result of the voting: 699,321,598 affirmative votes (99.95%), 109,123 negative votes (0.02%), and 209,495 abstentions (0.03%). (Resolution no. 6/2024 (IV.16.), voting ratios in proportion to the registered capital: Affirmative: 71.98%, Negative: 0.01%, Abstention: 0.02%. Shares represented by validly cast votes, i.e. total number of validly cast votes: 699,640,216 pcs, and proportion thereof to the registered capital: 0.72%.)
I state that the General Meeting has adopted the resolution proposal in Resolution No. 6/2024 (IV.16.).
I close agenda item 3 and open agenda item 4.
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Magyar Telekom Nyrt. published this content on 16 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2024 11:05:00 UTC.