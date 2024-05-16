Unofficial English translation

based on live interpretation and the Hungarian language minutes

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company

Annual General Meeting

MINUTES

taken at the Annual General Meeting of Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company (registered seat: 1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán krt. 36.; registration number: Cg. 01- 10-041928) taking place at the headquarters of Magyar Telekom Plc. (1097 Budapest, 9th district, Könyves Kálmán krt. 36.; Puskás Tivadar Conference Hall) on April 16, 2024, from 11:06 a.m.

Way of participating at the General Meeting: in person.

Participants: as listed in the attached attendance sheet.

Dániel Szeszlér: Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen! My name is Dr. Dániel Szeszlér, I am the Group legal director and chief legal counsel of Magyar Telekom Plc. The Board of Directors proposed me to be the Chairperson of the General Meeting, so I will chair the General Meeting until the election of the Chairperson as well.

Let me introduce my colleagues sitting at the table: on my left Tibor Rékasi, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of the Company; and Darja Dodonova, CFO of the Company also member of the Board of Directors, representing the Board of Directors at the General Meeting today. On my right dr. Gabriella Bognár, registered legal counsel.

I welcome the Shareholders and the invitees. So I welcome prof. dr. Attila Borbély as chairperson of the Supervisory Board and of the Audit Committee, who will represent these bodies at the General Meeting. Other participating members of the Supervisory Board are Endre Szepesi and András Szakonyi.

I open the Annual General Meeting of the Company at 11:06 o'clock. The General Meeting is held with shareholders' attendance in person, by decision-making at the General Meeting.

Let me inform the General Meeting that votes will be cast via computer and votes will be counted electronically in accordance with the Articles of Association. I will state the result of the voting as the computer counted votes appear on the screen and recorded in the minutes. The Company assigned KELER Zrt. to contribute at the General Meeting and do the registration and ensure the voting. The tellers appointed by the assignee are: Melinda Polgár and Mónika Mészárosné Paulov. I ask Mónika Mészárosné Paulov, present on behalf of KELER Zrt., to describe the essence and method of computer voting.

Mónika Mészárosné Paulov: My name is Mónika Mészárosné Paulov, representing KELER Zrt. assisting in the management of the General Meeting and in the registration process. I would briefly introduce You the voting system. During the registration You have received a wireless voting device with your individual voting number assigned thereto. Therefore, please take care of the voting device and do not hand it over to anyone else. You may switch on the device by pressing any button. Please switch on your devices now by pressing any button. You may vote with pressing buttons 1, 2, and 3: button no. 1 is the YES button, button no. 2 is the NO button, button no. 3 is the ABSTENTION button. Proposals will be put to the vote by the Chairperson of the General Meeting and you can cast your vote following the voice signal indicating starting of the voting until the voice signal indicating the end of the voting.