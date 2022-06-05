Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTELEKOM   HU0000073507

MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MTELEKOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  06-01
380.00 HUF   -0.52%
10:52aMAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : New tax on the Hungarian telecommunications sector
PU
05/26Investors rattled, Hungary's blue-chips plunge on windfall tax plan
RE
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : New tax on the Hungarian telecommunications sector

06/05/2022 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Release

Magyar Telekom

IR contacts:

Position:

Telephone:

E-mail address:

Diána Várkonyi

Capital Market Relations Hub Lead

+36-1-481-7676

varkonyi.diana.annamaria@telekom.hu

Rita Walfisch

Investor Relations manager

+36-1-457-6084

walfisch.rita@telekom.hu

Gabriella Pászti

Investor Relations manager

+36-1-458-0332

paszti.gabriella@telekom.hu

New tax on the Hungarian telecommunications sector

Budapest - June 5, 2022 - Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB, hereinafter the "Company"), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider announces that under Government Decree 197/2022. (VI.4.) on the extra profit taxes the expected magnitude of supplementary telecommunication tax payable by Magyar Telekom Group for the year 2022 is approximately HUF 25 billion.

On June 4, 2022 the Government of Hungary issued a decree (Government Decree of 197/2022. (VI.4.)) imposing new taxes on a number of industries, including telecommunications. The supplementary telecommunication tax is levied on the actual business year's annual net sales of electronic telecommunication services as defined by the law on local taxes and is payable for the years 2022 and 2023.

Based on the decree, the estimated magnitude of the supplementary telecommunication tax payable by Magyar Telekom Group for the year 2022 is approximately HUF 25 billion. It is expected that the tax will be accounted as an operating expense thus will proportionally lower the Company's EBITDA AL and Free cashflow for 2022.

As a consequence, and also taking into account the underlying business tendencies, the Company now expects EBITDA AL and Free cashflow to show moderate decline for 2022 compared to the previous year. Other elements of the Company's 2022 public targets are kept unchanged.

This investor news may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, our Annual Reports for the year ended December 31, 2021 available on our website at http://www.telekom.hu.

Disclaimer

Magyar Telekom Nyrt. published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 14:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
10:52aMAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : New tax on the Hungarian telecommunications sector
PU
05/26Investors rattled, Hungary's blue-chips plunge on windfall tax plan
RE
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság, Q1 2022 Earnin..
CI
05/11Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Reports Earnings Results ..
CI
04/28MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/25MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : Announcement of Magyar Telekom Plc. regarding the d..
PU
04/20MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : Hungarian small businesses overestimate their safet..
PU
04/12MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : Resolutions of Magyar Telekom's Annual General Meet..
PU
04/12MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : Corporate Governance and Management Report of Magya..
PU
04/12MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : held its Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 712 B 1 945 M 1 945 M
Net income 2022 63 937 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2022 482 B 1 316 M 1 316 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,93x
Yield 2022 7,81%
Capitalization 363 B 993 M 993 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 755
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 377,50 HUF
Average target price 487,43 HUF
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tibor Rékasi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daria Dodonova Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Patrick Hauber Chairman
Attila Borbély Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lubor Zatko Chief Technology & IT Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG-7.65%993
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.29%213 384
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.12%137 768
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.03%105 836
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.51%102 071
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-24.68%78 928