Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : Resolutions of Magyar Telekom's Annual General Meeting held on April 19, 2023

The General Meeting adopted this Resolution with 685,978,637 affirmative votes (96.15%), 117 negative votes (0.00%), and 27,389,185 abstentions (3.84%).

Resolution No. 5/2023 (IV.19.)

The General Meeting approves the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including Statements of Financial Position Total Assets of HUF 1,456,417 million and Profit for the year 2022 of HUF 67,074 million.

The General Meeting adopted this Resolution with 713,066,296 affirmative votes (99.95%), 6,800 negative votes (0.00%), and 338,108 abstentions (0.05%).

Resolution No. 6/2023 (IV.19.)

The General Meeting approves the 2022 Separate Financial Statements of the Company, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including Statements of Financial Position Total Assets of HUF 1,347,106 million and Profit for the year 2022 of HUF 59,529 million.

The General Meeting adopted this Resolution with 713,091,297 affirmative votes (99.96%), 6,800 negative votes (0.00%), and 313,107 abstentions (0.04%).

Resolution No. 7/2023 (IV.19.)

A total dividend of HUF 29,459,309,081 shall be paid by the Company to the shareholders from the profit of 2022, the dividend on treasury shares will be distributed by the Company among the shareholders who are entitled to dividends. The HUF 29,459,309,081 to be disbursed as dividends shall be paid from the profit after tax of HUF 59,528,611,163 based on the Separate Financial Statements figures.

The remaining amount of HUF 30,069,302,082 of the profit after tax based on the Separate Financial Statements figures shall be allocated to retained earnings.

May 19, 2023 shall be the first day of dividend disbursement. The record date of the dividend payment shall be May 10, 2023. On April 25, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company shall publish a detailed announcement on the order of the dividend disbursement on the homepage of the Company and the Budapest Stock Exchange.

The dividends shall be paid by KELER Ltd., in compliance with the instructions of the Company.

The General Meeting adopted this Resolution with 713,087,909 affirmative votes (99.95%), 220,500 negative votes (0.03%), and 102,795 abstentions (0.01%).

Resolution No. 8/2023 (IV.19.)

The General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors to purchase Magyar Telekom ordinary shares, the purpose of which could be the following:

to execute shareholder remuneration for 2023 through decrease of the share capital;

to operate share-based incentive plans.

The authorization will be valid for 18 months starting from the date of approval of this General Meeting resolution. The shares to be purchased on the basis of this authorization together with the treasury shares already held by Magyar Telekom shall not at any time exceed more than 25% of the share capital effective from time to time or the corresponding number of shares (at the date of granting this authorization up to 251,450,338 ordinary shares with a face value of HUF 100) of Magyar Telekom Plc.

The shares can be purchased through the stock exchange or on the OTC market. The equivalent value per share paid by Magyar Telekom Plc. may not be more than the value of