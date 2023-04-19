Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : Share ownership of Magyar Telekom's newly elected Board member

Share ownership of Magyar Telekom's newly elected Board member

Budapest - April 19, 2023 - Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB, hereinafter the "Company"), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider, hereby announces that Daniel Daub, member of the Board of Directors newly elected at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on April 19, 2023, does not hold any Magyar Telekom shares.

