    MTELEKOM   HU0000073507

MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MTELEKOM)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-13
408.00 HUF   +0.74%
Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : Share ownership of Magyar Telekom's newly elected Board member
PU
Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : held its Annual General Meeting
PU
Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : Submissions for the Annual General Meeting of Magyar Telekom Plc. to be held on April 19, 2023
PU
Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : Share ownership of Magyar Telekom's newly elected Board member

04/19/2023 | 10:00am EDT
Investor Release

Magyar Telekom

IR contacts:

Position:

Telephone:

Diána Párkányi-Várkonyi

Capital Market Relations Hub Lead

+36-1-481-7676

Rita Walfisch

Investor Relations manager

+36-1-457-6084

Gabriella Pászti

Investor Relations manager

+36-1-458-0332

E-mail address:

varkonyi.diana.annamaria@telekom.hu

walfisch.rita@telekom.hu

paszti.gabriella@telekom.hu

Share ownership of Magyar Telekom's newly elected Board member

Budapest - April 19, 2023 - Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB, hereinafter the "Company"), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider, hereby announces that Daniel Daub, member of the Board of Directors newly elected at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on April 19, 2023, does not hold any Magyar Telekom shares.

This investor news may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future event s.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, our Annual Reports for the year ended December 31, 2022 available on our website at http://www.telekom.hu.

Disclaimer

Magyar Telekom Nyrt. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 13:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 740 B 2 188 M 2 188 M
Net income 2022 54 023 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2022 461 B 1 364 M 1 364 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,14x
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 402 B 1 189 M 1 189 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 6 711
Free-Float 34,1%
Managers and Directors
Tibor Rékasi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daria Dodonova Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Patrick Hauber Chairman
Attila Borbély Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lubor Zatko Chief Technology & IT Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG20.35%1 189
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED33.14%187 547
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.15%163 543
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.48%122 436
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.66%103 064
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED43.65%87 728
